People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU



TODAY…



**DIRTY DECEMBER MUSIC FESTIVAL with Hosts QDOT DAVIS & JAXXXON at The Nick.

**ENSLEY’S FOOD TRUCK THURSDAYS, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at 601 19th Street in Ensley.

**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**G HERBO at Iron City.

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



FRIDAY…



**QUE’s BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afrobeats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**HOLIDAY R&B VIBES WITH DOMINIQUE at the Perfect Note.

**MAXJUSTMAXNOTMADMAX with ALEXA FONTAINE & PJ at The Nick.





SATURDAY…



**BLUES BALL with TERRY HANCK AND YARBOROH & CLARK DUO, 8 p.m. at Iron City.

**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4-9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!

**MINKA w/DREAM JACUZZI & ROSE GARDEN at The Nick.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

**BESSEMER HOLIDAY MARKET AT WATERMARK PLACE, 12 – 5 p.m. at Watermark Place 4500 Katie’s Way, Bessemer. There will be vendors, a Kid’s Zone with a visit from Santa and a snack corner. Get your gifts purchases wrapped and ready to put under the tree.

**GRACIAS PARTY 2021 at Lit on 8th, 3 – 5:20 p.m. with Caribbean Music



**HAPPY HOUR w/KYLE KIMBRELL, – 5-7 p.m. FREE SHOW at The Nick.

**DAISYCHAIN, HEADWIRES, NEHODA & BLACK FOX at The Nick.





MONDAY…



**REGGAE MUSIC EVERY MONDAY NIGHT with DJ DUSTY, 8 p.m. at Black Magic 2904 Lomb Avenue.

**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND w/DON’T BITE YOUR TONGUE & BOOTY GUM at The Nick.





TUESDAY…



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.

**GOD AND JAZZ, 6:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Mountain Brook.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**REGGAE WEDNESDAY NIGHTS, 8 p.m. at Blue Onyx.

**HARVARD-BRED ROCKERS, JOCELYN & CHRIS, 7:30 p.m. at Avondale Brewing Company. Jocelyn & Chris have been compared to some of rock’s greatest icons, with a “sound that recalls classics of the rock genre like Stevie Nicks, Janis Joplin, and Jimmy Page” (mxdwn). The New York-based siblings, both Harvard grads, are fierce rockers who’ve balanced school while touring nationally and charting three consecutive commercial radio singles in the Billboard AAA Top 40. Their eighth studio album ‘Favorite Ghosts’ is slated for release in January 2022.





NEXT THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**VIOLINIST DOMINIQUE HAMMONS LIVE AT SQUARE’S at Avery’s Event Center. Call Square at (205) 400-4970 for more.



**JOSH WATERS CYCLONE TOUR at The Nick.





NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**SOUTHERN SOUL COWBOY JEANS AND BOOTS AFFAIR, 7:30 p.m. at Magic City Bingo, 315 36th Street, Fairfield.

**WITCH PIT w/AURALAYER & EMBR at The Nick.





NEWS TO USE…



FOR THE YOUTH AND COMMUNITY…



**THE 2021 HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR – The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services and the Red Mountain Theatre invites you to attend the Holiday Spectacular, TODAY, 7:30 p.m. at Red Mountain Theatre, 1600 Third Avenue South. For FREE tickets and more info, call (205) 320-0879.



**BUSH HILLS COMMUNITY REVITALIZATION KICK-OFF, TODAY, 10:30 Mobile Market Opens, 11 a.m. Program begins, 12:30 – 3 p.m. Community workday at Bush Hills Gardens, 1030 4th Terrace West.



**BUYBLACKBHAM.COM – If you have not heard, this is the website for a new campaign with Mastercard and Urban Impact. Called #BuyBlackBham, it is to urge residents to shop at more than 400 Black-owned businesses listed on www.buyblackbham.com during the holiday shopping season. The campaign continues through Kwanzaa, January 1, 2022. The #BuyBlackBham platform, developed by an African-American owned development studio, JWEB Development, allows citizens to scan, upload and text receipts and invoices from business purchases. Those creating a profile to log their receipts from Black-owned businesses located in the City of Birmingham will qualify for a raffle of prizes and rewards. Log receipts at BuyBlackBham.com or text receipts to 205-900-4750. The first drawing will be Friday, December 17 and the second will occur Tuesday, January 4. If interested, then this is for you.



IN DECEMBER AND THE FUTURE…



**December – SUPER HILARIOUS COMEDY SHOW AND TOY DRIVE with BENNIE MAC and comedians from Orlando, New Orleans and Washington, D.C., 8 p.m. at Woodrow Hall, 5504 First Avenue North.



