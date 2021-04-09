Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ DMX, Hip-Hop Superstar, Dies at 50

DMX, Hip-Hop Superstar, Dies at 50

Birmingham Times
The rapper was known for such hits as 'X Gon' Give It to Ya' and 'Party Up (Up in Here).' (Prince Williams/Wireimage)
MSN News

DMX, the gravel-voiced rapper and actor who topped the charts with tracks including “Party Up” and “X Gon’ Give It to Ya,” has died at age 50, his family said Friday in a statement.

The rapper, whose real name was Earl Simmons, had a heart attack on April 2, according to his lawyer, Murray Richman. He was immediately hospitalized in grave condition.

