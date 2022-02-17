People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU





**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!





**BAS at the Nick.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.





FRIDAY…





**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**VOCALIST DEIRDRE GADDIS BIRTHDAY BASH at Perfect Note.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**EVERY THIRD FRIDAYS with DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.



**THINK SANITY, THINK SAFELY Album Release featuring GOOD DEEDS GONE & PINK T at the Nick.





SATURDAY…



**NEW EDITION: THE CULTURE TOUR at the BJCC.



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**TRIBUTE TO BOBBY BROWN and JOHNNY GILL featuring TONY TATUM at Perfect Note.



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**THE PINX with THE BOHANNONS, RYAN SOBB and THE DEAD MALL at The Nick.





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**BIZZARE BOWL – Pre-Super Bowl Men’s Pop Up Shop12 – 4 p.m. at Bizarre on 22nd Street, North.



**HAPPY HOUR FREE SHOW with TIM BYRD, 5- 7 p.m. at The Nick.



**P.M. TIGER w/AUDIOPHILE & THE MUMMY CATS at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.







MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND (Open Mic) at The Nick.







TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING PRESENTS TUESDAY JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**TROY BENNETT’S GRAVEYARD LIPS, TOWARD SPACE AND REBECCA EGELAND at the Nick.





WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.



**STEVIE TOMBSTONE w/ JW TELLER at The Nick.





NEXT THURSDAY…



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**MATT WALDEN with NICK BLACK at the Nick.





NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**ALMA RUSS with HEATHER & HAY AND KAYDEE MULVEHILL at the Nick.







BLACK HISTORY MONTH…



**CANVAS 4 A CAUSE Paint Party Fundraiser, Friday, 6:30 p.m.at Encore Theatre and Gallery.



**THE 1619 PROJECT, Sunday, 3-5 p.m. at Arlington Historic House exploring what the document means and how slavery has shaped the development of the United States with Clarence Muhammad and featuring guest facilitator.



**THE EMANCIPATION OF THE BLACK ENTREPRENEUR, Tuesday,12 p.m. at the Harbert Center is a panel discussion moderated by Natasha L. Rogers with Dr. MIA COWAN, KELVIN W. HOWARD, ESQ., and LYORD WATSON.





…IN MONTGOMERY…



(Photo: Gladys Knight) (Provided)



**GLADYS KNIGHT, Friday, 7:30 p.m. at the Montgomery Performing Arts Center.





…AT THE CIVIL RIGHTS INSTITUTE…



**TODAY – Don’t Oppress My Health – An Examination into Median Discrimination, 12 p.m. with DR. AMEENAH SHAKIR, MS. HASSANATU BLAKE, DR. DAVID B. HICKS and DR. NADIA RICHARDSON.



**FEBRUARY 21 – Teaching Black Women’s Self Care During Jim Crow, 12 p.m. with DR. KIMBERLY BROWN PELLUM.



**FEBRUARY 28 – Pause to Pose: Yoga for Mindfulness, 12 p.m.



**GRANTS FOR 4TH GRADE FIELD TRIPS AT BIRMINGHAM CIVIL RIGHTS NATIONAL MONUMENT – Local students now have more access to educational programs at the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument, thanks to a new grant from the National Park Foundation. The $20,000 grant will help 1,500 local students have better access to the park, including covering costs of transportation, instructional materials for classrooms and adding staff to lead programs. The Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument is launching new educational programming, and this grant will help. The grant is part of the “Open OutDoors for Kids” program and works in conjunction with the national park program that gives 4th graders free access to parks across the country. The Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument is affiliated with seven locations that played instrumental roles in the civil rights movement: A.G. Gaston Motel, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, Kelly Ingram Park, The Masonic Temple Building, 16th St. Baptist Church, St. Paul United Methodist Church, and The Historic Bethel Baptist Church. All the locations, as well as the City of Birmingham, have partnered to make this grant a reality, taking lessons of civil rights beyond the classroom. Contact Kathryn Gardiner, Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument Park Ranger, at

kathryn_ gardiner@nps.gov or (205) 568-3963 for more info.





