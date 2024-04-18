PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

BY GWEN DERU | THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES

ENJOY NATIONAL POETRY MONTH!!

TODAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**THURSDAY NIGHT WITH JOE BRANTLEY at the Nick.

**THIRST TRAP THURSDAY, 5 p.m. at 2400 7th Avenue South.

**LIVE BAND KARAOKE hosted by ELLE JAI at Perfect Note.

**KIKSTART at WaterMark in Bessemer with Free Food Boxes, 9 a.m.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**EACH AND EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**THIRSTY THURSDAYS at D’ZIRE Bar and Lounge.

**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.

**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.

**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.

**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.

**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.

**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR- Every 3rd Thursday, at Sidewalk Film Fest. Meet with other filmmakers and discuss your newest projects.

**EVERY THURSDAY NIGHT KARAOKE, 6:30 at Ruth’s Place hosted by LADY WOO and with DJ SHAY.

FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY with HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**STEPHEN WILSON, JR. with LEIGH NASH & MATT SLOCUM OF SIXPENCE NONE THE RICHER at The Nick.

**LATE NIGHT SHOW IN THE PINES & RESULTS OF ADULTS at The Nick

**FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE WITH R&B DIVA DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.

**EVERY FRIDAY – R&B FRIDAY, at The Chandelier, 212 Cahaba Valley Road in Pelham with DJ MANISH mixing live. FREE Entry.

**EACH AND EVERY FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY at City Hall, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the short 20th Street North.

**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.

**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.

**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.

SATURDAY…

**EVERY SATURDAY at BIRDSONG FARMERS MARKET, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., 2824 5th Avenue South, at Automatic Seafood.

**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.

**EACH AND EVERY SATURDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5-8 p.m. at D’ZIRE with SPECIALS.

**EVERY SATURDAY SOLD OUT – THE SATURDAYS JUMP OFF, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 8th Avenue West

**WALKER HAYES at Talladega Superspeedway’s Saturday Night Concert.

**BOB SYKES BBQ & BLUES FESTIVAL in DeBardeleben Park, Bessemer.

**ALABAMA BIRD SEARCH – YOUTH CHALLENGE, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Birmingham Zoo.

**TEDDY AT NIGHT, MOONY & GOLDEN BLUE at The Nick.

**R&B SINGER KIM CRUSE at Perfect Note.

**RUN IT BACK SATURDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

SUNDAY…

**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.

*EVERY SUNDAY – SOUL FOOD SUNDAYS, 1-5 p.m. (Every Sunday) at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**SUNDAY FUN DAY at DZIRE BAR AND LOUNGE, 4120 3rd Avenue South. Call 205-266-2594 for more.

**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.

**EVERY 3rd SUNDAY JAZZ JAM SESSION, 4-8 p.m. at the Ferus on 41st.

**CITY WIDE PRAYER MEETING, Every 4th Sunday, 4 p.m. for one hour at Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College. The Lord’s Supper will be served and hosted by the Knights of Pythias & Court of Calanthe.

**SUNDAY EVENING WITH KYLE KIMBRELL at The Nick.

**SOULFUL SUNDAY SAXOPHONIST VES MARABLE at the Perfect Note.

MONDAY…

**ENVISION RADIO – THE ENTREPRENEUR’S EDGE hosted by Jerry Mitchell. For more, jamblack06@gmail.com. www.envision-radio.com.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW LIVE Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday, at 4 p.m.

**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at the Nick.

**RNB MONDAYS, 10 p.m. at Onyx of Bham, 615 Eighth Avenue West.

TUESDAY…

**KIKSTART at Water Mark in Bessemer, 9 a.m. with Free Food Boxes…until all gone.

**COMPUTER CLASSES AT THE FIVE POINTS WEST LIBRARY every Tuesday and Thursday.

**DIAPER GIVEAWAY every Tuesday, 10 a.m. at the Titusville Library.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**EVERY TUESDAY – SPECIAL TUESDAYS with Food, Drinks Specials at 1918 Catering, 197 Vulcan Road.

**EVERY TUESDAY – TUESDAY NIGHT TRAILS 5:45 p.m. at Red Mountain Park.

**EVERY TUESDAY is SOUL CAFÉ Happy Hour introducing the Soul Café Happy Hour, 5:30-9:30 p.m. with Soul Goodies, Soul Spirits and Soul Music including $5 Titos and Redmont, at The Vault.

**JOSE CARR’S JAZZ JAM, 7:30 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company 5510 Crestwood Blvd.

**CARIBBEAN NIGHTS with Reggae, Caribbean and Island Vibes, 9 p.m. – until… with DJ Serious Mixing and hosted by KJ and MANNY at The Vault, downtown.

**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.

**RILEY DOWNING WITH THE STEPDADS at the Nick.

**SOUTHALL at Iron City.

WEDNESDAY…

**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES, every Wednesday, at Linn Park, in Downtown Birmingham.

**WORKOUT WEDNESDAY at Five Points West Library at 10:30 a.m. for chair yoga and other chair exercises.

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**WEDNESDAY NIGHT POOL TOURNAMENT AND KARAOKE NIGHT, 5 p.m. at Carter’s Hookah Lounge and Grill, hosted by Jo Sweetz with the Pool Tournament, at 7 p.m. and Karaoke at 8 p.m.

