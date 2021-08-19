Listing of Every Candidate for Birmingham City Council Seats

The Birmingham Times

Every Birmingham City Councilor – with the exception of Clinton Woods in District 1 — faces challenges while the district 8 seat is vacant after incumbent Steven Hoyt decided not to run again.

Here are the incumbents and challengers in each of the 9 council races:

District 1

Clinton Woods was born in Birmingham and graduated from Shades Valley High School and the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a bachelor’s degree. He earned his got his master’s in engineering at University of Alabama at Birmingham. Woods currently serves as the district 1 representative, a position to which he was appointed to in 2018 after Lashunda Scales election to the Jefferson County Commission. Previously, he ran Mark Pettway’s successful campaign for sheriff in 2018. Clinton Woods is the son of mayoral candidate and local businessman Chris Woods.

Age: 34

Residence: Birmingham (Echo Highlands)

Political experience: Birmingham city councilor, 2019-present; campaign manager, Mark Pettway for sheriff, 2017-2018; previously worked as consultant on several other political campaigns

Professional experience: Owner, Prescott Contracting, 2017-present; construction manager, Tacoma Housing Authority, 2016-2017; general contractor, Prescott Contracting, 2012-2015; project manager, C.W. Woods Contracting, 2009-2012

Civic experience: Christ Church, executive pastor, 2014-19; member, board of Mission Increase Birmingham; created the Be Litter Free Initiative; created the Ready Set Read Initiative

Education: Master of engineering, construction management, UAB, 2012; bachelor of science in economics, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, 2009

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: Millennials PAC, $5,000; Heart One Health and Safety, $3,000; self, loan, $2,094

Main Issues: Continue focusing on capital and economic development in District 1; focus on the review and implementation of the recommendations of the disparity study that is currently being completed; making strides in ensuring equitable opportunities in government contracting; more improvement in the number of students reading at grade level; ensuring that money from the American Rescue Plan funds is utilized in a way that best benefits the long-term needs of the city

Campaign: clintonwoods.org

District 2

Hunter Williams, first elected in 2017, was born in Birmingham, Alabama and earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. After coming back to the city in 2009 he worked with many organizations such as Rotaract, the American Cancer Society and Cornerstone Schools. He became president of the Crestline Neighborhood Association in 2016 the neighborhood where he grew up, and he has served in the Reserve Unit for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lawrence Conaway is currently the senior pastor of Fellowship Bible Church, board president of Neighborhood Housing Services of Birmingham and a member of Birmingham’s Civilian Review Board. He founded and formerly served as the CEO for Charity in Action, Inc. in 2008, in addition to formerly serving as board president for the Birmingham Education Foundation and a board member on the Cahaba River Society. He holds degrees from Athens State University, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Birmingham Theological Seminary.

Age: 34

Residence: Birmingham (Crestline)

Political experience: Councilor, Birmingham City Council District 2, 2017-present

Professional experience: Business Intelligence and Development, NuVasive, 2018-20; founder and president, Neurosafe, 2014-18; director, small commercial and personal lines, Molton, Allen & Williams, 2009-14

Education: Graduate Program, surgical neuromonitoring; University of Connecticut, 2015; Bachelor of Business Administration, Southern Methodist University, 2009; Jefferson County Sheriff’s Academy, 2010.

Top contributors: Michael A. Mouron, $5,000; Millennials PAC, $3,850; Samuel D. Herring, $3,000

Campaign: facebook.com/councilorhunter

Kimberly Jeanty moved to Birmingham from Florida. She previously served as the president of the South East Lake Neighborhood Association and the president of the Roebuck Community from 2014 to 2016. In addition, Jeanty served as an assistant for city council in two separate terms, once from 2009 to 2010, for district 2, and again from 2011 to 2013, for district 7. Jeanty also served in numerous roles for the Community Kitchens of Birmingham, ending with her role as executive director in 2017. Jeanty also briefly served as the interim executive director for Ruffner Mountain in 2013, before becoming their director of development and communication, a role she held until 2015.

Age: 46

Residence: Birmingham (East Lake)

Political experience: Candidate, Birmingham City Council District 2, 2017; committee assistant, Birmingham City Council, 2009-10, 2011-13; neighborhood liaison to Councilor Kim Rafferty’s office, 2009-2011

Professional experience: Virtual administrative assistant, self-employed, 2017-present; owner, Gigi’s Catering Service, 2011-present; past interim executive director, Ruffner Mountain, 2013; founder, Cash Mob: East Birmingham, 2012-14

Civic experience: Past president, South East Lake Neighborhood Association; past president; Roebuck Community; member, Citizens Advisory Board; past president and volunteer, East Lake Merchant Group; past board member and volunteer, East Lake Arts District; vendor, East Lake Farmers Market; member, International Council of Shopping Center; interim executive director and volunteer, Community Kitchens of Birmingham; volunteer, Northeastern Framework Planning Committee; volunteer, Alabama Veterans Memorial Park

Education: None listed

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: None reported

Don D. Scott

Political races: None

Political experience: None

Top contributors: None reported

Campaign: facebook.com/don.scott.5682944/

District 3

Incumbent Valerie Abbott, first elected to the council in 2001, grew up in the Glen Iris neighborhood in Birmingham. She graduated from Shades Valley High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Auburn University in 1974, later getting her master’s at Birmingham-Southern in 1999. After leaving Auburn, Abbott worked for, what was then South Central Bell, now AT&T, and has continued working with the company since. Abbott, a former Council President, chairs the Budget and Finance Committee, Administration/Education Committee and the Committee of the Whole. In addition, Abbott serves on the Birmingham Planning Commission, the Birmingham Tree Commission, Birmingham Historical Society and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.

Age: N/A

Residence: Birmingham (Glen Iris)

Political experience: Birmingham City Council member, 2001-present

Professional experience: Manager at AT&T, 1974-2017

Civic experience: Secretary of Glen Iris Neighborhood Association for six years and president for 11 years, 1985-2001; president of the Southside Community for six years; member of the Magic City Civitan Club for eight years; chairman of the Birmingham Planning Commission; chairman of the Regional Planning Commission of Greater Birmingham

Education: Birmingham-Southern College, master of public and private management, 1999; Auburn University School of Architecture and Fine Art, bachelor’s degree, 1974

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: Larry Ward, $2,000; Millennium PAC, $250

Main Issues:

Campaign: facebook.com/councilorvalerieabbott

Joseph Baker III, a Birmingham activist, received a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from UAB. He is the founder of the I Believe in Birmingham Facebook group, and was the lead organizer for Rethink 20/59, a group which advocated for a different approach to the new 20/59 interstate renovations that the Alabama Department of Transportation chose, in addition to formerly serving as a board member for Redemptive Cycles and as a secretary for Free the Hops. Baker also was a member of the Birmingham Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee.

