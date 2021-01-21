Know Birmingham Fire Capt. Florence Bradley: ‘You need experience and knowledge’

By Sydney Melson

The Birmingham Times

Being captain is an honor, said Florence Bradley, who was hired to work with the BFRS on Aug. 23, 1993.

“You’ve got to have experience and knowledge. You have to be a good leader, a good teacher, and an excellent communicator. It takes a lot of hard work to get here,” she said. “Compassion is very important. That’s a big part of this. If someone [on my crew] is having trouble learning a new thing or having family issues, I really want to know about it and help if I can. Being a firefighter, it’s very important that you’re healthy both physically and emotionally.”

Bradley is a 27-year BFRS veteran. Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, she attended the University of South Carolina for degrees in Insurance and Economic Security and Personnel Management. She met her husband, Guy, a Birmingham native, and moved to the city in 1986.

“I didn’t have much of a career before that. I always worked part-time jobs, like being a lifeguard or working [in the food-service industry],” she said, adding that she worked bank jobs for a few years after relocating to the Magic City.

Still, Bradley wanted a career that allowed her to exercise her passion for being active.

“I didn’t really enjoy my career in banking,” she said. “I’ve always been pretty sporty. I have a black belt in jiujitsu. I do triathlons. I’ve always ridden my bike a lot. A friend of mine [worked for] the fire department and told me I’d really enjoy being a firefighter. At the time, the BFRS was on a court order to hire women. I signed up and had what they were looking for, so they hired me.”

Bradley described working for the BFRS as a good challenge.

“You’re going on medical calls, going to fires, going to [hazardous materials, or hazmat], incidents, doing things you’d never dream of doing,” she said. “You never know what’s going to happen the next day. Even after being with the department for 27 years, I’m still saying, ‘I’ve never done anything quite like that before.’”

Bradley’s varied experiences have helped her handle her job.