**EVERY WEDNESDAY, YOU, ME & RNB, 6 p.m. at 2206 Bar & Lounge, 2206 31st Street, with DJ You, Me & Playlist.

**ALABAMA SO & SO MACHINE! at The Nick.

**D’ZIRE WEDNESDAYS, EACH AND EVERY WEDNESDAY with Free Mimosas, 8- 10 p.m. with DJ GORGEOUS in the Mix at 4120 Third Avenue South.

**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m., Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.

**EVERY 4th WEDNESDAY at FACE’S LOUNGE KARAOKE hosted by ARETTA, 6:30 p.m. at 7070 Aaron Aronov Dr. in Fairfield.

NEXT THURSDAY…

**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**ALABAMA BLAZIN BINGO, 6 p.m. at Overtime Grill and Bar.

**FILM – 7 p.m. at the Sidewalk Film.

**LEGENDS NIGHT WITH HEATH GREEN, SUE WESTCOTT & ADAM GUTHRIE! at the Nick.

**BURLESQUE NIGHT at The Nick.

**DRAKE WHITE – THE BRIDGE TOUR at Iron City.

NEXT FRIDAY…

**EVERY FRIDAY DURING LUNCH – FRIDAY COUPON CHEAT DAY with HOT 107 at 1918 Catering. (Use the coupon ANY DAY.)

**THE JOE LOCKETT SHOW Live Podcast with NEPHEW CLIFF and MS. DENISE, Monday-Friday at 4 p.m.

**FRIDAY NIGHT WRITES, 8 – 11 p.m. at 7611 1st Avenue North.

**AL1CE, BLOOD MOON RIOT and OCTOBER NOIR at The Nick.

**TRIBUTE TO SOUTHERN SOUL featuring RYAN KEYZ at Perfect Note.

**MONEY MAN- PURPLE HEART TOUR at Iron City.

NEWS TO USE…

**BLACK WARRIOR RIVERKEEPER BENEFIT WITH EARTHBOUND’S EARTHFEST – Earthbound Earthfest is the rock band’s annual outdoor concert on SATURDAY, 2- 8 p.m. at Avondale Brewery. This event benefits BLACK WARRIOR RIVERKEEPER, a nonprofit clean water advocacy organization protecting Alabama’s Black Warrior River watershed. It is a family-friendly outdoor event and open to pets and people of all ages. (This event is dedicated to Sam Ray, Earthbound’s manager who founded Earthbound’s Earthfest.)

FOR MOTORSPORTS LOVERS…

AT TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY…

**THIS WEEKEND – What you have been waiting for is this weekend. The Spring Race Weekend at Talladega Superspeedway kicks off SATURDAY with a doubleheader featuring the ARCA Menards Series GENERAL TIRE 200 at 12:30 p.m. and the NASCAR Xfinity Series AG-PRO 300 at 4 p.m. SUNDAY’S NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 is at 3 p.m. This is more than a race! This is Talladega!

AT BARBER MOTORSPORTS…

**NEXT WEEKEND – The Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix will be packed the Friday, Saturday and Sunday featuring the NTT INDYCAR Series. The same drivers that compete in the INDY 500 will be racing in Birmingham at Barber Motorsports Park. This is the 14th year of the event and the 21st Anniversary of Barber Motorsports Park opening. It is home of the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum with the largest motorcycle collection in the world. The event will be broadcast on NBC to more than 100 countries and territories. The Fan Zone is free for all. There are autograph sessions, vintage cars on display, a Kids Zone, and so much more. Additional events include wine tastings, an art festival, Indy 5K, and more.

FOR BUSINESS LOVERS…

** ENTREPRENEURS & INNOVATORS CONFERENCE is June 20 and 21st at the Tuxedo Ballroom in the Ensley Entertainment District. Registration is $159 before April 19 and $170 afterward until June 18th. The Alabama State Black Chamber of Commerce is the host. To register, and for more, go to www.AlBlackCC.org, OR info@ALBlackCC.org.

AT TEMPLE EMANUEL-EL…

**TUESDAY- 2ND NIGHT SEDER, 6 p.m. at Abroms Hall. Register at ourtemple.org/Passover.

**NEXT SATURDAY – MATZAH & CHILL, 5:30 p.m. for 9th-12th Graders. Make Matzah Pizza, Togger, play board games and schmooze with friends. For more: nfty.org.