Age: 40

Residence: Birmingham (Glen Iris)

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Self-employed, information technology and telecommunications consultant and contractor, 2009-present

Civic experience: Founder, I Believe in Birmingham, 2010-present; member, One Great Community Council, UAB, 2016-21; member, Birmingham Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, 2011-12; board member, Redemptive Cycles, 2014-16

Education: B.A. philosophy, UAB, 2011

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: Following goals and building partnerships to achieve them: Dedicated funding for road and sidewalk maintenance; increased funding for Birmingham City Schools; protected bike lanes and expanded bus rapid transit routes; recruiting technology industries to invest/relocate here; adopting an open data law for the city to ensure transparency and accountability; funding adult education, entrepreneurial training and trade skills classes; increasing funding for the neighborhood associations; making broadband internet affordable and available to all households in the city

Campaign: facebook.com/electjcb3

Alice Speake is currently a library assistant with the Jefferson County Public Library Complex and was previously an anatomy instructor at UAB. Outside of her professional work, Speake has also worked with Cell A65, a local activist group which protests white supremacy and raises awareness of mass incarceration. Speake earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2021.

Age: 35

Residence: Birmingham (Glen Iris)

Political races: None

Political experience: Canvasser/caller/fundraiser, Warren for President, 2019-20; poll watcher and committee member, Quang Do campaign, 2018; data entry, canvasser and fundraiser, Jenn Gray campaign, 2018; data entry and canvasser, Danner Kline campaign, 2017-18; volunteer, graphic design, Ryan Jones campaign, 2017; canvasser/volunteer, Doug Jones for Senate, 2017

Professional experience: Library page, Irondale Public Library, 2020-present; tutor and trainer, STAIR of Birmingham, 2018-present; private tutor, self-employed, 2016-present; undergraduate teaching assistant, UAB, 2013-14; on-site service specialist, Ricoh Americas Corp., 2012

Civic experience: Networking coordinator, CellA65, 2020-present; volunteer/political organizer, 2017-present; canvasser, Planned Parenthood Southeast, 2017-present

Education: Bachelor’s degree in biology, UAB, 2013-2021; Oconee County High School, 2004

Significant endorsements: None

Top contributors: None listed

Main Issues: Prioritize policies that center environmental justice, equitable job opportunities, rent control, and sustainable housing; prioritize infrastructure improvements, including equitably investing in road and sidewalk repairs and upgrading infrastructure to include full ADA compliance; reverse the city’s divesting of funding away from public services; ensure full funding of public libraries, parks and green spaces, and recreation centers; bring a public health lens to addressing public safety, and strengthen first responders city wide by investing in trained violence interrupters and crisis response teams; ensure business incentives uplift small businesses

Campaign: speakeforthepeople.com

Wil Jones is a former sergeant in the United States Army. After being discharged as a sergeant in 2017, Jones came back to Birmingham, where he was born in East Lake and raised in Roebuck Springs. Jones currently attends UAB and works in a pulmonary research lab for the UAB School of Medicine. Jones lives in Five Points South. He has been endorsed by Jefferson County Constable Mitchell Hagood.

Age: 33

Residence: Birmingham (Five Points South)

Political experience: None

Professional experience: U.S. Army (discharged as a sergeant in 2017); Pulmonary Research Lab, UAB School of Medicine

Civic experience: N/A

Education: Current student, UAB

Significant endorsements: Jefferson County Constable Mitchell Hagood

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: Attention to Birmingham’s violent crime; improving the school system to improve education outcomes; make public interaction with the city more efficient and make it easier for businesses to deal with the city government

Campaign: facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066408543587

District 4

Incumbent William Parker, the current Council President, was initially appointed to the seat to replace Maxine Parker, his mother, after her death on November 12, 2013, but he also won in a special election held in 2014. During his mother’s tenure on the council, Parker served as an aide. Parker currently serves as the chair for the council’s Committee of the Whole; Parks, Recreation, Cultural Arts and Tourism; Planning and Zoning and Census 2020 Committees. In 1998, Parker was elected to serve in the Alabama House of Representatives for district 59 after Lewis Spratt retired. Prior to his election to the state house, Parker had served as a legislative assistant to former Rep. Earl Hilliard. He has led weekly COVID-19 town halls and spearheaded a number council vaccination drives. Parker graduated from Talladega College in 1994, with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

Age: 49

Residence: Birmingham (Collegeville)

Political experience: Birmingham city councilor, District 4, 2013-present; Alabama State Representative, District 59, 1998-2002

Professional experience: Former aide to the late Councilor Maxine Parker and a legislative aide to former U.S. Rep. Earl Hilliard

Education: Talladega College, 1994

Significant endorsements: None reported

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: N/A

Campaign: facebook.com/WilliamParkerDistrict4/

Scottie McClaney, who grew up in Collegeville and now resides in Norwood, graduated from Phillips High School, and then earned a bachelor’s degree from Stillman College, followed by a master’s from UAB. She founded the Peek-a-Boo Vision nonprofit to help give children eye exams and glasses and has served as an active member of the National Congress of Black Women, the League of Women Voters Birmingham Chapter and Alabama Democratic Women. Previously, McClaney has been appointed to two different City Council positions: the Downtown Redevelopment Authority Board and the Birmingham Parking Authority Board of Directors.

Age: 57

Residence: Norwood

Political races: None

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Founder, Peek-A-Boo Vision, 2019-present; events director, Sloss Furnaces National Historic Museum, 2015-19; president, enVISION Consulting, 2014-17; grants program specialist, UAB, 2012-15; grants program manager, UAB, 2008-11; supplier diversity program administrator, UAB, 2005-08; Continuing Education Program coordinator, UAB, 1998-2001

Civic experience: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; Downtown Redevelopment Authority; Birmingham Parking Authority; Alabama Democratic Women; National Congress of Black Women; League of Women Voters of Greater Birmingham; Emerge Alabama

Education: Master of public administration, UAB, 2013; bachelor of arts degree in business administration, Stillman College

Significant endorsements: Elect Black Women PAC; Building Bridges for America

Top contributors: Michael Mouron, $5,000; LaToya Waddy, $1,500; Robin A. Wade, $1,000

Main Issues: Addressing blight, crime, neighborhood revitalization, and the level of engagement, education and economic development; creating clean, safe, crime-reduced and vibrant neighborhoods; working to bridge the gaps of inequality between the neighborhoods in D4; building a D4 coalition to enrich neighborhoods

Campaign: beammeupscottie.vote

Jonathan “JT” Moore is Woodlawn Coordinator for Volunteer Lawyers Birmingham, an organization that provides free legal advice to residents of Birmingham. Moore began his public service work as an intern for the Division of Youth Services, before moving on to Alabama Possible as a Blueprints Coordinator in 2011. In his work for Alabama Possible, Moore worked closely with Woodlawn High School, focusing mostly on college prep. Moore has studied at the University of West Alabama, the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Tuskegee University.