**SIDEWALK’S BLACK LENS FILM WEEK…



THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY, every week in February, the Sidewalk Film Center + Cinema is home to the Black Lens – a film track that aims to shine a light on some of the most outstanding feature narrative and documentary films produced by and starring people of color. BLFW is programmed by T. MARIE KING and host committee, CELESTIA MORGAN, FORTE, JASON AVERY, PATRICK JOHNSON, JASMINE SHAW, SONYA MITCHELL and JAMES WILLIAMS. Go tobcri@bcri.org for more.





AT THE WORLD GAMES 2022… (Keeping it right here!!! Look for more!)



The World Games is bringing greatness to The Magic City!



**NEWSWEEK NAMES THE WORLD GAMES ONE OF 22 GREAT THINGS IN 2022…The World Games Birmingham was named one of the 22 Great Things that will take place in 2022.



**CONDE NAST TRAVELER NAMES BIRMINGHAM ONE OF THE 22 BEST PLACES TO GO IN 2022 partially because the City is hosting The World Games 2022.



**THE WORLD GAMES 2022 BIRMINGHAM takes place from Thursday, July 7 to Sunday, July 17. This will be the 40th Anniversary of the event. There will be more than 100 countries, 3,600 athletes that will compete for gold in 34 unique, multi-disciplinary sports that include artistic sports, Bali sports, Martial Arts, precision sports, strength sports and trend sports. Tickets are available. Go to www.Twg2022.com for more.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



**TUESDAY WEEKDAY HIKE – Meet at 9:45 a.m. with Southeastern Outings Moderate Weekday Hike at Pinhoti Trail from Bulls Gap to White Gap near Sylacauga – DETAILS: The hike is an hour’s drive from meeting place in Shelby County to the Bull’s Gap trailhead at the southern part of Section 4 on the Pinhoti Trail where the trail crosses AL Highway 148 with scenic wonders to follow. The hike would be two miles each way up and over the High Point Rock Overlook which is a bunch of rocks with a nice view to the west. Then hike down to White Gap heading south and west on Section 3 of the Pinhoti Trail. The total hike is along the ridge top with nice views the entire way. Estimated total hike distance is four miles. Hike rated moderate. Optional dinner after the hike is concluded. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the Publix Super Market in Lee Branch. Depart at 10 a.m. Arrive at the trailhead about 11:15 a.m. Lunch will be about 1 p.m. at the High Point Rock Overlook. Then hike further on to White Gap. At about 2 p.m. begin hike back to the start point at Bulls Gap. Those hikers not staying for dinner can expect to arrive back at the Publix at Lee Branch about 5 p.m. Reservations Required: Please email Francis Rushton, 843-441-3368 if you plan to attend. Information and Trip Leader: Francis E. Rushton, 843-441-3368 (Cell), 205-290-5557 (Home).



**THURSDAY WEEKDAY HIKE – Meet at 9:45 a.m. Leisurely Weekday Hike at Oak Mountain State Park – DETAILS: Meet at 9:45 a.m. in the last Oak Mountain Park parking lot on the right side of Terrace Drive just before the road begins to go up to Peavine Falls. This is a different parking lot from where we always park for our second Sunday hikes in Oak Mountain State Park. The parking lot is very large. It is AFTER you pass by the park office and beach parking and playground lots and is directly across the road from a large, grassy field on the left. There is a long building with four restrooms in it on the far side of this parking lot, between our meeting parking lot and Oak Mountain Lake. Plan to begin hike from that parking lot at 10 a.m. Bring $5/person ($2 seniors) park admission fee plus your picnic lunch and drink. Info. and trip leader: Bonnie Black, 205-994-5434.



FOR ART LOVERS …



AT SPACE ONE ELEVEN…



**Space One Eleven is hosting a series of four group exhibitions featuring artists who have shown or taught during Space One Eleven’s history. The exhibiting artists for CONTINUITY, the third exhibition in the series are James Alexander, Billy Brown, Annie Kammerer Butrus, Christ Clark, Margot Cooney, Tim Denny, Patty B. Driscoll, Truman Grayson, Sydney Harrington, Bria Lewis, Jane Marshall, Kim Riegel, Amasa Smith, Anne Stagg and Jurgen Tarrasch. The Fourth exhibition in the series is scheduled for fall, 2022. Exhibition is in the Anne Arrasmith Gallery at Space One Eleven, downtown 2407 Second Avenue North.



IN TUSCALOOSA…At THE PAUL R. JONES GALLERY…



**BLOODLINES through February 22, at 2308 6th Street, 35401. For more info, call 205-345-3038.





COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

