Meet candidates for Birmingham Board of Ed in the Aug. 24 city elections

Meet candidates for Birmingham Board of Ed in the Aug. 24 city...

The Birmingham Times

Each of the incumbents has challengers in the Board of Education elections in the August 24 elections while three of the seats have vacancies.

Districts 1,2,3,4 and 7,8 each has incumbents with challengers while Districts 5,6, and 9 have vacancies. The field was set after Friday’s July 9 deadline.

In the Birmingham mayor and city council races, seven hopefuls qualified to challenge incumbent Randall Woodfin for mayor while every City Councilor – with the exception of Clinton Woods in District 1 — faces challenges. To see who qualified for mayor and city council click here

These are the candidates for Board of Ed

Birmingham Board of Education District 1

Sherman Collins Jr.

Douglas Lee Ragland (Incumbent)

Jerry Tate

Birmingham Board of Education District 2

Terri Michal (Incumbent)

Neonta Williams

Birmingham Board of Education District 3

Mary D. Boehm (Incumbent)

Byron “Anti-Charter School” Lagrone

Birmingham Board of Education District 4

Derek L. Billups

Daagye Hendricks (Incumbent)

Birmingham Board of Education District 5

James A. Sullivan

David Tarell McKinney

Birmingham Board of Education District 6

Jamaree Collins

Leticia Watkins

Yancey Williams Sr.

Birmingham Board of Education District 7

Linda Roper Richardson

Walter “Big Walt” Wilson (Incumbent)

Birmingham Board of Education District 8

Anoinette “Toni” King

Curtis Tyrone Robinson

Sonja Smith (Incumbent)

Antwon Bernard Womack

Birmingham Board of Education District 9

Le’Darius Hilliard

Jason Meadows

Susan Diane Mitchell