Qunelius “Cory” Pettway, a resident of Inglenook, is the former district 5 community liaison for Birmingham City Council. Pettway served as liaison from 2017 to 2020, and prior to his work with the council, Pettway was an early childhood educator for the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity. He’s served in different capacities on numerous civic organizations and has been a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) in Birmingham since 2019, on the board for the Alabama River Alliance since 2020 and he has a been part of the Birmingham Barber Coalition since 2017. Pettway is a graduate of Midfield High School and received political training from the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.

Age: 32

Residence: Birmingham (Inglenook)

Political races: Candidate, Alabama DNC Delegation, Bernie Sanders, 2020; Alabama Democratic Executive Committee, 2019-present; Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee, 2018-present; candidate, Birmingham City Council District 4, 2017

Political experience: None

Professional experience: District 5 community liaison, City of Birmingham, 2017-20; early childhood educator, Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity, 2016-17; event specialist/nutrition support, McWane Science Center, 2015-16

Civic experience: Board member, Alabama River Alliance, 2020-present; junior board member and EDI Committee member, Cahaba River Society, 2019-present; member, NAACP Birmingham, 2019-present; member, Alabama Juneteenth Observance Committee, 2018-present; co-founder and member, Our Revolution Birmingham, 2018-present; member, New Era Birmingham, 2018-present; Birmingham Barber Coalition, 2017-present; co-founder and member, 100 Black Men Deep Walk, 2016-present; co-founder and member, The Willing Family, 2016-present; co-founder and member, Birmingham Grassroots Coalition, 2016-present; member, GASP Inc., 2018-2020; president of Parent Council, JCCEO Kingston, 2016-20

Education: Political Leadership Training, Congressional Black Caucus Institute, 2018; Midfield High School, 2006

Significant endorsements: Democratic Socialists of America-Birmingham Chapter, Alabama Working Party, Future Generations PAC

Top contributors: Freddie Perry, $1,000; Lakisha Cohill, $500; Avee Shabazz, $500

Main Issues: Strengthen the 22 neighborhood associations within the district; create positive sustainable change by getting people affected by the same issues together to work on the solutions; meet with the officers, neighborhood leaders and other community stakeholders to help create plans to increase neighborhood participation; use the power of a collective unit working together in an effort to improve the quality of life

Campaign: corypettway.com

Gwendolyn Cook Webb graduated from Western Olin High School in 1967. As a teenager, Webb participated in the Children’s Crusade march. In 1975, she joined the Birmingham Police Department. Webb was one of the first class of Leadership Birmingham in 1984, and in 2008, she started Sisters Informing Sisters. In 2012, she founded Foot Soldiers International, and in 2019, she was appointed to the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute Board of Directors.

Age: 72

Residence: Birmingham (Inglenook)

Political races: Neighborhood president, Inglenook, 2017-21; community president, East Birmingham Community, 2017-21

Political experience: Neighborhood president, Inglenook, 2017-21; community president, East Birmingham Community, 2017-21

Professional experience: Administrative assistant to District 4 City Council member Gwen Sykes, 2000-05; Birmingham Police Department, 1975

Civic experience: Founding board member, Birmingham Black Radio Museum, 2004; member, Jefferson County Judicial Commission, 1984-89; member, Mayor Richard Arrington’s drug task force, 1987; co-founder, Civil Rights Activist Committee, 1980; former board member, Neighborhoods USA

Education: Certificate of divinity studies, Samford University, 2021; business administration, UAB, 1967; Western Olin High School, 1967

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: ActBlue, $550; Waynew Global Holdings LLC, $500; Linda Malone, $200; Ava L. Wise, $200

Main Issues: Partner with school system to open Kirby Middle School in North Birmingham, Callaway Elementary School in Collegeville and Gate City School in Gate City for elementary remedial as well as adult continuing education and technical education courses; create free civics classes on how government and the economy work, voting rights and how to petition government to correct grievances; expand neighborhood code enforcement for quality of life; contract for better lighting, eliminating overgrown lots and abandoned housing; explore creation of pocket parks; restore city workers’ holiday pay; promote public safety officer recruitment from their local neighborhoods; assist neighborhood associations in securing tax exempt status to facilitate fundraising capability beyond the City of Birmingham; open City Hall for free notary services twice a month; assure that nominations for appointments to the Birmingham Water Works Board and other city agencies are filled with people of proven commitment to the progress of the city.

Campaign: webb4bhamdistrict4.com

District 5

Incumbent Darrell O’Quinn moved to Birmingham from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in 2000, to pursue a Ph. D. in cellular and molecular pathology, which he completed in 2005. Prior to being elected to the council in 2017, he served as president and vice president on the North Crestwood Neighborhood Association from 2008 to 2017. He been a member of the Birmingham Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee, Leadership Birmingham and served as president of the Citizen Advisory Board from 2015 to 2017. Currently, O’Quinn is chair of the council’s Transportation Committee and a member of the Budget and Finance and Planning and Zoning committees. Before his civic roles, O’Quinn worked as a clinical veterinarian.

Age: 49

Residence: Birmingham (Crestwood)

Political races: Birmingham City Council District 5, 2017

Political experience: Birmingham City Council District 5, 2017-present

Professional experience: Executive director, Move 20/59, 2015-16; veterinarian scientist, UAB, 2000-15

Civic experience: Ph.D. in pathology, UAB, 2005; doctor of veterinary medicine, Louisiana State University, 2000; bachelor of science in zoology, Louisiana State University, 1995; president, City of Birmingham Citizen Advisory Board, 2014-2017; member, Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee, 2015-present; member, UAB CCTS One Great Community Council, 2016-present; member, YMBC Civic Forum, 2015-present; member, City of Birmingham Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee, 2015-2017; Board of Directors, Keep Birmingham Beautiful Commission, 2014-2017; graduate, Leadership Birmingham 2015; Board of Directors, Deep South Cancer Foundation, 2015-2018; Board of Directors, Redemptive Cycles, 2012-2014; co-founder, Heart to Table: A Feeding Project for the Boutwell Auditorium Winter Warming Station, 2015; Birmingham Metro NAACP Community Empowerment Award (2015)

Education: Ph.D. in pathology, UAB, 2005; doctor of veterinary medicine, Louisiana State University, 2000; bachelor of science in zoology, Louisiana State University, 1995

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: Raymond Harbert, $5,000; F. Dixon Brooke, $2,500; Del Brooke, $2,500; J. Richard Schmalz, $2,500

Main Issues: Creating improved access to health care, employment and education opportunities; addressing gun violence with a multi-pronged approach ranging from community street outreach teams to hospital-based violence intervention programs to conflict resolution training; work in partnership with other agencies such as the Jefferson County Department of Health, the Birmingham City Council to develop initiatives to reduce violence and promote peace; use the $141M in American Rescue Plan funding the city recently received as an opportunity for Birmingham to address the pandemic-induced increase in the number of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless and to improve blighted properties by advancing homeownership and building generational wealth

Campaign: votedoq2021.com

Richard Franklin, since 2010, has served as the union president for the Birmingham Federation of Teachers, which is the local chapter of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). In addition to being president of the local chapter, Franklin was chosen by the AFT to serve on the national Racial Equity task force. Franklin graduated from Parker High School in 1999 and Lawson State Community College in 2003, with an associate degree in history.