**December 18 – GLAM IN THE HAM HOLIDAY SOIREE – 7th Annual Holiday Soiree to benefit The A List HBCU Scholarship Fund! Saturday, at Birmingham City Club, 1901 6th Ave N, Suite 3100, Birmingham, Ala. Come out for a fabulous night of Holiday Cheer at one of the hottest places in The City with an amazing view! Enjoy delicious food, signature cocktails, upscale ambience, and FREE PARKING! Mixing live DJ C. Dubb with Special Invited Guests! You don’t want to miss this Holiday Party of the Year by the A LIST NETWORKING GROUP!



**December 18 – COCKTAILS & CANDY CANES, 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. at Fraternal Order of Police, 2899 Winewood Road. Call (205) 915-6747 for more.



**December 19 – A KRAZYMANN CONCERT with the best of the Best Acts, 7 p.m. at Eastside Lounge, 4110 Messer Airport Highway.



**December 31 – THE ANNUAL ALL BLACK ATTIRE NYE 2022, 8 p.m. at UAB Hilton Hotel, with DRUMMER GIRL DEE, DJ MAVERICK, DJ NEW ERA, and DJ HURRICANE hosted by HOMIE J.





AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…



**MAGICAL NIGHTS AT VULCAN – Vulcan’s Magical Nights presented by Alabama Power, weekends in December, Dec. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-23, 6 to 8 p.m. Vulcan Park and Museum will be transformed into a delightful wonderland filled with lights, holiday music, special guest appearances, and Santa. The Anvil and Museum will have extended hours until 8 p.m. There will be food, hot chocolate, wine and beer available for additional purchase. The Pixel Room, Alabama’s first selfie museum, will take photos curated by Swanky D. For more, go to visitvulcan.com.





FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…



**SATURDAY DAYHIKE, Meet 9:45 a.m. Moderate Dayhike at Porter’s Gap on the Pinhoti Trail – DETAILS: The Pinhoti is Alabama’s long distance trail. The existing trail runs approximately 139 miles from the Tramel trailhead near Sylacauga to the High Rocks trailhead east of Piedmont near the Georgia line. Plan to hike a rather tame portion of the Pinhoti to the east of Talladega County’s Porter’s Gap. Climb through pretty Alabama hardwoods on a gentle trail for an elevation gain of about 600 feet over almost two miles. Gaining the ridge top there are interesting rock formations with partially obscured views off the Talladega Mountain Ridge to the north and Shin Bone Ridge and Lizard Scrape Mountain to the south. Eat lunch there. Return the same way we came up. Bring water and your picnic lunch. Optional restaurant dinner after the hike. Meet 9:15 a.m. at the Leeds Highway 78 gravel parking lot. Plan to depart at 9:30 a.m. Information and Hike Leader: Francis Rushton, 205/290-5557 or email ferushton@gmail.com.



**SUNDAY DAYHIKE, 1:45 p.m. with Southeastern Outings Dayhike on the Montevallo Parks Trail – DETAILS: Enjoy an easy four-mile hike on a trail in Montevallo. The main trail is two miles one way and goes through parks, by two picturesque, flowing streams, and around a beautiful University-owned lake in a wooded park. Total hiking distance is about four miles. This is an easily walkable trail. Bring plenty of water and wear good walking shoes or boots. Dress appropriately for the weather. Meet 1:45 p.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Plan to depart at 2 p.m. or you may meet the group at 2:45 p.m. at the parking lot beside the larger bridge over Shoal Creek which is the wide creek that flows through Orr Park between the ball fields and the open recreational area in the park in Montevallo. The bridge is right beside the parking lot along the creek at the back of the ball fields. Email Dan Frederick if you would like driving directions from Hoover to Orr Park sent to you before the hike. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 7 and over able to complete the hike welcome. Admission to Trail and Park: Free. Information and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick, seoutings@bellsouth.net or 205/631-4680.



**WEDNESDAY WEEKDAY HIKE, Meet 9:15 a.m. with Southeastern Outings at the new Shoal Creek Park, Montevallo, Alabama – DETAILS: A pleasant 3-mile hike through fields and woods on a well developed loop of trails through Montevallo’s newest park. Ramble through fields, along creeks and through riverine forestland. Easy walking. The Ebenezer Swamp boardwalk is there for those who prefer a little extra distance. The total hiking distance if you hike in both places is about 3.5 miles. This 167-acre park has some new trails (2.1 miles and 1.6 miles) already constructed and some less developed trails. One trail does follow Shoal Creek for some distance. The park is located on both sides of Shoal Creek about two miles upstream from Orr Park where we have begun our past hikes on the Montevallo Parks Trail. The park’s location is 1.1 miles south of American Village on AL Highway 119 in Montevallo.

