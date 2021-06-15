Home ♃ Recent Stories ☄ Area Leaders Unite in Fight Against Breast Cancer

Area Leaders Unite in Fight Against Breast Cancer

Birmingham Times
Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales speaks during Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies annual Pink Hat/Tie Luncheon in support of people with breast cancer. (Tyra Grayson, For The Birmingham Times)

Photos by Tyra Grayson

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies hosted its annual Pink Hat/Tie Luncheon on Saturday at Arlington House and Gardens celebrating 11 years of supporting people with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income and underserved communities. The organization works with local health care providers to cover mammogram costs for women and men. Officials in attendance included Jefferson County Commissioner Lashunda Scales and State Rep. Juandalynn Givan.