Age: 40

Residence: Smithfield

Political races: None

Political experience: None

Professional experience: President, Birmingham Federation of Teachers Local 2115, 2011-present; Birmingham City Schools, 2006-11, swim team coach, City of Birmingham Park and Recreation, 2005-2011

Civic experience: Member, National Association for the Advancement of Colored People; member, Southern Christian Leadership Conference; vice president, State American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations; president, Birmingham Federation of Teachers, Local 2115; member, American Federation of Teachers Racial Task Force

Education: Lawson State Community College, 2004; A.H. Parker High School, 1999

Significant endorsements: Central Labor Council, Workers Family Party

Top contributors: Self, loan, $5,000

Main Issues: Address blight, communicate to neighborhoods in real time and assist in creating youth programs, while supporting existing programs; bring down the city’s rising crime rate; fight for the city, especially the children; work to connect people and opportunities for children and families; enforce the leash law, with GBHS to address stray animals, and with the mayor’s office to expedite cleaning neighborhoods; give all communities the visibility and transparency they desire

Campaign: rfranklindistrict5.com

Erica Starr Robbins, from Munford, Alabama earned a bachelor’s degree from Stillman College in 2003 and is an activist in Birmingham. Robbins, after years of working homeless shelters, founded Be a Blessing Birmingham, a nonprofit which seeks to help homeless people in Birmingham through donations of clothing and hygiene products. In October, the organization provided mobile showering units for people to use. Amid the racial unrest marked by protests in the summer of 2020, Robbins was one of many advocating for the release of protestors and helping provide and gather bail money for their release. Robbins has received the Community Impact Award from the Birmingham Urban League.

Age: 39

Residence: Birmingham (Crestwood)

Political experience: Candidate, Birmingham City Council District 5, 2017

Professional experience: Founder, Be A Blessing Birmingham, 2015-present; 10 years working in corporate America

Civic experience: Member, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority; Recipient, Community Impact Award, Birmingham Urban League; Recipient, Birmingham Business Journal Leader in Diversity Award; Honoree, 2020 Women Shaping Alabama

Education: Florida Coastal School of Law; B.S. in history and political science, Stillman College, 2003; Munford High School, 2000

Significant endorsements: Future Generations

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: Listening to constituents, expanding resources for mental health, fostering partnerships between schools and mentorship programs and encouraging entrepreneurship.

Campaign: facebook.com/EricaRobbinsDistrict5

Roshanique Yvette Taylor is currently a hospice worker for an in-home care company with 20 years of experience in mental health, having worked as a live-in counselor at several group homes. Taylor also serves on the Junior Board for the Lakeshore Foundation. She holds a pharmacy technician certificate from Virginia College.

Age: N/A

Residence: Birmingham

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Ambassador, City of Birmingham ACE Initiative, 2019-present; benefits consultant, Aflac Insurance, 2018-prsent; State of Alabama notary, 2018-present; independent beauty consultant, Mary Kay, 2017-present; disc jockey, BlackBerry Entertainment LLC, 2016-present; owner-operator, Angles at Your Service Inc., 2012-present;

Civic experience: N/A

Education: Virginia College

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: N/A

Campaign: facebook.com/roshanique.taylordistrict5

Hiram G. Rahim

No information could be found on Hiram G. Rahim

District 6

Incumbent Crystal N. Smitherman, has served as the district 6 representative on City Council since January 2019. As councilor, Smitherman is Chair of the Public Improvements and Beautification Committee and a member of the Budget and Finance; Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Arts; and Public Safety Committees. The same year she was appointed, Smitherman earned her Juris Doctorate from the University of Alabama’s law school, and now practices with her father at Smitherman Law Office, LLC. She has also served as an Outreach Education Contractor for Girls Inc. Like her parents, State Senator Roger and Judge Carole Smitherman, she lives in Titusville.

Age: 28

Residence: Birmingham

Political experience: Birmingham City Councilor, 2019-present

Professional experience: Attorney at law, Smitherman Law Firm, 2019-present; summer law clerk, Marsh, Richard & Bryan, P.C., 2017; administrative assistant, Highland Park Golf Course and Country Club, 2016; education outreach coordinator, Girls Inc., 2015-2016; legal intern, Farris, Riley & Pitt LLP, 2015-2016

Civic experience: Member, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, 2017-present; volunteer, Christian Service Mission, 2011-present; volunteer, RISE Center at the University of Alabama, 2018-present; volunteer counselor, YouthServe Inc., 2013; assistant, Ronald McDonald House Charities, 2012

Education: Juris Doctorate in Law, University of Alabama School of Law, 2019; juris doctor, Samford University, Cumberland School of Law, 2019; bachelor’s degree in Biology, Hampton University, 2015; Ramsay High School, 2011

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: The Committee for Good Government, $4,000; Leadership PAC, $3,000; Dick Schmalz, $3,000

Main Issues: Recycling, addressing illegal dumping, street and park lighting, “Cure Violence” initiative, continuation of STEM tutoring in schools, make sure pension is stable, promote affordable housing, help Cahaba Medical increase their services

Campaign: crystalfordistrict6.com

Keith Aaron has lived in district 6 for 30 years and is the former President of the West End Neighborhood Association. Aaron holds a bachelor’s degree from Miles College and his civic work includes a revitalization plan for the Arlington-West End community, which includes $300,000 for a walking track, a botanical park for the neighborhood from a partnership with BMC Princeton Medical and Birmingham-Southern, a $45,000 grant for future housing in the neighborhood and a partnership with Urban Ministries that enabled 50 residents to have their houses painted for free. Aaron previously ran for the district 6 seat in 2009 and 2013.

Age: 60

Residence: Birmingham (Arlington-West End)

Political experience: Candidate, Birmingham City Council District 6, 2009, 2013

Professional experience: Self-employed

Civic experience: Former president, Arlington-West End Neighborhood Association

Education: Bachelor’s degree in political science, Miles College

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: Clarence Harris, $4,000; Jonathan Hasberry, $1,000; KemCo LLC, $500

Main Issues: Partner with organizations to rehab houses and encourage home ownership; push for landfill transfer stations in District 6; aggressively pursue a grocery store and full-service restaurants; launch training center for technology and construction.

Campaign: keithaaronforcitycouncilcom.wordpress.com

Keith Oscar Williams has served vice president of the North Titusville Neighborhood Association since 2018. Williams, who serves an associate minister at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church, co-founded the Voters Legal Justice Watch Group and also serves as a member of Faith in Action Alabama, Our Revolution Birmingham, the Poor People’s Campaign, Alabama Arise, Neighborhood Advocates for Justice and Birmingham United Neighborhoods. In professional life, Williams runs a web design company called Greater Works Business Services and previously served in the Army. Williams holds a bachelor’s and master’s in biblical ministry from Grace and Truth Bible Institute, a counseling certificate from Achology and a life coach certification from Transformation Academy. Williams previously ran for the district 6 seat in the 2017 election and the 2019 special election.