Restrooms in the park are open for use. Bring your picnic lunch, water, and a hiking pole or two with you. Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the parking lot behind the McDonald’s on U.S. Highway 31 at the Riverchase Galleria. Plan to depart at 10 a.m. Admission to the park is free! Information and Hike Leader: Francis Rushton, 205/290-5557 or ferushton@gmail.com.





FOR MUSIC AND ENTERTAINMENT LOVERS…



AT PERFECT NOTE…

**December 11 – AN EVENING WITH GLENN JONES at Perfect Note.



AT THE NICK…



**December 11 – NAW, ADLET, CARPOOL KIDS, VITAL & STADIUM DRIVE at The Nick.

**December 12 – GIRL’S ROUND hosted by ANNA HOPE w/ NATALIE VALENTINE, MARY ELLISON, SHANNON LALLEY & SUSAN HUMPHRIES VAUGHN.





AT IRON CITY…



**December 12 – CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY featuring LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER & FRIENDS at Iron City

**December 17 – THE VELCRO PYGMIES, 8 p.m. at Iron City.

**December 18 – TREY LEWIS at Iron City.

**December 19 – THE VEGABONDS at Iron City





AT UAB…



**Monday – Virtual Mental Health Monday: Mindful Self-Compassion, noon, virtual event via Zoom. Mindful self-compassion is the act of embracing ourselves with care and concern in the middle of our life challenges. This session will offer mindfulness-based art therapy resources for the cultivation of self-care and self-empowerment with speakers Patricia D. Isis, Ph.D., and Christianne Strang, Ph.D. Register online. FREE



**Friday, Dec. 10 – ArtPlay Holiday Open House, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the ArtPlay House, 1006 19th St. South. Holiday fun for the whole family with music, story time and visual arts activities. Free and open to the public.



**Saturday, Dec. 11 – Honor Band Festival Performance, 3 p.m. in UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center, Jemison Concert Hall. A three-day honor band festival featuring more than 400 top middle and high school students from throughout the state of Alabama divided into four concert bands. The festival concludes on Saturday at 3 p.m. with a free concert.



**Sunday, Dec. 12 – Holiday Soul starring ERIC ESSIX + FIVE MEN, 7 p.m. at Jemison Concert Hall. The original members featuring founder and poet HANK STEWART, saxophonist ANTONIO ALLEN, vocalist LEONARD JULIEN, trumpeter MELVIN MILLER and guitarist ERIC ESSIX are joined by a full rhythm section performing soulful arrangements of holiday favorites, jazz and R&B and spoken word.



**Thursday, Dec. 16 – Third Annual Story Power 2021: Hope, Wishes, Prayers and Dreams, a virtual event via Zoom at Noon. Members of the UAB Medicine community share uplifting, humorous and heartbreaking stories from their careers in patient care. Free and open to the public; register online. Sponsored by UAB Medicine. Go to www.alysstephens.org for more.





FOR ART LOVERS …



AT THE PAUL R. JONES MUSEUM…



**FORWARD MOVEMENT – Selections from the Collection of Johnny and Allison Howze through Friday. The Closing Reception is Friday, 5-8 p.m. at 2308 6th Street, Tuscaloosa.

AT STEPHEN SMITH FINE ART GALLERY…



**WONDERS – WONDERS GROUP EXHIBITION Opening Reception is Friday, 5-8 p.m. at Stephen Smith Fine Art, in Fairfield, 5104 Gary Avenue featuring nine nationally and internationally prominent, contemporary artists who create works that inspire a sense of calm and sublime. Artists include: Dan Addington, Chad Awalt, C. Dawn Davis, Margaret Dyer, Gerard Erley, Scott French, Susan Hall, R. John Ichter and Gwen Wong. This exhibition is curated by Laura Nadell through January 2, 2022. Call (205) 305-1451 for more or bhamfree@icloud.com.



AT BIRMINGHAM MUSEUM OF ART…



**VOICES SO TRUE: NEW NATIVE AMERICAN ART from the Clyde Oyster Bequest – This exhibition is now until January 30, 2022. OT features the work of seven contemporary Native American artists: NORMAN AKERS, SHAN GOSHOM, LARRY MCNEIL, KAY WALKING STICK, WENDY RED STAR, EUGENE TAPAHE and ZOE MARIEH URNESS. They are affiliated with different tribal nations including Crow, Eastern Band Cherokee, Mohawk, Navajo, Osage, Tlingit and more. The exhibition includes photographs, prints, paintings and basketry.



