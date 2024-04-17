April 18, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT: SALES & MARKETING

BJCC, is recruiting for an Administrative Assistant: Sales & Marketing, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/18/2024

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC SAFETY

BJCC, is recruiting for a Director of Public Safety, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT04/18/2024

GENERAL MANAGER

Direct and coordinate sales and distribution, formulate policies, staffing, purchasing, sales and promotion activities, operational records, security measures and procedural changes. 2 yrs. exp as General Manager or Management required. Mall resume: AAMR, Inc.; Attn: R. Khoja, 317 West Valley Ave., Homewood, AL 35209

BT04/18/2024

SENIOR APPLICATION SYSTEMS ANALYST/PROGRAMMER

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama seeks a Senior Application Systems

Analyst/Programmer in Birmingham, AL resp for dev & maint DrugLookUp API &

sales rltd apps. Min req 5 yrs exp in prgm or rltd occup. Altrntvly will accept Bach

deg or frgn deg equiv in CS, CE, IS, IT or clsly rltd fld + 3 yrs exp in IT or rltd occup.

Telecommuting is an option. To apply, email resume w/job title in subject to

BT04/18/2024

UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO

Part-time Temporary Custodian

Residence Life Coordinator

Head Coach, Swimming

Assistant Head Coach, Swimming

Grants and Work Study Administrator

UM is an AA/EO/F/D/V Institution

BT04/18/2024

LEGAL

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project

Project Number: P.01034

Capital Budget Number: BP-616-12

Sealed Bids for the construction of the Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Hattye McCarroll. P.E.; Chief Engineer, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, May 2, 2024. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Lake Purdy Dam Stability Improvements Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

1. Roadway Construction

a. Site work, grading and widening of the roadway.

b. Construction and installation of roadway erosion and sedimentation control.

c. Installation of chert which includes transportation and excavation of chert from a borrow area and placing, grading, and compacting on the roadbed.

d. Installation of a dense grade stone pavement on the entrance road of all graded or new roadbed where chert or other pavement is not applied.

e. Installation of storm pipes along the roadway.

f. Maintenance of roadway throughout the duration of the project.

2. Dam Rehabilitation

a. Demolition and disposal of all materials of the existing pole barn in the laydown area.

b. Clearing, grubbing, and grading.

c. Providing and maintaining erosion and sediment control measures, and obtaining stormwater NPDES Permit.

d. Construction of a sedimentation pond and outfall structure.

e. Extending and encasing the existing low-level outlet pipes.

f. Providing reinforced concrete for pipe encasement, stilling basin, training walls, retaining walls, spillway control section, and raising the dam crest.

g. Providing roller compacted concrete (RCC) buttressing of the dam.

h. Installing cast-in-place concrete step-facing system.

i. Installation of earthfill berms for support of non-overflow sections of the dam and temporary levels to serve as grouting platforms.

j. Performing comprehensive foundation grouting through and underneath the dam.

k. Passive dowels into rock, masonry, and concrete to secure proposed work to foundation and/or existing dam.

l. Conducting CCTV and geo-location of lower inlet pipe at valve house.

m. Repair and sealing of interior walls of valve house.

n. Replacement of valves in valve house and replacement of roof in valve house.

o. Installing filter drains within the earthfill abutments.

p. Constructing earthfill abutments.

q. Miscellaneous site improvements and site piping as required.

r. Other miscellaneous associated items as necessary to complete the work.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus unit price items plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after March 6, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 9:00 a.m. local time on Thursday, March 28, 2024 at the OWNER’s Cahaba Pump Station, located at 4012 Sicard Hollow Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. All Contractors shall complete and submit HUB Bid Solicitation Notice (HUB Form 3) no later than seven (7) days after the scheduled date of the pre-bid conference. This form may be submitted in person at the pre-bid conference. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye McCarroll, P.E

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Mr. Dhiraj Parekh, P.E

Telephone number (205) 930-5956

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Tarrant City BOE – Alternative School Renovations Pkg C: Renovations of Existing Career Tech Building at Tarrant, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Tarrant, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Archiects.

