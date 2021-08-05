Word on the Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, How do you stay cool in the Alabama heat?

AISHA ELLINGTON: “I try to stay hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible. We all know that it gets up to 100 degrees and 90 on a good day. But if I just have to go out, I’ll wear some bright colors and limit the amount of time I go out because it’s just too hot.”

RHONDA ALLEN: “I carry a personal mini fan a lot of the time. You can get those a lot of places like Target and Walmart. I’ll put me a little water in it and spray it whenever I get too hot or start sweating. It cools me down a little bit. I also make sure to drink plenty of water.”

ELISE HELTON: “Definitely go to the lake or a swimming pool. The water feels so good and cools you off instantly. I also carry around those cooling towels you can pick up pretty much anywhere. I’ll keep some of those in my freezer at home and pull them out when I feel like I’m getting too hot.”

MAXWELL WARE: “I just dress accordingly. It’s summertime so I’ll put on some shorts and a tank in a heartbeat. I stay hydrated, I try to drink about eight bottles of water a day. I’m from San Francisco, so it’s been an adjustment for me. But I’ve learned that you just kind of have to throw some shades on and tolerate it.”