**LOST REALMS OF THE MOUNDBUILDERS OF THE SOUTH AND MIDWEST explores the archaeology and history of the Mississippi Moundbuilders. If you grew up in Alabama, you may be familiar with Moundville, located just south of Tuscaloosa. These ancient builders of North America, aka the Mississippians, were one of our country’s most important Native American Cultures. According to historians, the world they created was equal to that of the Aztec, Maya or Inca. The exhibition features objects from four major Moundbuilder sites: Spiro Mounds in Oklahoma, Moundville in Alabama, Etowah Mounds in Georgia and Cahoka Mounds in East Saint Louis, Illinois. This exhibition runs until February 6, 2022. Next stop Dallas. Curated by Dr. Emily G. Hanna, Senior Curator, Arts of Africa and the Americas and Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the Birmingham Museum of Art.





AT THE BIRMINGHAM ZOO…



**BE WILDLY SUPPORTIVE CAMPAIGN – YOU ARE INVITED!!! The Birmingham Zoo invites the public to “Be Wildly Supportive” during this holiday and giving season. The Zoo has set an ambitious fundraising goal to raise $50,000 by year-end during the “Be Wildly Supportive of Your Zoo” campaign. Operating costs for the Zoo amount to $30,000 a day to provide food and vital care for its 550+ animals, including many endangered species. All gifts made now through December 31 will support the Emergency Animal Fund, providing vital nutrition and health care. Please support!! See you at the Birmingham Zoo, this Holiday Season!





**GLOW WILD – Glow Wild: An Animal Lantern Celebration is on select nights now during December, and January 2022. Perfect for the entire family, guests will be captivated by jaw-dropping lantern creations of wildlife and plants of all sizes soaring up to 30 feet high! The Zoo will brilliantly sparkle to light up the night and offer something for everyone to enjoy! Take a wild ride on the Red Diamond Radiant Express Train* or go for a spin on the Protective Life Jingle Bell Carousel* (additional cost). Glow Wild is a weather-dependent event with nights being subject to cancellation. Please be aware that as a night event, Zoo animals will not be viewable during the event.





**KWANZAA THE AFRICAN LION WILL BE MISSED – The Birmingham Zoo is mourning the passing of 16-year-old male African lion, Kwanzaa. The Zoo’s Veterinary and Animal Care staff had been closely monitoring and medically treating him for age-related health issues including kidney disease and lymphoma. Kwanzaa initially responded to medical treatment but then his appetite decreased and the difficult decision was made to euthanize him. Kwanzaa was born on December 24, 2004, at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas. He came to the Birmingham Zoo in February 2006 and resided in the Trails of Africa area of the Zoo. Over the years, he mastered participating in husbandry training while readily learning new behaviors that greatly assisted with his care. In 2011, Kwanzaa fathered five lion cubs, a large litter for African lions, and a huge contribution towards the conservation of the species.





AROUND THE STATE…



**CHRISTMAS, CRAFTS AND COOKIES – Old Cahawba Archaeological Park, a historic site operated by the Alabama Historical Commission, will be hosting its “Christmas, Crafts, and Cookies” event this Saturday, 10-11 a.m. Visitors will catch the Christmas spirit while discovering how the townspeople of Cahawba celebrated, and enjoying activities like making a traditional Christmas ornament, sipping on hot cocoa and eating holiday cookies. All age groups are welcome. To learn more about Old Cahawba, or the Alabama Historical Commission, please visit www.ahc.alabama.gov.





FOR EDUCATION LOVERS…



**’MOBILE LIFE’ INITIATIVE LAUNCHED AT MILES COLLEGE – ‘MOBILE LIFE’ a Student Success Initiative has been created for a more innovative co-curricular learning and teaching environment for Miles College’s students and faculty to have an experience that can be accessed anywhere and anytime. The college will provide all full-time students enrolled during the Spring 2022 academic semester with iPad Pro, Apple Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil and AirPods Pro at the beginning of the Spring semester. The College is planning to bridge the digital divide and level technological advantages by enabling professors to collaborate with students in various ways to improve the overall learning experience. This will enhance the opportunities for students to connect and communicate through the abilities gained from a common platform.



**MILES COLLEGE RECEIVES FUNDS FOR STUDENTS FROM REGIONS FOUNDATION – The Regions Foundation gave a $250,000 grant to Miles College to help cover student tuition needs and pay for scholarship opportunities. The grant will support current students and students who previously attended Miles College in the fall of 2019 or prior years wishing to return, but have unpaid students balances.



COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