Williford Orman Construction, LLC

PO Box 1985,

Pelham, AL 35124

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Impact Electric Inc, Contractor, has completed the contract for Renovation of UAB Project #220088, Alys Stephens Center Theatrical Lighting Upgrade at 1200 10 Ave S., Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and The University of Alabama Birmingham, Owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Belin J. Higginbotham, UAB Facilities, 801 6th Ave S., Birmingham, AL, Hyde Engineering Inc, 3120 8th Ave S., Birmingham, AL, Impact Electric Inc, 2630 6th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35233.

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Softball Batting Practice Pavilion for Chelsea High School at Chelsea, AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, AL, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

Contractor

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1 as amended by H275 Code of Alabama, 1997, Notice is hereby given that Tecta America Southeast, LLC, Contractor has completed Michael’s Restaurant Work Platform for the City of Birmingham and have made request for final settlement of said contract.

Tecta America Southeast, LLC

5578 Morgan Street

Irondale, AL 35210

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB Spain Wallace 2nd Floor 212 Lab AHU project, in Birmingham, Alabama, for The Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama for the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 620 19th Street South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Birchfield Penuel & Associates LLC, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200, Birmingham, AL 35209.

P& M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter l, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 as amended, notice is hereby given

that Griffin Building Group, LLC has completed the Contract for the Jefferson County Sheriffs Training Center Classroom Building, for the owner, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and has made request for final settlement of said contract.

Griffin Building Group, LLC

P.O.Box 660165

Birmingham, AL 35266

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for renovations in Carson Hall Room 203/Physics Lab on purchase order #P0005069 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that K & L Group, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the Jefferson Campus in Birmingham, AL for renovations in Bethune Deramus on purchase order #P0005172 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that P & M Mechanical, Inc., Contractor, has completed the UAB Highlands MRI Installation project, UAB Project #H205025, for the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama on behalf of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Owner, located at 1201 11th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35205, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise, in connection with this project, should immediately contact Birchfield Penuel Architects, 2805 Crescent Avenue, Birmingham, AL 35209.

P & M Mechanical, Inc.

325 Carson Road North

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama 1975 notice is hereby given that Hodge Mechanical Services, LLC has completed the Public Works Contract for Jefferson State Community College at the St. Clair Campus in Pell City, AL for the removal and replacement of WHSP Unit 17 on purchase order #P0005011 and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify:

Jefferson State Community College

Attn: Business Office

2601 Carson Road

Birmingham, AL 35215

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Hinkle Roofing Products Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovation. Re-roofing for Wildlife Rescue Center at the Oak Mountain State Park, 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, AL 35124 for the State of Alabama, and the City of Pelham, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Alabama State Parks, 64 N. Union Street, Montgomery, AL 36130.

Hinkle Roofing, Contractor

639 1st Court North

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT04/18/2024

REQUEST FOR BIDS

To All Bidders:

The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) is currently soliciting sealed bids for our project: SCE #23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD.

Bidders eligible to bid on the project must not be on the U.S. General Services Administration list of Parties Excluded from Federal Procurement or Non-Procurement Programs. Contractors will be responsible for removing and replacing specified components located at 251 N Bayou Street, based on the construction documents / Job Scope provided by MCHD.

Prospective bidders must attend and must sign the attendance log for one of the two scheduled Pre-Bid Meetings to be held at the Mobile County Health Department Keeler Campus, Building 2 Conference Room, located at 251 N. Bayou Street, Mobile Alabama, 36603. The first meeting will take place Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 10:00 AM, the second meeting will take place Thursday, April 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM. Please note that attendance at one meeting is a mandatory requirement for bidding and all Bidders must sign the “attendance log” to be posted at the meeting. Sealed bids will be accepted up until 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 9, 2024. Bid opening will occur Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 2:00 PM in the Building 2 Conference Room, at the Keeler Building located at 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL. Sealed bids must bear the wording: SCE # 23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD.