Age: 47

Residence: Birmingham

Political experience: Vice president, North Titusville Neighborhood Association, 2018-present; candidate, Alabama Democratic Executive Committee Delegate for District 55, 2018; candidate, Birmingham City Council District 6, 2017

Professional experience: Owner and founder, Keith O. Williams & Associates; associate minister, St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church; pastoral care pastor, Church of the Highlands, 2018-present; owner/web developer, Greater Works Business Services LLC, 1998-present; retail sales associate, Walmart, 2018; customer service associate, Lowe’s Home Improvement, 2017-18; associate minister, True Light Missionary Baptist Church, 2017-18; overnight support manager, Walmart, 2016-17

Civic experience: U.S. Army; member, Our Revolution Birmingham; member, Faith in Action Alabama; member, Alabama Arise; member, Birmingham United Neighborhoods; founding member, Neighborhood Advocates for Justice; co-founder, Voters Legal Justice Watch Group

Education: Certified life coach, Transformation Academy; certified counseling practitioner, Achology; bachelor’s degree in business administration, Liberty University, 2008; Cathedral College, 2001; World Bible School, 1999; Alabama State University, 1996; A.H. Parker High School, 1992

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: Invest in people by inviting them to the table so they can have a voice; making sure the needs of the people are taken care of us; stop the practice of politicians who claim to be progressive but who get elected and promote policies that are contrary to their campaign platforms

Campaign: keithowilliams.info

District 7

Incumbent Wardine Alexander serves as president pro-tempore of City Council and chairs the Utilities/Technology and a member of the Administration Committee and the Budget and Finance Committee. Alexander was previously president of the city’s Board of Education from 2015 to 2017 and had served on the board since March 2013. In addition, she was also appointed to the Birmingham Public Library board in 2018 but had to step down from the position after winning the appointment to City Council. Outside of public service, Alexander was previously president of the Alabama State Association of Blood Banks, vice president on the One Roof Board of Directors and a board member on the Trinity Baptist Church Community Development Center, Inc. Alexander received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 1978, a medical technologist certification from the American Society of Clinical Pathologists (ASCP) in 1978 and a blood bank certification from the ASCP in 1980.

Age: 66

Residence: Birmingham (Roosevelt)

Political experience: Birmingham City Councilor, 2018-present; president, Birmingham School Board, 2015-2017; member, Birmingham School Board, 2013-2017

Professional experience: Quality assurance supervisor (retired), Baxter Healthcare, 1999-2017; education manager (retired), American Red Cross Blood Services, 1977-1999

Civic experience: Member, One Roof Board of Directors, 2016-18; member, Trinity Community Development Center Board of Directors, 2016-present; trustee, Birmingham Public Libraries, 2017-2018; member, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. (Omicron Omega Chapter), 1982-present; member, Tri-County (AL) Chapter of the Links, 2013-present

Education: MT(ASCP)BB certification, American Society of Clinical Pathologists, 1980; MT(ASCP) certification, American Society of Clinical Pathologists, 1978; bachelor of science, UAB, 1978; advanced academic diploma, Wenonah High School

Significant endorsements: Laborers Local Union 559

Top contributors: Millennials PAC, $2,000; Southern Strategy Group PAC, $1,500; Corporate Realty Development LLC, $1,250

Main Issues: Continue to focus on the 3C’s (cleanliness, community revitilization and COVID-19 rapid response), that are vital to improve the quality of life for District 7 residents and to transform D7 into the best place to live, work, and play

Campaign: votewardine.com

La’Toya Lee is one of 33 women selected by the city of Birmingham to serve on the core leadership team for the Women’s Initiative, which is a policy group that seeks to deal specifically with the issues of violence toward women and genderqueer people.

Age: N/A

Residence: N/A

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Case manager, Jefferson County Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Authority, 2019-present; family service worker, JCCEO Head Start, 2017-19; substitute teacher, Birmingham City Schools, 2016-17; cashier, Winn-Dixie, 2014-16; family advocate, Montgomery Community Action Agency, 2008-16; teacher assistant, Montgomery Community Action Agency, 2006-08

Civic experience: Core leadership team for Women’s Initiative, City of Birmingham, 2021-present

Education: Diploma in Bible studies, Samford Ministry Training, 2017-22; degree in social work, Alabama State University, 2001-07; Wenonah High School, 1997-2001

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: None reported

Campaign: facebook.com/LaToyaforDistrict7

Lonnie Malone is the executive director for the Effective Family, Inc., a non-profit which seeks to reduce gang and gun violence by replacing it with technology. Prior to this, Malone worked in information technology for over 20 years. He and his wife Lynn have been married for 15 years, and together, they have four children, from ages six to 23. Malone earned two bachelor’s degrees from Herzing University. Malone previously ran for the district 7 seat in 2017.

Age: 47

Residence: Birmingham (Oxmoor Valley)

Political experience: Applicant, Birmingham City Council District 7, 2018; xandidate, Birmingham City Council District 7, 2017

Professional experience: Executive director, The Effective Family Inc., 2012-present; VIP support, BBVA Compass Bank, 2010-2011; data center manager, EDS, 1999-2010

Civic experience: Volunteer, leader and coordinator, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Omega Psi Phi, 2009-present

Education: Master of religious education, West Coast Bible and Seminary College, 2012; bachelor of science in technical management, Herzing University, 2002

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: Julia Juarez, $641.90; Anthony Wright, $300; Joy Muhamad, $275

Main Issues: Clean up district; report potholes and abandoned homes; advocate for storm shelters throughout district; encourage workforce development apprenticeships and career opportunities with local business; promote self-policing; create a community arts center; advocate for new businesses and jobs in District 7

Campaign: lonniemalonedistrict7.com

Don “Donnie” Stone is the founder of the Princeton Furniture Market and has worked in insurance and brokerage for over 20 years. He has also served previously as a volunteer GED teacher for the Jefferson County Family Court and has worked with credit unions and Black farm co-operatives for Friends of the Federation of Southern Co-Operative Black Farmers. Stone holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration in marketing from Alabama State University.

Age: N/A

Residence: Birmingham

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Founder, Princeton Furniture Market; over 20 years of experience as an insurance industry broker/entrepreneur

Civic experience: Former volunteer GED teacher, Jefferson County Family Court; Friends of the Federation of Southern Co-Operative Black Farmers, credit unions, and Black farm co-ops; volunteer basketball coach

Education: BBA degree in marketing, Alabama State University; Lawson State Community College; Birmingham City Schools

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: Team up with the district attorney, neighborhood residents, leaders and law enforcement to create safe communities, using community policing and neighborhood interaction to reduce and solve violent crimes and murders; speak out for more police accountability and against random traffic stops in communities of color only; innovate to create good paying jobs, job training and entrepreneurship programs with Lawson State and on-job training; create western-area community development initiatives to encourage investment in the community; redesign dilapidated houses and create a path to home ownership, including a $4,000 grant to rehabilitate and live in dilapidated housing

Campaign: facebook.com/don.stone.9889

District 8

This seat has been vacated by incumbent Stephen Hoyt who served from 2005-2021.

