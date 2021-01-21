Follow Birmingham Fire Capt. Sarah Johnson: ‘You can’t do anything without a team’

By Sydney Melson

The Birmingham Times

Sarah Johnson, a native of Adamsville, Alabama, was hired on Dec. 28, 2004. The first female safety officer for the department, her interest in the fire department started with family, as well.

“I have a brother who retired as a BFRS battalion chief [in May 2019]. … He always talked about how it was the best job in the world, and he couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” she recalled. “I got to a point in my life where I didn’t really know what I wanted to do, so I decided to give it a shot.”

Johnson, who attended Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, in pursuit of a bachelor’s degree in occupational health and safety, worked hard to learn as much as she could about the BFRS.

“I was focused on moving forward from the time I got hired,” she said. “I was just shy of nine years with the department when I got promoted to lieutenant. … The first time I tried, I didn’t make it; same with captain. But I’m pretty pleased with the timeline. I think my promotions have been at appropriate times in my career.”

Being a captain makes Johnson feel accomplished.

“Everyone brings their own perspective to the table as far as their leadership styles,” she said. “I really enjoy being a captain, being able to interact with the crews and letting them learn from my experiences. I learn from them, too. It takes a village. You can’t do anything without a team. You rely on the people you’re surrounded with.”

Johnson believes the role of captain fits with her personality.

“I never wanted a desk job. [At the BFRS], every day there is something different, every day there is a new challenge,” she said. “I’m a safety captain, so we respond to fires or scenes with overturned vehicles to make sure our personnel are safe, to make sure there aren’t any hazards and people are wearing the proper protective equipment. I make sure there are no changes in the stability of a structure. It’s very different than what I’ve been doing the past 16 years.”

Family continues to play a role in Johnson’s career. She is married to fire captain Craig Johnson. Her stepson, Taylor, works with the department as a fireman. She also has a stepdaughter, Lexi. Having a family that understands the difficulties of working with the BFRS helps her stay sane.

“I’ve been pretty fortunate. My husband sees the same things I see, so he’s a really good support system when I come home and talk about work,” she said. “Plus, I like to work outside. I’m a beekeeper, and I do a bit of farming and gardening.”