A Bid Bond or certified check (drawn on an Alabama based bank or an Alabama Surety Company) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid payable to the Mobile County Health Department must accompany each bid. A Performance Bond (drawn on an Alabama Bank or Alabama Surety Company) will be required as follows: 100% of the contract amount must be furnished within 15 days of the contract being presented to the bidder for signature and must be payable to Mobile County Health Department. A Payment Bond will be required as follows: 50% of the contract amount plus a reasonable estimate of attorney’s fees, payable to Mobile County Health Department. No bid will be considered unless the bidder, whether resident or non-resident of Alabama, is properly qualified to submit a proposal for the construction. Contractors must have insurance coverage of no less than $1,000,000. Submit the Insurer’s Power of Attorney for the representing Agent. The requirements shall include among other qualifications, evidence of holding a current Contractor’s license from the Alabama Licensing Board for General Contractors. Montgomery, Alabama. All required documentation must be attached to the bid and enclosed within the sealed envelope to be presented prior to bid opening.

Each bid must be submitted in a sealed envelope on the official bid form, along with the State of Alabama Vendor Disclosure Statement, W-9, Beason-Hammond Affidavit, Certification of Insurance Liability and any other required information. The front of the sealed envelope shall be clearly marked with Sealed Bid SCE # 23037 Replace Water-Cooled Chiller MCHD.

Sealed Bids must be submitted to Mr. Danny Richardson, Manager Purchasing & Contractual Services. Mobile County Health Department, Room 107, 251 North Bayou Street, Mobile, AL 36603. Allow time for delivery and receipt prior to the bid date and time.

The official bid form, bid specifications, and all bid documents required can be obtained from the MCHD web site http://www.mchd.org under Legal Notices/Bids tab.

Mobile County Health Department point of contact, Christopher Thomas, Project Manager at (251) 690-8985 email CThomas@mchd.org.

The Mobile County Health Department reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any formalities in the bidding, and to be the final authority in any conflict.

The bidding process will follow the laws and regulations as defined by the State of Alabama in the Code of Alabama (1975), Title 39, Public Works Law.

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bid Proposals will be received by the Environmental Services Department, Jefferson County, Alabama, online at QuestCDN.com (eBidDoc #9060268) until 2:00 P.M. local time on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, for the JEFFERSON COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES CAMPUS IMPROVEMENTS – SHADES VALLEY, VILLAGE CREEK, AND FIVE MILE.

The scope of work generally consists of the following:

1. Shades Valley site: 8 buildings. Work includes selective demolition, re-roofing; exterior repainting; repairing gutters, downspouts, and fascia; closing in skylights at selected buildings; installing sealant at windows and doors; renovation of toilets/showers/locker areas; new finishes; and associated plumbing/mechanical/electrical work. The work is further described on construction documents, drawings and specifications prepared by the Architect and his consultants, dated 03/29/2024.

2. Village Creek site: 6 buildings. Work includes selective demolition; recladding of metal storage building; metal roofing; masonry cleaning; renovation of toilets/showers/locker areas; new finishes; and associated plumbing/mechanical/electrical work. The work is further described in construction documents, drawings and specifications prepared by the Architect and his consultants, dated 03/29/2024.

3. Five Mile site: 2 buildings. The work includes renovation of toilets/showers/locker areas; new finishes; new casework; office renovations; service fixtures; and associated plumbing/mechanical/electrical work. The work is further described in construction documents, drawings and specifications prepared by the Architect and his consultants, dated 03/29/2024.

