Birmingham Promise Scholarship Applications Now Open For Class of 2022

Applications for Birmingham Promise scholarships open today for seniors in Birmingham City Schools who will start college next fall.

Birmingham Promise provides up to four years of tuition assistance for graduates of Birmingham City Schools. The scholarships can be used at any public two-year or four-year college or university in Alabama. The program also provides students with coaches to help them succeed in college.

“Even if seniors aren’t sure of their post-graduation plans, we urge them to complete this application,” said Rachel Harmon, executive director of Birmingham Promise. “You can complete the application and ultimately choose not to accept tuition assistance from Birmingham Promise. Completing the application just makes sure you keep this option on the table.”

Students have until June 1 to complete the Birmingham Promise application, but Harmon encouraged the class of 2022 to get an early start. Part of the application process is completing the Free Application for Student Aid form, which is commonly referred to as FAFSA. The priority deadline for FAFSA is March 1, and meeting that deadline ensures students receive maximum assistance.

In addition, starting this year, the state of Alabama is requiring FAFSA completion for high school seniors. Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said that is an added reason for students to move quickly.

“It’s critical for all students to fill out the FAFSA paperwork, and for Birmingham students, completing FAFSA also is a critical step in getting a Birmingham Promise scholarship,” Sullivan said. “We encourage all BCS students to pursue their dreams for college and career. Completion of the FAFSA is a requirement, and it also offers a gateway to success with paid tuition for undergraduate programs and community colleges in Alabama.”

Since 2020, Birmingham Promise has provided tuition assistance or coaching services to 800 Birmingham graduates.

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, whose administration launched Birmingham Promise, encouraged parents, grandparents and others to make sure all students take advantage of the opportunity provided by the program.

“Our goal is to make a college education accessible and affordable for all our Birmingham students,” Mayor Woodfin said. “Birmingham Promise is our commitment to our students that money will not be the obstacle that keeps them from going to college. Students and their families can do their part by completing the Birmingham Promise application and, of course, their FAFSA application, too.”

The application for Birmingham Promise can be found here. Help with the application process and the FAFSA form will be available throughout the spring. Students and parents can also call 205-843-5967 for assistance.

For more information, go to www.birminghampromise.org.

