Meet candidates for Birmingham Board of Ed in the Aug. 24 city elections

The Birmingham Times
Each of the incumbents has challengers in the Board of Education elections in the August 24 elections while three of the seats have vacancies.
Districts 1,2,3,4 and 7,8 each has incumbents with challengers while Districts 5,6, and 9 have vacancies. The field was set after Friday’s July 9 deadline.
In the Birmingham mayor and city council races, seven hopefuls qualified to challenge incumbent Randall Woodfin for mayor while every City Councilor – with the exception of Clinton Woods in District 1 — faces challenges. To see who qualified for mayor and city council click here
These are the candidates for Board of Ed
Birmingham Board of Education District 1
Sherman Collins Jr.
Douglas Lee Ragland (Incumbent)
Jerry Tate
Birmingham Board of Education District 2
Terri Michal (Incumbent)
Neonta Williams
Birmingham Board of Education District 3
Mary D. Boehm (Incumbent)
Byron “Anti-Charter School” Lagrone
Birmingham Board of Education District 4
Derek L. Billups
Daagye Hendricks (Incumbent)
Birmingham Board of Education District 5
James A. Sullivan
David Tarell McKinney
Birmingham Board of Education District 6
Jamaree Collins
Leticia Watkins
Yancey Williams Sr.
Birmingham Board of Education District 7
Linda Roper Richardson
Walter “Big Walt” Wilson (Incumbent)
Birmingham Board of Education District 8
Anoinette “Toni” King
Curtis Tyrone Robinson
Sonja Smith (Incumbent)
Antwon Bernard Womack
Birmingham Board of Education District 9
Le’Darius Hilliard
Jason Meadows
Susan Diane Mitchell