Bidding Documents are on file for inspection, by appointment only, in the following locations:

Environmental Services Department

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Suite A-300

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

Contact for Appointment: Ronald R. Thomas at (205) 215-1661

Complete digital project Bidding Documents (Specifications and Drawings) are available at www.jeffcoes.org. Navigate to “Business” to “Notice To Bidders” and then “Asset Management Program – Project Bid Information” for a complete listing. Prior to downloading the Bidding Documents, Bidders will be required to set up a QuestCDN.com account and pay a $42.00 fee. Hard copies of the Bidding Documents are the responsibility of the Bidders. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance with navigating the website and digital project information.

Bids will only be accepted from pre-qualified contractors who are listed on the Plan Holders List, signifying that they have purchased a set of documents from the Engineer, and who attend the MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference.

NO BID PROPOSAL SHALL BE ACCEPTED AFTER THE TIME STATED FOR RECEIVING BID PROPOSALS IN THIS NOTICE. A FORM CONTAINING THE CONTRACTOR’S NAME AND ADDRESS OF THE FIRM AND THE CONTRACTOR’S ALABAMA LICENSE NUMBER WITH THE DATE OF EXPIRATION IS REQUIRED WITH THE SUBMISSION OF THE BID. THESE REQUIREMENTS SHALL NOT BE WAIVED.

The Contractor is hereby advised that TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE on this project. The Contract Time for this project is Three-hundred Sixty-five (365) consecutive calendar days from the effective date of the written Notice to Proceed to achieve Final Acceptance. Liquidated damages will be assessed if this time limit is exceeded. The Contractor may apply for an extension of time in accordance with the provisions of the Contract; however, such an extension must be approved prior to the Contract Completion Date to avoid the imposition of liquidated damages.

The Contractor is hereby advised that a Pre-Bid Conference will be held Wednesday, May 8, 2024, 2:00 p.m. local time at the Shades Valley Campus. Visits to the Village Creek and Five Mile campuses are scheduled for Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 2 p.m. local time. This Pre-Bid Conference and site visits are MANDATORY for all contractors planning to submit a Bid Proposal on this project. An optional site visit will be available.

Questions concerning meaning or intent of Bidding Documents shall be submitted to Charles Jordan, Studio 2H Design, LLC, at email charles@studio2hd.com, no later than 5:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday, May 15, 2024. All questions must be in writing on Bidder’s company’s letterhead.

THE ATTENTION OF ALL BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF THE STATE LAW GOVERNING GENERAL CONTRACTORS, AS SET FORTH IN ALABAMA CODE SECTIONS 34-8-1 THROUGH SECTION 34-8-28 (1975), AS AMENDED, CHAPTER 4, SECTION 65 TO 82 (INCLUSIVE) OF TITLE 46 OF THE CODE OF ALABAMA OF 1940, AS AMENDED; AND BIDDERS SHALL BE GOVERNED BY SAID LAW INSOFAR AS IT IS APPLICABLE. THE ABOVE-MENTIONED PROVISIONS OF THE CODE MAKE IT ILLEGAL FOR THE OWNER TO CONSIDER A BID PROPOSAL FROM ANYONE WHO IS NOT PROPERLY LICENSED UNDER SUCH CODE PROVISIONS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-2-14 (1975) AS AMENDED, REQUIRING A NONRESIDENT CONTRACTOR TO REGISTER WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE PRIOR TO ENGAGING IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A CONTRACT IN THE STATE OF ALABAMA.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA CODE SECTION 39-3-5 (1975) AS AMENDED, REGARDING PREFERENCE TO RESIDENT CONTRACTORS.

THE ATTENTION OF BIDDERS IS CALLED TO THE PROVISIONS OF ALABAMA ACT 2016-312 AS AMENDED, REGARDING NOT ENGAGING IN THE BOYCOTT OF A PERSON OR ENTITY BASED IN OR DOING BUSINESS WITH A JURISDICTION WITH WHICH THIS STATE ENJOYS OPEN TRADE.

All prospective bidders must complete and submit a “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” to Studio 2H Design, LLC, Attn: Charles Jordan 1721 4th Ave N, Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35203. The deadline for the submission of a “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” is Friday, May 3, 2024, by 5:00 p.m. local time.