FOR THE YOUTH …

**ART COMPETITION FOR ALABAMA’s 7th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT – Congresswoman Terri Sewell is accepting submissions for the 2024 Congressional Art Competition. This year’s theme is: ALABAMA STORY MAKERS: THE HISTORIC PEOPLE AND PLACES OF THE COTTON STATE.” Deadline is April 26. For more information, contact Rep. Sewell’s Montgomery Office at (334) 262-1919 or visit her official website at sewell.house.gov/art-competition. The competition is open to high school students from both public and private schools throughout Alabama’s 7th Congressional District, as well as home-schooled high school students. The winner will receive free round-trip airfare for two to Washington D.C. to attend an official reception honoring the winners from congressional districts across the nation. The winner’s artwork will be showcased in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

FOR OUTDOOR LOVERS…

**THURSDAY WEEKDAY WALK with Southeastern Outings Leisurely Weekday Wildflower Walk in a Forest Preserve in Homewood, 9:30 a.m. DETAILS: The City of Homewood owns two forest preserves on Shades Mountain adjacent to the Homewood High School. Spend a relaxing two hours walking and admiring spring wildflowers in the lower preserve. The walking pace for this hike will be moderately easy. Stop often to catch our breath and note views, trees, birdsongs and the trail and woods. Meet 9:30 a.m .in the church parking lot on South Lakeshore Drive in Homewood. Plan to depart at 9:45 a.m. Information and trip leader: Christine Heckemeyer, 205-979-5730.

**SATURDAY DAYHIKE with Southeastern Outings Picnic Lunch and Moderate Dayhike, 9:45 a.m. at Paul Grist State Park near Selma, Alabama – DETAIL: Paul Grist State Park is one of the state’s most uncrowded, yet scenic state parks containing hills, forests, fields and a large, beautiful, tree-lined lake. Prior to the day hike, get together at the smaller pavilion right near the park office to eat our picnic lunches. Bring your picnic lunch and also $3 per person ($2 for children age 2-6 and seniors age 62 and older) park admission and a beverage for yourself. Dayhike Details: Hike rated moderate. There are only a few ups and downs. Total hiking distance is approximately 5.5 miles. Plan to walk all the way around the lake and then also walk on some additional trails in the park to make the drive time down and back worthwhile. Well-behaved, carefully supervised children age 9 and over able to walk six miles without complaining are welcome. Bring your picnic lunch and drink and wear sturdy footwear. Optional group restaurant dinner after the hike. Reservations not required for this outing. Meet 9:45 a.m. at the McDonald’s Galleria. Plan to depart at 10 a.m. Info. and Trip Leader: Dan Frederick email southeasternoutings@gmail.comor telephone 205-631-4680.

AROUND THE SOUTHEAST…

IN CLEARWATER, FLORIDA…

**APRIL 25 – JAZZ IN PARADISE SUNSET DINNER CRUISE – A Sunset Dinner Cruise at Clearwater Beach Marina, 6 p.m. Boarding time and 6:30 p.m. Departure time. The JAZZ AND SUNSET Dinner Cruise is celebrating Clearwater Jazz Holiday (CJH) Young Lions Jazz students and alumni. It will include an Afterglow party Dockside. The dinner includes: Hors D’ouevres, Complimentary Premium Bar, Three Course Gourmet Dinner, Live Entertainment with a Spectacular Sunset. For more, www.clearwaterjazz.com OR, call 727-461-5200.

IN ORANGE BEACH, FLORIDA…

**APRIL 27 – BILLY CURRINGTON & KIP MOORE at the Wharf Amphitheater in Orange Beach.

IN TUSCALOOSA…

**MAY 17 – BILLY CURRINGTON & KIP MOORE at the Mercedes- Benz Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa.

FOR GARDEN LOVERS…

AT BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…

**TODAY… HOUSE PLANTS 101 WITH HOUSE PLANT COLLECTIVE where you can learn tips and tricks for growing houseplants with Jessica Watts.

**TUESDAY…A PAINTING IN A POT: SPRING CONTAINER GARDENING with demonstrations by Gloria Clemmenson with a creative approach to container gardening using color, design and Alabama native plants.

**NEXT TUESDAY…DESIGNING A POTAGER GARDEN with Tracy Britnell sharing history, elements and practical techniques for creating a kitchen garden.

**NEXT SATURDAY…EARTH DAY AT THE GARDENS, Noon – 2 p.m. with family yoga and more on the Formal Lawn.

**MAY 7 – ROSE’ IN THE ROSES, 5:30 – p.m. in the Dunn Formal Rose Gardens.

HAPPENINGS AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH

…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH…EVERY SUNDAY!

**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.

**CHILDREN’S CHURCH & COLLISION CHURCH, each First Sunday at 9:30 a.m. for K-5th (Children’s Church), 6-12th (Collision).

AT GIFTED CITY CHURCH… EVERY SUNDAY!

**GIFTED CITY CHURCH, Sunday Worship is 10 a.m. at 228 Second Avenue North in the Downtown, City Center. A one-hour service with children’s service and complimentary coffee and tea. For more: info@thegiftpad.org.

AT TEMPLE EMANUEL-EL…

**SUNDAY – MITZVAH DAY, 9:30 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El.

** SUNDAY – JEWISH FOOD AND CULTURE FEST, 11 a.m.. – 3 p.m. at Temple Emanu-El. For more, ourtemple.org/tikkun-olam.

**MONDAY SAFETY TRAINING OPPORTUNITY, 6-7 p.m. at Temple Beth El. Must register.

COMING SOON…

**OCTOBER 3rd- “AN EVENING OF ICONS with THE COMMODORES, THE POINTER SISTERS & THE SPINNERS” at Mercedes-Benz Amphitheater

Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send events, your things of interest and more to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

