Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies to host annual Pink Hat/Tie Luncheon on Sat.

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies will host its annual Pink Hat/Tie Luncheon this Saturday, June 12, from noon until 2 p.m. at Arlington House and Gardens.

Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting people with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income and underserved communities. Among other things, the organization works with local healthcare providers to cover mammogram costs for women and men.

Here are details for this year’s Pink Hat/Tie Luncheon:

Date: Saturday, June 12

Time: Noon until 2:00 p.m. Gates open @ 11:30 a.m.

Venue: Arlington House and Gardens ~ 331 Cotton Avenue SW, Birmingham, 35211

Mistress of Ceremonies: Councilor Wardine Alexander.

Theme: Celebrating 11 years of service in the community; acknowledging and honoring some of those who helped us along the way.

Among those being recognized: The Birmingham Times, County Commissioner Sheila Tyson, several ordinary people who do extraordinary work, and other community leaders.

COVID protocols: Event will be outdoors, with limited guests and restricted seating, social distancing and masks except when consuming food or beverages.

Entertainment: There will be vendors and entertainment, including a strolling guitarist, African dancers, a DJ, a “Fash Flash” modeling experience, and line dance instructor with audience participation.

