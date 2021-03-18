Word on the Street

Compiled by Erica Wright

We asked Birmingham-area residents, Do you prefer streaming your movies at home or visiting the theater?

VALERIE REYES: “The movie theater. It’s a good place to hang out with friends and family and I enjoy the experience of getting to watch a new movie with them and it was just the normal thing to do before COVID happened. I haven’t been to the movie since last year, of course, but I look forward to going back one day soon.”

JESSICA DAVIS: “I prefer streaming at home, especially now with COVID. Its more comfortable, I can be as loud as I want to, laughing and really enjoy it… I typically use Netflix and I just got on HBO Max a couple of months ago and that’s been pretty cool because they release new movies on there and you don’t even have to go to the theater to see them.”

STEPHANIE BALZLI: “Right now, at home but hopefully by the summer I can go back to the theater. I use Netflix and Disney+ and I’ve watched Wonder Woman on Disney+ … I enjoy having a movie theater experience at home without actually having to go out to the movies and put myself or others at risk.”

REBECCA BURNETTE: “At home. I can stream movies there and be lazy and be in the comfort of my own bed or living room or wherever in my home and it’s cheaper than going to the movies every time a new movie comes out. I usually stream Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu.”