Carol Clarke, resident of Bush Hills, is the Project Director and Community Development Specialist for Corporate Realty. In her role, she has aided in orchestrating various development within her area, such as the Southtown Court redevelopment, helping complete the library in Five Points West and working with Tuxedo Court on revitalization projects. In addition to her work with Corporate Realty, Clarke is also the vice-president and co-founder of Bush Hills Connections, as well as a board member of both CREATE Birmingham and Operation HOPE. Beyond these, she also serves as education committee chair for Vulcan Park and Museum and previously was the fundraising committee chair for Urban Impact. Clarke holds a bachelor’s in electrical engineering, which she received from Georgia Tech in 1987.

Age: 58

Residence: Birmingham (Bush Hills)

Political experience: Appointed member, Birmingham School Board, 2012; Director of economic development, City of Birmingham, 2003-08; chief administrative assistant, Capital Projects, City of Birmingham, 2000-03

Professional experience: Commercial real estate development, 2017-present; community development roles in banking industry, 2008-2017; City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office, 2000-2008; capital program management consulting for public sector clients (such as universities, cities & housing authorities), 1995-99; energy engineering for public utility industry, 1983-94

Civic experience: Vice president and co-founder, Bush Hills Connections; board member and past chair, Create Birmingham; southeastern board member, Operation HOPE; board secretary and 2017 Jazz Festival chair, Taste of Fourth Avenue; Core Committee, Jefferson County Memorial Project; board member and program committee member, REV Birmingham; member, Birmingham Industrial Development Board; member, Birmingham Land Bank Authority; former member, Neighborhood Services of Birmingham, Board and Development Committee; former board member and Housing Committee chair, Aleithia House; former board member and fundraising committee chair, Urban Impact; former advisory board member, Birmingham Museum of Art

Education: Bachelor of science in electrical engineering, Georgia Tech, 1987

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: Pride PAC II, $2,000; Monique Rogers, $2,000; Greg Gratton, $2,000

Main Issues: Listen to constituents and advocate for actions that improve quality of life with the following key focus areas in mind: creating safe and empowered neighborhoods by strengthening partnerships among the Police Department, non-profits, residents and businesses to help reduce gun violence and other crimes, and prioritizing streetlighting, clearing of overgrown lots, and investments in housing; promoting inclusive economic recovery by strengthening places such as Five Points West with more quality options, and ensuring the city’s purchasing and incentive policies are inclusive and support of minority-owned businesses; and getting more city services to District 8, including resurfacing streets, improving storm drains and making to repairs to recreational facilities, and increasing environmental awareness to encourage recycling

Campaign: clarked8.com

Denise Webber-Jenkins, of Belview Heights, is paralegal who owns the Webber Paralegal Firm. Jenkins is also pursuing a juris doctor of law at the Birmingham School of Law and Ph.D in human resources management at Northcentral University. Currently, she holds a master’s degree in management and administration from Strayer University, a bachelor’s in management and administration from LeMoyne-Owen College and an associate of applied science degree in paralegal studies from Southwest Tennessee College. Prior to moving to Birmingham, she worked in various roles for the city of Memphis, Tennessee, including as a liability analyst for the city attorney’s office in 2008.

Age: 51

Residence: Birmingham (Belview Heights)

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Paralegal Specialist/Manager, 2005-2017; entrepreneur of 27 years in the legal and corporate environments; legal administrator assistant, Burke Harvey Law Firm; 2018; liability analyst, City of Memphis Attorney’s Office, 2008; City of Memphis Division of Public Works, 2004; City of Memphis Neighborhood & Parks Division, 2000; administration specialist; State of Tennessee; case manager, Shelby County Community Service Agency; City of Memphis Division of Parks and Neighborhoods; owner/manager, The Webber Paralegal Firm 2005-present

Civic experience: Member, Magic City Bar Association; member, Holy Family Catholic Academy (HFCA); member, Black Women Lawyers Association of Alabama; member, Birmingham School of Law Women Association; member, Black Law Students Association

Education: Juris doctor of law, Birmingham School of Law, 2022; master’s degree in management/leadership, Strayer University, 2019; bachelor’s in management and administration, LeMoyne-Owen College, 2015; AAS degree, paralegal studies, Southwest Tennessee College, 2007; pre-law, University of Memphis, 2001

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: Create job opportunities in the district and the city of Birmingham; focus on crime reduction by strengthening community policing and requiring precinct captains and lieutenants to engage in community meetings; fight to strengthen partnerships with various law enforcement agencies to better fight crime; work to improve and rebuild the Birmingham School system to reduce the school-to-prison pipeline; fight to create more job opportunities, aide in building a school system that provides a better education; work to secure funding for the Birmingham Schools, Police Department, Fire Department, Parks, recreation facilities and community neighborhood projects; work with elected officials, regional directors and citizens across the city to make Birmingham more unified, attractive, prosperous, clean and safe

Campaign: votedenise4citycouncild8.com

Adlai M. Trone, president of the Fairview Neighborhood Association, currently serves on the Advisory Board for the Offenders Alumni Association (OAA) which offers peer support and other aid to formerly incarcerated people. In his work with the neighborhood association, Trone has organized community cleanups and food giveaways. From 2016 to 2020, he volunteered as a guest host on WATV 94.9’s Magic City Sports Talk Show and has worked as a financial advisor for American Express, as well as the NFL. Trone holds a master’s degree in business administration from Auburn University and previously ran for mayor in 2013 and for city council in 2017.

Age: 44

Residence: Birmingham (Fairview)

Political experience: Candidate, mayor of Birmingham, 2013

Professional experience: Radio personality, Magic City Sports Talk Show, 2016-20; financial planner, NFL; substitute teacher, Birmingham City Schools; financial planner, Ameriprise Financial, 2001-13; defensive specialist and wide receiver, Birmingham Steeldogs, 2000-01

Civic experience: President, Fairview Neighborhood Association; member, Advisory Board for Offenders Alumni Association

Education: Bachelor’s degree in finance, master’s degree in business administration, Auburn University, 2001; Hewitt-Trussville High School

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: Thersa Trone, $1,000; Clifford Tarver, $600; A.D.’s Poet Tree, $375

Main Issues: Make District 8 the home for stable and quality businesses with a plan from City Hall that is led by dedicated, creative and steady leadership; bring integrity and transparency as the No. 1 priority in leading government; implement plans to promote existing resources with grass-roots community initiatives

Campaign: adlaitrone.net

Harry “Traveling Shoes” Turner has worked for the United States Postal Service for 28 years and currently serves as the legislative director for the local chapter of the American Postal Workers Union (APWU). Turner has previously served as a coordinator for the Birmingham Metro chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and has volunteered to host candlelight vigils for crime victims in Birmingham. Turner has previously run for mayor in 2009 and 2011.

