Black (Women’s) History: Celebrating the Power of YOU

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

Your very essence is a statement that need not be spoken. You are royalty – gently packaged in compassion, style and various shades of ebony flair. But don’t just take my word for it.

The next time you walk into a room, see how they notice – your style, your walk, your dress. And let’s not forget the sassiness that lies in your hair. Inherited and inherent. Inspiring and captivating. You are living history.

We cannot talk about Black History without first giving a nod to the dynamic nature of you, oh illustrious black woman. At first, it may seem odd to celebrate all that is you because often, we are most comfortable giving honor to those with the most popular names. There’s Oprah, Cicely and Beyonce. And what about Whitney, Diana and Mary J?

They are bad to the bone and supreme to the core. We only need to whisper their first name and not much more. But instead of looking outward, I challenge you to look within. Because I want to understand, black woman, that’s where your history lesson begins.

We know the celebrity names. And much is made about what they do. They’ve had their time in the spotlight, but what about the greatness that lies inside of you? I’m asking you today to step up and dig deep within. There’s time for your greatest chapter to be written before this all ends.

Each day you walk; each day you talk, you are (living) Black history. The fact that you’re still going, still working and still striving to be. That is worth celebrating; if only they could see the challenges that attempted to beset thee. But you refused to quit.

Consummate caretaker.

Magnificent mother.

Boss business leader.

Innovator.

Friend.

As you think on your own awesomeness, what do you want your life to unfold? With each moment, each breath and each step, you are living and writing the best book that we’ve yet to behold.

That is you, beautiful one. You are living history. Who is she? She is you – strong black woman. We see you and salute you.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears on the first and third Thursdays of each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

