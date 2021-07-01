Birmingham-Area Events to Check Out July 4th Weekend

Ready for a sparkling Independence Day? Events are planned throughout the state to help you have a red, white and blue holiday — and some of them are starting early this year, since July 4 falls on a Sunday. Here’s a sampling.

BIRMINGHAM BARONS VS CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS

What: Baseball game with teams in Double-A South league. Fireworks on Friday and Saturday, Independence Day celebration on Sunday.

When: July 1-2 at 7:05 p.m., July 3-4 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Regions Field, 1401 First Ave. South, Birmingham.

Admission: $10-$40.

Website: https://www.milb.com/birmingham

RED, WHITE AND BLUE DAYS

What: Puppet show, colonial music, meet patriots of the past, outdoor games and more.

When: July 1-2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Children’s parade on Friday at 11 a.m.

Where: American Village, 3727 Alabama 119 South, Montevallo.

Admission: $5, free for veterans, active members of military and children age 4 and younger.

Website: http://www.americanvillage.org/site/PageServer?pagename=gen_news_index

OUR LADY OF SORROWS FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVAL

What: About 6,500 pounds of barbecue cooked by the Knights of Columbus.

When: July 1-3. (No BBQ sales on Sunday, July 4.)

Where: Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 1728 Oxmoor Road, Homewood.

Bulk BBQ sales: July 1-2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; July 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m; .on-site only in school cafeteria. Whole Boston Butts, boneless turkey breasts, chopped pork, pork ribs, smoked, smoked half chickens, beans, slaw, sauce, bread, cakes.

BBQ plate sales: July 2-3, 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in parish hall.

Prices: TBA.

Organizers say: “This year’s raffle will feature more than $11,000 in cash with the top prize being $5,000. Nineteen cash prizes will be awarded. For safety reasons, Trash & Treasure, inside dining and games will not be offered this year but will return for future festivals.”

Website: http://www.ourladyofsorrows.com/

Website: https://backyardleeds.com/events/all-american-blast/

INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND SUMMER SLAM

What: Performances by Jeezy, Lil Durk, Boosie, Pooh Shiesty, Yung Bleu and Mooski.

When: July 3 at 6 p.m.

Where: Legion Field, 400 Graymont Ave. West, Birmingham.

Admission: $45-$125 seating in stands, $225 field seating, $1,000 VIP.

Website: https://www.t3entertainment.net/events/independence-weekend-summer-slam

FIRE ON THE WATER

What: Family activities, food trucks, music, fireworks.

When: July 3, 5 p.m.-9 p.m.

Where: Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham.

Admission: $15 per vehicle with up to four people.

Website: https://www.alapark.com/events/oak-mountain-state-park/fire-water

THUNDER ON THE MOUNTAIN

What: Fireworks display for Independence Day. Show lasts about 20 minutes and is choreographed to music.

When: July 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: Fireworks ignited at Vulcan Park and Museum in Birmingham, which is closed starting at 6 p.m. for safety reasons. Viewing areas throughout the city, including Homewood, Five Points South and the UAB campus.

Admission: Free. The fireworks display also will be broadcast on WBRC Fox 6.

Website: https://visitvulcan.com/july-4th-fireworks/viewing-tips/

JULY 4 CONCERT

What: The Cathedral Brass performs pop music, marches and holiday favorites.

When: July 4 at 6 p.m. (Rain date July 5 at 6 p.m.)

Where: Avondale Park, 4101 Fifth Ave. South, Birmingham.

Admission: Free. Organized by Friends of Avondale Park.

Website: https://avondalepark.org/