Age: 55

Residence: Birmingham

Political experience: Candidate, mayor of Birmingham, 2009, 2011

Professional experience: Founder, director, CEO at Traveling Shoes Healing Skater, 2021; spokesperson, Zio Memorial Gardens, 2019-present; CEO, Traveling Shoes Help U Services, 2011-present; clerk, United States Postal Service, 2003-present

Civic experience: State and local legislative director, American Postal Workers Union; former member, Alabama District Diversity Committee; graduate, Birmingham Police Citizen Academy; graduate, Birmingham Fire and Rescue Citizen Academy; volunteer Birmingham police chaplain; notary public; president, Miles College Upward Bound Program, 1983

Education: Studied American sign language, UAB, 1996; New York School of Real Estate, 1992; State University of New York at Farmingdale, 1991; Banks High School, 1983

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: Decreasing gun violence

Campaign: facebook.com/people/Harry-Traveling-Shoes-Preacher-Turner/100032982771714/

Barbara Files-Kennedy, a resident of Ensley, has been a behavioral change counselor at UAB since 2007 and has served in numerous substance abuse recovery programs since she began 1998. She is also a notary public. Files-Kennedy attended Miles College.

Age: N/A

Residence: Birmingham

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Owner, Oncallnotary, 2016-present; founder/executive senior coach, Issues Topics & Solutions, 2016-present behavioral change counselor, UAB, 2007-present; motivational speaker, MayaTech, 2007-present; case manager/housing specialist for UAB Substance Abuse Programs, 2003-2007; street outreach worker/team supervisor, UAB, 1998-2003; prevention/addictions treatment consultant, Royal Divinity Industries, 1998-present

Civic experience: Associate prevention specialist, Alabama Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association; associate addictions professional, Alabama Alcohol and Drug Abuse Association; HIV/AIDS education and prevention instructor, American Red Cross; notary public for the state at large

Education: Miles College, 2007

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: Valencia Green, $600; Mary L. Holt, $500; ENG Construction, $209.30

Main Issues: Organize community events centered on educating youth and seniors for the betterment of the environment (topics: health and nutrition, recycling, culture, etc.); create a sense of family for District 8 for a more efficient and effective environmental system; provide greater support for nonprofits to give the community a helping hand; 1-on-1 engagements with residents of District 8

Campaign: barbarafileskennedy.com

Celida “Celi” Soto, born in North Bergen, New Jersey, has lived in Birmingham since 2014 and is a resident of Bush Hills. Soto currently serves as Hunger Advocacy Coordinator for Alabama Arise, board president for SWEET Alabama and a board member for the Dynamite Hill-Smithfield Community Land Trust. In addition, she cofounded People’s Budget Birmingham and Westside Blessing Day. Soto has helped develop both the Bessemer Coalition and the Fountain Heights Coalition. Soto earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and administration of justice from Rutgers University in 2002.

Age: 41

Residence: Birmingham (Bush Hills)

Political races: None

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Hunter advocacy coordinator, Alabama Arise, 2019-present; educational liaison, UAB Minority Health and Health Disparities Research Center, 2014-19; U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Commerce, 2009; Social Security Administration, 2007-09; child protective service investigator, Division of Youth and Family Services, 2002-07; academic adviser, Harlem Center for Education, 2002

Civic experience: Board of Directors, Dynamite Hill-Smithfield Community Land Trust, 2021-present; co-founder, People’s Budget Birmingham, 2020-present; Board of Directors, SWEET Alabama, 2019-present; volunteer, Be a Blessing Birmingham, 2017-present; volunteer leader, Margins: Helping Black Women, 2019-present

Education: Bachelor’s degree with sociology and administration of justice, Rutgers University, 2002

Significant endorsements: Working Families Party; Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union; Democratic Socialists of America, Birmingham Chapter; Future Generations PAC

Top contributors: 3rd Avenue Shell Station, $400; Sophie Henderson, $234.10

Main Issues: Invest in community groups to establish violence-interruption programs; pass an ordinance to establish trained crisis response teams with mental health professionals and social workers; establish a free mental health crisis center in partnership with hospitals in the western area, and pursue grants and discretionary money to fund extended-hour youth programs that are staffed with crisis and de-escalation specialists; ensure that incentives support the black enterprises; fight for residents to be prioritized by pushing any corporation seeking to do business within District 8 to sign an agreement that includes the priorities named by neighborhood associations, community-based nonprofits, unions, and black-owned businesses

Campaign: celi4change.com

Lynette Peters, raised in Tylertown, Mississippi, has been a resident of Birmingham since 1991. Since then, Peters has been a Girl Scout troop leader, president of the Bush Middle School PTA, president of the Ensley Highlands Neighborhood Association, and vice president of the Five Points West Community. Peters received a secretarial degree from USA Training Academy in 1989, a computer science degree from Southern Junior College in 1992 and a medical billing and coding degree from Virginia College in 2012.

Age: 55

Residence: Birmingham (Ensley)

Political experience: Candidate, Birmingham City Council District 8, 2017

Professional experience: Accounting, 1 Stop Solutions LLC, 2006-present; 1-800 Wreckers, 2004-2012; Kelly Temporary Services, 1997-2004; Pitts & Daniels accounting firm, 1995-1997; Sardis Baptist Church, 1992-1994; Fourth Avenue YMCA, 1990-1992

Civic experience: President, vice president and secretary, Ensley Highlands Neighborhood Association, 23 years; president, Bush Middle School PTA; secretary, Bush Middle School; vice president, Five Points West Community; volunteer, Girl Scout troop leader; worked to keep open Bush Middle School and Ensley branch library, and with early planning of CrossPlex

Education: Virginia College, medical billing and coding, 2010-2012; Southern Junior College, computer science, 1990-1992; USA Training Academy, secretarial degree, 1987-1989; Salem Attendance Center, high school diploma, 1978-1983

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: End Birmingham’s stagnancy in education and jobs and improve the quality of life for the residents of District 8; provide leadership to fulfill growth potential and bring about needed action.

Campaign: facebook.com/LynettePetersForCouncil

Wanda Wright has been a licensed realtor with Avast Realty since 2014. She graduated from West End High School in 1993 and has attended Lawson State Community College.