Submission of the “Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” is required of all bidders regardless of previous work experience with Jefferson County.

Bidder’s Statement of Bidder’s Qualifications” shall fully address, in the same sequence, each of the following items:

1. Location, telephone number, and fax number of the bidder’s headquarters and other offices in Alabama.

2. List jurisdictions and trade categories in which the bidding firm is legally qualified to do business. List all applicable license numbers.

3. A list of all projects similar in size and scope including renovation projects completed by the bidder in the last five (5) years. Include the name of the project, project description, name and telephone number of the owner and the architect, contract amount, start and completion dates, and percentage of work performed by the bidder’s own forces.

4. A list and description of all judgments, claims, and suits pending or outstanding against the bidder that are associated with the projects listed in items 3 and 4.

5. A list of all lawsuits associated with the projects listed in items 3 and 4 filed by the bidder.

6. A list of names and experience records of key project management and field supervision personnel planned for this project.

7. List any restrictions placed on the bidding firm by local, state or federal government barring the firm from doing work for those bodies.

8. Provide a statement of bidder’s bonding capacity from bidder’s surety.

9. List major construction equipment currently owned or leased by bidding firm.

10. Attach bidding firm’s financial statement from the most recent fiscal year.

11. Attach any other pertinent documentation to substantiate bidding firm’s competence and financial responsibility.

The Owner may make such investigations as deemed necessary to determine the ability of the bidder to perform the work, and the bidder shall furnish to the owner all such information for this purpose as the owner may request. The Owner reserves the right to reject any bid proposal if the evidence submitted by, or investigation of, such bidder fails to satisfy the Owner that such bidder is properly qualified to carry out the obligations of the agreement and to complete the work under this contract. Such evidence should include, but not be limited to, successful completion of three (3) projects as the prime contractor within the last five years. The bid will be rejected if this requirement is not met.

BY: David Denard

Director of Environmental Services

Jefferson County, Alabama

BT04/18/2024

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

Sealed bids for Carver Avenue at Tarpley Park – Street Improvements, Project # 2024-010, will be received by the City Engineer in Suite 220 of City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Sealed bids will be time stamped at the time of arrival. Bids will then be publicly opened and read in the Suite 220 Conference Room beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The approximate principal materials and quantities are as follows:

Concrete Sidewalk (4”) – 700 SY, Concrete Paving (6”) – 100 SY, Stone Backfill – 100 CY, Borrow/Fill – 200 CY, Handrail – 50 LF, Inlet Top Repairs – 3 Each, Site Restoration and Sodding

Bid documents are open to public inspection at the Office of the City Engineer in the Department of Capital Projects — Suite 220 of City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids for a period of ninety (90) days.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder during the award process. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder during the award process and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only Contractors licensed as required by Chapter 8 of Title 34, Section 1-26 inclusive, Code of Alabama 1975, as may be amended, may submit bids and be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Carver Avenue at Tarpley Park – Street Improvements”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) a copy of the State of Alabama general contractor’s license, (2) bid bond or equivalent, (3) the Form of Proposal with the Sales Tax Attachment, (4) the Authorization to Execute form, (5) MBE/DBE Forms A, C and D, (6) Acknowledgement of any Addenda, and (7) any other document(s) required by special conditions. The Construction Certification form should be included with the bid proposal; however, if it is not included it must be submitted, with the proper signatures affixed, prior to the execution of the contract.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

A MANDATORY Pre-Bid Meeting will be held in City Hall Conference Room 220 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. The pre-bid meeting will acquaint potential bidders with various aspects of the project. Attendance at the pre-bid meeting is required for any contractor that submits a bid.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that their bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

Denise Bell

Director – Capital Projects Department

Jesse Miller, P.E.

