Celebrate Juneteenth With These Birmingham-Area Events on June 19

The Birmingham Times

The Birmingham Civil Rights Institute (BCRI) and a number of other organizations will observe Juneteenth on June 19 beginning as early as 9 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in America.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth Independence Day or Freedom Day, commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas and more generally the emancipation of enslaved people throughout the Confederate South.

The community is invited to visit BCRI galleries free of charge beginning at 10 a.m. Attendees can take part in an immersive digital experience at AfroTech Village powered by Ed Farm, featuring StayDRMN. There is also a farmer’s market, free food trucks, Children’s Crusade Village, Black Wealth Matters Village and a visit from the Freedom Ride for Voting Rights Tour.

The Juneteenth main stage, located at the corner of 16th Street North and 6th Avenue, will be hosted by V94.9’s Lady Woo and feature Grammy nominated artist Anthony David, Ursula Smith Dance Company and African Dance Troop, G.I. Magus, Super Dave and The Gogo Band, African drumming & dance, special guest speakers, and a sundown screening of The 24th presented by Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema.

Jefferson County Department of Health will join the Black Health Village – providing resources and information about opioid overdose, life- saving naloxone treatment, HIV and STD prevention. That’s in addition to the Sickle Cell Foundation, Life South, Aletheia House, Black Yogis, No More Martyrs and Alabama Regional Medical Services on site providing Covid vaccinations, mental health resources and much more.

For more visit bcri.org/juneteenthcelebration today.

—

The grand opening for CREED63 will take place on June 19, alongside events hosted by the BCRI. Located in the Arthur Shores Law Center in Birmingham’s historic Civil Rights District, CREED63’s grand opening events will include a vendor market starting at 1 p.m., a press conference at 2:15 p.m., and a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m., followed by guided tours. CREED63 offers shared office space and private offices to established and emerging entrepreneurs.

—

AREA EVENTS

National Juneteenth Festival and Parade at Kelly Ingram Park

9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The free event will begin at 9 a.m. with a parade. The community celebration begins at 10:30 a.m. and will go through 4:30 p.m. There will be food, music, entertainment and more.

—

Juneteenth Celebration in Fairfield

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Willie Mays Park

—

Black on Black Dollars Pop Up Shop

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. (June 19 and 20)

LOCATION: 2528 Bessemer Road, Birmingham, AL 35208

A showcase of Birmingham’s small businesses. There will be lots of shopping, music, food and networking.

—

Kindred Spirit with host a celebration from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Studio 2500 Art Garden, 2600 26th Ave. North, Birmingham AL 35234. More at studio25.gallery

—

Juneteenth Celebration at Homewood Central Park

11 a.m. – 7 a.m.

This is a family-friendly event hosted by the Alabama Rally Against Injustice. There will be guest speakers, live music, performers, an ice cream truck, free BBQ and various vendors. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs!

—

Juneteenth Fest at Legion Field

Noon – 10 p.m.

This is a family-friendly event hosted by the Modern Green Book. There will be various vendors, food trucks and live performances throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic blankets!

Legion Field’s bag policy will be enforced and security will be present during the entire event.

Call 502-322-4332 for more information.

—

Juneteenth Celebration in Bessemer

12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

LOCATION: 1826 Alabama Avenue, Bessemer, AL 35020

This is a family-friendly event. There will be food, shopping, live music, performances and more.

—

Classic Car Show at Legion Field

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Spectator tickets are $10.

Those interested in participating can email themoderngreenbook@gmail.com. The entry fee is $20 with a grand prize of $500. There will also be $100 category prizes.

***Cars participating must be parked by 12:30 p.m.

—

“MISS JUNETEENTH” SCREENING AT SIDEWALK

Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema will be screening two showings of “Miss Juneteenth”, a critically acclaimed 2020 Sundance film, this Saturday.

“Miss Juneteenth” is about former Miss Juneteenth pageant winner and single mother Turquoise Jones who is living in Forth Worth, Texas. While other Miss Juneteenth winners completed college and have gone on to have successful careers, Turquoise’s journey did not follow the same path. She finds herself now preparing her rebellious teenage daughter, Kai, for the Miss Juneteenth pageant. Despite her reluctance to follow in her mother’s pageant footsteps and her struggles with her preparations, Kai puts her own spin on things and moves forward with the competition.

Showings will be Saturday, June 19 at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are available now at sidewalkfest.com.

—

BBQ Showdown at Legion Field

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 to be able to taste and vote.

Those interested in participating can email themoderngreenbook@gmail.com. The entry fee is $150. The winner will receive $500 cash and a grill.

—

Freedom of Expression: A PRIDE-full Juneteenth Celebration

6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

LOCATION: 3522 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222

The free event is intended to bring together various voices and talents in Birmingham’s Black Gay Arts community. There will also be free HIV testing and free COVID-19 testing.

—

Hip Hop Showcase at Legion Field

7 p.m.

Hosted by DJ Gorgeous and Young Scholar. Performers can text 256-225-3908 to sign up. There is a $100 entry fee and a $1000 cash prize.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