Age: N/A

Residence: Birmingham

Political races: None

Political experience: None

Professional experience: N/A

Civic experience: N/A

Education: Lawson State Community College; West End High School, 1993

Significant endorsements: N/A

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: None reported

Campaign: N/A

District 9

Incumbent John Hilliard, first elected in 2017, is a resident of Pratt City, and prior to his election served as Alabama’s representative for district 60 (I don’t exactly understand the preferred formatting for state representatives) for Alabama’s district 60 from 1993 to 2003. Currently, Hilliard serves as the council’s chair of the Economic Development Committee and a member of the Governmental Affairs and Public Information, Planning and Zoning and Transportation Committees. In addition to his work with the council and state House of Representatives, Hilliard has been a member of the State Democratic Executive Committee for more than 20 years. A graduate of Parker High School, Hilliard received a bachelor’s in business administration from Alabama State University.

Age: 60

Residence: 1725 Castleberry Way Birmingham

Political races: Birmingham City Council District 9, 2017; Alabama Legislature, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2010

Political experience: Birmingham City Council District 9, 2017-present; Alabama State Representative, House District 60, 1993-2003

Professional experience: Private business owner, in real estate and bonding

Civic experience: State Democratic Executive Committee, 20 years; delegate to two presidential conventions; Jefferson County Citizens Coalition and foster care and youth organizations

Education: Alabama State University, bachelor’s degree in business administration management; A.H. Parker High School

Significant endorsements: None listed

Top contributors: Millennials PAC, $4,000; Richard Schmalz, $2,000; Southern Strategy Group PAC, $1,500; Blount Equipment Services LLC, $1,500; Anthony Ifediba, $1,500

Main Issues: Promote public safety, education and economic development in the neighborhoods; support funding of community policing initiatives and improving schools to tackle public safety and economic development issues; ensure that the City Council budgets more money Birmingham City Schools and funds after-school programs that prepare students for career opportunities; bring retail businesses and recruit new industrial jobs to District 9; work to make it possible for residents to take ownership of vacant homes and vacant lots and revitalize the community from within

Campaign: johnhilliardd9.com

Eric Hall is a cofounder of the Birmingham Black Lives Matter chapter, an executive director at Peace Missionary Baptist Church and an outreach director for the Alabama Voter’s Coalition. Hall previously served as the Central Pratt Neighborhood Association president from 2016 to 2020. In 2016, Hall received the A.G. Gaston Community Service Award, and from 2014 to 2016, he also served as a Community Liaison for district 9. Hall is a graduate of P.D. Jackson-Olin High School and holds a bachelor’s in political science from Miles College. Hall previously ran for the district 9 seat in 2013 and 2017.

Age: 39

Residence: Birmingham (Central Pratt)

Political experience: Candidate, Birmingham City Council District 9, 2013, 2017; community liaison, Birmingham City Council, 2014-16

Professional experience: Associate minister, Peace Missionary Baptist Church; veteran, United States Army

Civic experience: Organizer, National Labor Movement Campaign to support Amazon union drive, 2021; inaugural fellow, Black to the Future Public Policy Institute, 2020; inaugural fellow, Movement School progressive movement, 2019; fellow, Young People For (YP4), 2018; former president, Central Pratt Neighborhood Association; executive director, Angel Toy Drive; founding member, Black Lives Matter Birmingham; co-chair, Our Revolution Birmingham; recipient, 12th Annual A.G. Gaston Community Service Award, 2016; organizer, “Camp Noah” Summer Programs, 2011

Education: Alabama A&M University (attending); bachelor’s degree in political science, Miles College, 2018; Jackson Olin High School, 2000

Significant endorsements: RWDSU Midsouth Council; Democratic Socialists of America – Birmingham Chapter; Working Families Party; Future Generations PAC

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: Invest in making communities stronger and safer through quality, affordable housing, living wage employment, public transportation, education and health care that includes voluntary, harm reduction and patient-driven, community-based mental health and substance abuse treatment; transform how we address public safety by supporting the current system with strong investment in community-based transformative violence prevention and intervention strategies that offer support for criminalized populations; ensure that policies reflect that Black Lives Matter

Campaign: facebook.com/ElectEricHallD9/

LaTonya Tate, a resident of North Birmingham, worked for more than 15 years in the health care industry in Jefferson County. Currently, Tate serves as CEO and executive director for the Alabama Justice Initiative, which she founded in 2018. Tate also worked as a probation and parole officer with the Florida Department of Corrections. She completed the Emerge Alabama program, which trains progressive women to run for office, in 2020, and Tate is also a current member of both Alabamians for Fair Justice and Alabama Forward. Tate became a licensed practical nurse from Bevill State Community College, holds a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in criminal justice administration and security from the University of Phoenix and Tate holds a master’s in public administration and policy from Grand Canyon University.

Age: 56

Residence: Birmingham (North Birmingham)

Political races: None

Political experience: None

Professional experience: Probation and parole officer, Florida Department of Corrections, 2006-14; Jefferson County Department of Health, 2001-07

Civic experience: Community activist, voter registration

Education: B.S. in criminal justice administration and security, M.S. in criminal justice administration, University of Phoenix; M.S. in public administration/government and policy, Grand Canyon University

Significant endorsements: Elect Black Women PAC, Building Bridges for America

Top contributors: Jon Love, $500; Elizabeth Shannon, $311.84; Maurice Tate, $208.30; Pat Vandermeer, $208.30

Main Issues: Invest in community programs working to help restore rights of formerly incarcerated individuals and connect them with new job training as well as educational and mentoring opportunities to ensure their success long-term; work with community organizations and activists to create a comprehensive violence reduction initiative that addresses mental health and socioeconomic contributing factors to gun violence; create a fines and fees program for citizens who owe unpaid costs due to their inability to pay; introduce a Ban the Box Initiative; work with grassroots organizations on voter restoration/rights to register and educated formerly incarcerated individuals of their right to vote

Campaign: tate4birmingham.com

David Russell, a resident of Smithfield Estates, is a former member of the Jefferson County Democratic Executive Committee and is currently a member of the State Democratic Executive Committee. Russell is an insurance agent and holds a bachelor’s in business administration from Alabama State University. Russell has run in every election for the district 9 seat since 2001, making this his sixth run.

Age: N/A

Residence: Birmingham (Smithfield Estates)

Political experience: Candidate, Alabama Public Service Commission, 1982; candidate, Birmingham City Council District 9, 2001, 2005, 2009, 2013, 2017; candidate, Alabama House District 60, 2002, 2006, 2010; member, Jefferson County and Alabama Democratic Executive Committee; member, Birmingham Water Works committee on rates; volunteer, voter registration drives

Professional experience: Insurance agent; administrative assistant at Alabama State University, 15 years

Civic experience: President, Neighborhood Block Watch in Smithfield Estates; parade grand marshal, Erskine Hawkins Function at the Junction parade; volunteer, Function at the Junction music events; volunteer, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute

Education: Alabama State University, bachelor’s degree in business and economics.

Significant endorsements: N/A

Top contributors: None reported

Main Issues: N/A

Campaign: N/A

birminghamwatch.org compiled the experience, education, contributors and main issues for each candidate. For more local political coverage visit birminghamwatch.org

Click here to read more about candidates for Mayor.

Click here to read more about candidates for Birmingham Board of Education.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