City Engineer

BT04/18/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

CITY OF MOUNTAIN BROOK – INVITATION FOR BIDS

MOUNTAIN LN AND MONTEVALLO LN AREA

DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS– BID # B-20240415-925

Bid Submission Deadline & Bid Opening Time: Tuesday May 7th – 10:00 a.m. C.D.T.

Address for Bid Submission City Hall – City of Mountain Brook 56 Church Street,

Mountain Brook, AL 35213-3700 ATTN: City Manager/Purchasing Agent

The City of Mountain Brook, Alabama (“City”) invites interested contractors to submit sealed bids to the above noted address for the award of a contract (“Contract”) for drainage improvements Mountain Ln and Montevallo Ln in the City (the “Work” or “Project”). The principle items of the Work generally consist of the installation of gabion baskets along a channel, associated landscaping, removal of existing storm pipes and structures, installation of various size storm pipes and structures, and related work associated with the drainage improvements. Bids must be submitted by the time and date specified above, at which time those bids will be publicly opened and read as soon thereafter as practicable. Each bidder is responsible for mailing or delivering its bid so that it will be actually received at the above address and location at or before the time of the specified bid opening; bids received after that time will not be considered. Bidders who plan to attend the bid opening should contact Janet Forbes at 202- 802-3800 to receive access to City Hall and other information about that opening.

Interested contractors may obtain the Project Manual (which includes the Specifications and all other Contract Documents) by contacting Mr. Mark Simpson at msimpson@schoel.com or downloaded online at the City of Mountain Brook’s website at https://www.mtnbrook.org/rfps.

The City requires that the Work be substantially completed, in accordance with a phased schedule detailed in the Project Manual, within 150 days after the Notice to Proceed. The City will conduct a MANDATORY Pre-Bid Conference in connection with this Project on Tuesday, April 23rd at 10:00 pm C.D.T. The meeting will take place at City Hall, City of Mountain Brook, 56 Church Street, Mountain Brook, AL 35213. Technical questions about the Work or Project should be directed in writing to Mr. Mark Simpson at msimpson@schoel.com. Questions about purchasing or other matters related to transacting business with the City may be directed to Steven Boone, Finance Director, City of Mountain Brook, at boones@mtnbrook.org.

To be considered for the award of the contract on this Work, an interested contractor must attend the mandatory pre-bid meeting, complete and return the Contractor’s Bid Response Form, and provide other information requested in the Project Manual. Also, the successful contractor must possess the minimum experience and qualifications to perform the Work as specified in those materials.

Each bidder is required to furnish with its bid a bid bond, cashier’s check or other similar form of bid security acceptable to the City in the amount of not less than 5% of their bid, but not more than $10,000.00, to secure its intent to perform the Work if it receives the award. Further, when selected, the successful contractor must provide a Performance Bond in the amount of the Contract Price and a Labor & Materials Bond in the amount of half that Price.

The award of the contemplated Contract will be made in compliance with Ala. Code §39-2-1 et. seq.(1975). The award will be made to a responsible contractor that meets minimum qualifications and submits the lowest responsive bid that the City determines is most advantageous to it. In making that determination, the City, in the exercise of its sole judgment, may consider factors other than just price. These factors will include, but not be limited to, the bidder’s experience in successfully completing similar projects, its Claims History, its resources to perform the obligations under the Contract on an expedited basis, and the training and experience of the Project Team that it will provide to serve the City.

The City reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive formalities related to submitted bids.

s/ Sam S. Gaston

City Manager/Purchasing Agent

April 14, 2024

BT04/18/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

Preparing the Detailed Design, Construction Contract Document and Support During the Bid Phase

for The Renovation of Existing 100 Lucerne Lane ENVIROLAB Building

RFP Issuance Date: April 9, 2024

Pre‐Proposal Conference at 100 Lucerne Lane Building: April 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CST

Closing Date for Submission of RFP: May 14, at 1:00 p.m. CST

Presentation Date: May 21, 2024

Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department

3600 First Avenue North Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Office: 3600 1st Ave. North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Office Phone: 205-244-4218 Cell: 205-706-8882

LATE PROPOSALS WILL BE REJECTED.

