Magic City Classic Shuttles Will Be Available in 3 Locations

birminghamal.gov

An easy way for fans to avoid traffic for the Magic City Classic between Alabama A&M and Alabama State at Legion Field on Saturday, Oct. 30 is to take a game day shuttle.

Game day shuttles will be available at three locations. The shuttle ride is $5, roundtrip. Children six years old and under ride free. Riders MUST wear a mask upon entering the shuttle and while on the shuttle. Shuttle tickets will stop being sold at 5 p.m. ADA shuttles will be available at each location.

Shuttle locations:

BIRMINGHAM CROSSPLEX

(ACCEPTED PAYMENT: CASH AND CARD)

2340 Crossplex Blvd.

Hours: 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

*Fans should be aware that the Crossplex parking area will have 300 fewer parking spaces this year because of area construction. Fans are encouraged to use the shuttles at Boutwell and the parking lot across from Phillips Academy at 7th Avenue North on Oct. 30.

BOUTWELL AUDITORIUM PARKING DECK

(ACCEPTED PAYMENT: CASH AND CARD)

801 19th Street North (located near the parade route)

Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Riders will park in the parking deck and catch the shuttle at Park Place near City Hall and Linn Park.

DOWNTOWN (Parking lot across from Phillips Academy)

(ACCEPTED PAYMENT: CASH ONLY)

7th Avenue and 23rd Street North

Hours: 11:30 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

*Fans can stay up to date with game day events, including parking updates and other event information, by texting THECLASSIC TO 888777.

Alerts will be sent to their cell phone.

*Fans should also be aware of Legion Field’s bag policy and that masks are required upon entering the stadium. Details about the bag policy and more are contained in the attached graphics.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

