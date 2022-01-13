Annual MLK Unity Breakfast And These King Day Events in Birmingham

By Haley Wilson

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham will observe Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday this week and next with a number of citywide events including the 35th annual Unity Breakfast on Monday January 18 at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex North Exhibition Hall with guest speaker actor, activist, rapper Michael Santiago Render, better known by his stage name “Killer Mike.”

The breakfast begins at 7 a.m. and will begin with a performance by the MLK Unity Choir, who will then introduce Mike, who made his debut with rap group Outkast in 2000.

Metro area high school students who submitted essays associated with King’s legacy will also be guests at the breakfast. “They reflect on the ideas of Dr. King as an educator, as a civil rights leader, as a spiritual leader and as a humanitarian,” said Event Chair, Catrena Norris Carter.

Since 1963, The Community Affairs Committee has coordinated the Unity Breakfast and want to attract as many as possible to gain knowledge about King’s legacy. They also feel during a time where many people are divided, remembering his message of peace is important.

“Martin Luther King Jr. touched everybody’s life,” said Aaron Carlton, Community Affairs Committee chair. “He didn’t just touch Black people’s life only; he touched every single person today-black and white . . . If we don’t have events like this, it will just soon go away and it will just be a memory and if it’s not taught in history book, then a lot of people won’t know.”

The idea of holding an annual event to honor the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr originated with Abraham Woods Jr, chair of the Birmingham SCLC. Odessa Woolfolk and her colleagues in the Community Affairs Committee suggested holding a celebratory breakfast in 1996.

The event will feature a keynote address, awards, and performances by area musical groups. Community Affairs Committee chair Aaron Carlton organized the event for nearly three decades.

Doors Open at 6:30 am. Gospel Concert at 7:00 am. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

For information contact Scottie McClaney at (205) 612-0254.

Here’s a listing of additional MLK celebrations across Birmingham:

THURSDAY, JANUARY 13

Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Event: The Intersection of Social Justice and Health Care. Thursday, January 13. 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12-1 p.m. Presented by the UAB Heersink School of Medicine Office for Diversity and Inclusion & UAB Health System Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. During the 10:30-11:30 a.m. hour, a round table panel of health professionals will explore the intersection of social justice and health care at UAB. The afternoon session will begin at 12 p.m. with a performance by the Miles College Choir and lead to our keynote speaker, Lenice C. Emanuel, MLA, Executive Director of the Alabama Institute for Social Justice.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 15

Sixth Annual MLK Day 5K Drum Run. This fun run features drumlines from Birmingham area schools and organizations that will line up along the race course to keep the beat as the runners and walkers make their way. Each drumline will receive a donation to their band booster association through our nonprofit, The Leftover Energy Foundation Inc. Saturday, January 15 at 7 a.m. The 5K begins at 8 a.m.; the 1 mile fun run/walk starts at 9 a.m. The Fourth Avenue Historic District / History Park, 1700 4th Ave North. Registration is $35 in advance; $40 at the event. For more details, go to mlkday5kbham.com.