The Birmingham Water Works Engineering Department seeks proposals from qualified consultants for the project named above and described in this Request for Proposal (RFP). Proposals shall be emailed to:

A mandatory Pre-proposal Conference will be held at 100 Lucerne Lane Envirolab Building at 10:00 a.m. CST on April 23, 2024. All prospective proposers and interested parties are required to attend the Pre- Proposal Conference. The purpose of the Pre-Proposal Conference is to present the conditions of the project site, raise questions pertaining to the project, and for BWWB or its representatives to clarify any points.

Questions will be taken until COB on April 30, 2024. Prospective proposers shall email the questions to Jaquice Boyd. Any Addenda will be issued to all parties by COB, May 7, 2024.

Envirolab Location: 100 Lucerne Lane

Oxmoor Corporate Park Birmingham, AL 35211

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status. It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers, vendors, and firms that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in contract awards; rather Firms must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

The Board right is reserved to reject any proposals submitted, waive any informalities and technicalities, and award to the proposer it is deemed to serve the “Board’s” interests best and most economically. The Board reserves the right to cancel the contract due to Non satisfactory performance or if the proposer is found to violate the terms and conditions or does not correct any violations of the proposal. The Board reserves the right to re-advertised.

BT04/18/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

Tarrant Housing Authority, 624 Bell Avenue, Tarrant, AL 35217 will give out Public Housing Applications for (one) 1 and (four) 4 bedroom sizes only on Wednesdays only 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon beginning May 1, 2024 and ending on June 5, 2024. Applications may be returned by appointment only. All applicants must pass a criminal and credit history check. Eligible applicants will be placed on a waiting list.

Our Authority does not have a Section 8 Program – this applies to Public Housing only !

BT04/18/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

SEALED PROPOSALS will be received from General Contractors by Hoover City Schools, 1070 Buccaneer Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244 until 1:00 pm CST May 7, 2024 for this project:

“Hoover City Schools – Bluff Park Elementary, Brocks Gap Intermediate, and Trace Crossings Elementary boiler replacement.”

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Hoover City Schools in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal.

Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at the office of the Engineer. The drawings and specifications will also be available to view and download online.

Bid documents (Plans, Specifications, and Addenda) will be sent to General Contractors only from the Engineer electronically with no deposit. Subcontractors should contact a General Contractor for documents.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held at Trace Crossings Elementary, 5454 Learning Lane, Hoover, AL 35226 at 10:30 AM CST May 2, 2024 for the purpose of reviewing the project and answering Bidder’s questions. Attendance at the Pre-Bid Conference IS REQUIRED for all General Contractor Bidders intending to submit a Proposal and is highly recommended for Subcontractors. Bids from General Contractors not attending the Pre-Bid Conference will be rejected.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Engineer; the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Hoover City Schools

2810 Metropolitan Way

Hoover, AL 35243

Dewberry Engineers Inc.

2 Riverchase Office Plaza Suite 205

Birmingham, AL 35244

BT04/18/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by B.L. Harbert International, LLC, 820 Shades Creek Parkway, Suite 3000, Birmingham, Alabama 35209 on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission on Friday May 10, 2024. Prequalification packages should be submitted to John Hanson, Sr. Program Manager (jhanson@blharbert.com). One (1) electronic copy of prequalification response is required for pre-qualification approval.

JEFFERSON COUNTY COMMISSION

Jefferson County Animal Care and Control Facility

A. GENERAL SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the construction of a new +/-34,000 sqft Animal Care and Control Facility for Jefferson County. Project will be a single prime contract and consists of all related sitework, utilities, foundations, structure, exterior skin, PEMB, interior finishes, kennel furnishings and mechanical, plumbing, fire protection and electrical work.

