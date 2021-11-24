Word on The Street

Compiled by Haley Wilson

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What are you grateful for?

NICHOLAS RUSSELL: “I’m grateful for the holidays and family gathering. It’s always nice to be around loved ones and I’m looking forward to spending some much needed bonding time. Nothing on this Earth is more important than being amongst loved ones.”

CHRISTOPHER GODWIN: “To be alive and well. With everything that’s been going on in the world and the pandemic…it’s a blessing to be able to see another day and breathe another breath. It’s nothing to take for granted.”

ANTHONY BURNETT: “I’m grateful for another chance at life today. I was in a bad motorcycle accident a few months ago that I had no business surviving. I did end up breaking every bone in my body twice. It was a real wake up call for me and I’m just glad God has given me a second chance.”

AEKENO WASHINGTON: “I’m grateful for being in a peaceful mindset. It’s something I’ve worked on for a few years and I can finally say now I know how to just be more present and calmer. It’s so refreshing to be able to just sit and live in the moment. Meditation helps a lot and, overall, just spending time talking to God.”

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

