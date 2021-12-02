Birmingham’s My Sister’s Closet Provides more than Bargains

By Haley Wilson

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham’s Carmen Mayes was at My Sister’s Closet (MSC) in downtown on Tuesday for two reasons: “I’m always looking for a bargain and I love the mission of the organization,” she said.

MSC held its After 5 Showcase: A Holiday Shopping Event to benefit programs and services of YWCA Central Alabama. It provides a high-end shopping experience for women escaping domestic violence, in shelters or extreme life transition.

Mayes and other shoppers were happy to support a cause and find bargains on cocktail dresses; semi-formal separates; Christmas sweaters and vests; velvet wear; purses; shoes; jewelry among other items.

“I love everything they do here and the causes they support,” said Becky Baker, from Birmingham, who added she is not new to shopping at MSC. “I’ve visited at least every two weeks.”

MSC has become a staple of YWCA’s Economic Empowerment focus by building a bridge between the community and organizations that provide workforce development and entrepreneurship.

“What I like most about working here (MSC) is serving the community, being able to give back and assisting women in need. We serve women of all walks of life and I love seeing them regain footing to move on and become successful,” said Ayana Jointer, Coordinator, My Sister’s Closet

Location: 2324 Third Avenue North Birmingham, AL 35203 Hours: Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. -1 p.m. Contact: 205-703-5510.