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PREQUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only Prime General Contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Program Manager no later than 2:00 pm local time on Friday, May 10, 2024, after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Program Manager upon request to jhanson@blharbert.com.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective Prime Contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification on Friday, May 17, 2024.

C. BIDS:

The Jefferson County Commission will receive sealed Proposals for the Jefferson County Animal Care and Control Facility until 2:00 PM Local Time on Tuesday June 18, 2024, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama 35263, after which time they will be opened in the Commission Chamber, Second Floor, Room 270.

No Bids will be accepted after the time stated for the receipt of Bids. This requirement will not be waived. The clock in the County Commission Chamber will be used to determine the correct time as determined by the Director of General Services, or her designated representative. At the time stated above, the Proposals will be opened and publicly read aloud.

All Bids must be on a lump-sum basis. Submit Bid on the Proposal Form provided in the bidding documents, without changes, in a sealed envelope bearing the Contractor’s name and current Alabama license number. Bids that do not bear the Contractor’s current license number will be returned without being opened.

Construction Contracts shall be awarded only to Contractors, licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors, as required by Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama. Construction Contracts in excess of $50,000 shall be awarded only to Contractors licensed as required by the 1978 Code of Alabama, Title 34, Chapter 8 as amended. Bidders must be “responsible” in accordance with criteria in the Bid Documents and as stipulated by Title 39-2-3-(e) of the Code of Alabama.

A Bid Bond, executed by a Surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in Alabama, payable to the Jefferson County Commission in the amount of 5% of the amount of the Bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the Bidder’s Proposal. Performance and Labor and Material Payment Bonds in the amount of 100% of the contract price, will be required when the Contract is presented by the Contractor to the Owner.

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held at 10:00 Local Time on Tuesday, May 30, 2024, at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Room 1, General Services, 716 Richard Arrington Jr. Boulevard North, Birmingham, Alabama, after which a Site Visit at 1052 Sydney Drive, Birmingham, AL 35211. Because of the nature of this project, Prime General Contractor bidders who have been pre-approved must attend both the Pre-Bid Conference and Site Visit after the conference.

Bid Documents (Drawings and Project Manual) will be available for distribution on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Bid Documents will be provided electronically to each pre-approved Prime General Contractor. Bids will only be accepted from pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders who have confirmed receipt of electronic documents to the Architect.

No Bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of Bids for a period of 90 days. Only Bids submitted by pre-approved Prime General Contractor bidders licensed as required by applicable State and Local laws and bearing the license number of the Contractor will be considered.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all bids; to waive formalities and technicalities, and to proceed in its’ own best interests.

BT04/18/2024

ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE

Pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Motor Vehicle act 32-13-1 thru 8 code of Alabama 1975. 2008 Mercury Grand Marquis VIN #2MEHM75V69X623852 will be sold at public auction on 06/24/2024 at 11:00 am at 1 800 Wreckers, 130 3rd Ave N, Birmingham AL 35204

BT04/18/2024

_____________________________

DIVORCE NOTICE

I Danielle Sullens am requesting a divorce from Timothy Smith because 3 years have passed without contact to his 3 kids or myself and it’s best to just part ways.

BT04/18/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE: INTERESTED PERSON

I am the rightful owner (Alberta Grant Nixon) of the property located at 1635 Tin Mill Road, Dolomite, AL 35061, as evidenced by the Title/Deed. Any interested person of the deceased (Clem Nixon) is hereby notified that the abovementioned property is up for sale.

You must provide proof of entitlement to the contact person within 30 days of this appropriate Public Notice. Contact person: Alberta Grant Nixon, 1014 Forest Circle, Bessemer, Ala 35023.

BT04/18/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE: The manufactured dwelling located at 4631 Elfreth Johnson Rd is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00 a.m. on April 29, 2024. The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on April 30, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at the dwelling location noted here.

1. Lot 14 Angel Velazquez

BT04/18/2024

