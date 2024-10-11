October 10 2024

_____________________________

Employment

____________________________

PICKLEBALL PROGRAM MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Pickleball Program Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

STAGE PRODUCTION COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Stage Production Coordinator for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/10/2024

________________________________

CLASS A TOOL AND DIE MANAGER

Class A Tool and Die Manager wanted in Birmingham,

Alabama to be responsible for overseeing

the day-to-day activities of Class “A” tooling

improvements the troubleshooting of draw

and surface issues along with advising and

knowledge sharing with Class “A” Toolmakers

& Press Line Leadership; 40 hrs/week, M-F.

Please send resume to Kimberly Murry, Human Resources Manager,

Kamtek, Inc., 1595 Sterilite Dr., Birmingham, Alabama 35215

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

___________________________

LEGAL

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900916

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TIMOTHY A. MASSEY, DECEASED; GERRY E. ADAMS, DECEASED; WILLIAM G. VEITCH; CURTIS A. MASSEY, DECEASED; KENNETHA C. MASSEY; DOUGLAS R. MASSEY; CURTIS AARON MASSEY, JR.; TIMOTHY C. MASSEY; EMILY MASSEY; TERRA REED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right,

title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 29, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Amended Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1624 14th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of:

The East 48 feet of the West 96 feet of Lot 8, in Block 23, according to the Survey of the property of J.M. Ware, as recorded

in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office if the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a E 48 FT OF W 96 FT

OF LOT 8 BLK 23 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The

final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is here by set for December 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington , Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the

Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 ( 1975 ) et seq. or Alabama

Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 ) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

The Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North,

Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, Al 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903607

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MAUDE PAYNE AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 9, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on September 25, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 208 11th Ct. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-27-4-040-003.000 a/k/a 012200274040030000000

Legal Description: Lot 3 in the resubdivision of part of North Smithfield as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 13, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a point on the North line of 11th Court, formerly Cornelia Avenue at the Southeast corner of Lot 3, Smithfield Heights as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 30, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama; thence in a Southerly direction along the East line of Lot 3 produced 52.4 feet to the Northern line of the Bankhead Highway; thence deflecting an angle of 106 degrees 48 minutes to the right, run a distance of 13.55 feet to a point of curve; thence in a Northwesterly direction along said curve whose radius is 150 feet, run thence along said Bankhead Highway 144.71 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 2 in the resubdivision of the part of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 13, in the Office of the Probate Judge of said County; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Southeast line of said Lot 2, 120.2 feet; thence in a Southerly direction 92.8 feet to the point of beginning of the land herein conveyed a/k/a LOT 3 RESUBD OF A PORTION OF NO SMITHFIELD AND ADJOINING PROPERTY.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 30th day September, 2024.

Jacquéline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-900062

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HEIRS OF ALPHONSO RIGGS, DECEASED; JOHNNIE LEVERT, DECEASED; JACKIE MCSWAIN, DECEASED; ESTELLA RIGGS; VANESSIA DEDRICK•, FREDDIE MEISTER; CALVIN RIGGS, DECEASED; ALPHONSO RIGGS, JR., DECEASED; JANEL MAYER; PORTIA COLEMAN BROWN; LARRY A. RIGGS, JR., DECEASED; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY-IRS; ROYAL FURNITURE COMPANY, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD; JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, clatmants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or Interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 5, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Amended Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That part of Lot 3, in Block 3, according to the survey of the property of J.M. Ware, as recorded in Deed Record Volume 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin on the westerly line of 12th Street as shown by said plat at the most southerly and easterly comer of said Lot 3: run thence southwestwardly along the southeasterly line of said Lot 3 for a distance of 100 feet; run thence northwestwardly and parallel with the westerly line of 12th Street for a distance of 50 feet; run thence northeasterly and parallel with the southeasterly line of said Lot 3 for a distance of 100 feet to a point on the westerly line of 12th Street; run thence southeastwardly along 12th Street for a distance of 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a SE 50 FT of NE 100 FT OF LOT 3 BLK 3 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE

ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street,Birmingham, AL 35203.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903611

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WINFIELD MADISON, ll AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; BOBBIE MADISON AND HER HEIRS AND

DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; EQUIFUNDING, INC., HEARTWOOD 88, LLC; CASCADE CAPITAL, LLC; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT PF REVENUE, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 9, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on September 25, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 829 Arkadelphia Road W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-4-040-003.000 a/k/a 012200334030030000000

Legal Description: The North one-half of Lots 9 and 10, in Block 6, according to the Map of Owenton, as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 26, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Less and except that portion condemned by the City of

Birmingham as recorded in Real 4432, Page 186 a/k/a N 1/2 LOTS 9 & 10 BLK 6 OWNETON EXC R/W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 30th day September, 2024.

Jacquéline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

_____________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903636

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RODERICK BEDDOW AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; G . EARNEST JONES AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 10, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on September 25, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2637 17th Ct. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-018-001.000 a/k/a 0122003240180010000000

Legal Description: Lot 10, Block B, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in

Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 10 BLK B SHADYSIDE PARK ADD TO BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 30th day September, 2024.

Jacquéline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903616

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FLAGSTAR, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 9, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on September 25, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1020 5th St. W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-2-008-043.000 a/k/a 0122003420080430000000

Legal Description: Lot 2, according to the re-survey of lots 22, 23, 24, Block 3, College Hills, as said re-survey is recorded in Map Book 19, Page 57, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 2 OF RESURVEY OF LOTS 22 23 & 24

BLK 3 COLLEGE HILLS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 30th day September, 2024.

Jacquéline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903643

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALBERTA DAVIS, DECEASED AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; MARION JEAN DAVIS; WILANA R. DAVIS A/K/A WILLANIA ANDERSON; TED D. DAVIS; MARCUS DAVIS; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 10, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama on September 25, 2024. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1032 1st St. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-1-008-008.000 a/k/a 012200342100800080000000

Legal Description: The South 1/2 of Lots 15 and 16, in Block 30 North, according to Dr. Joseph R. Smith’s Addition to Birminghm, called Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a S 1/2 LOTS 15 & 16 BLK SMITHFIELD ( NORTH ).

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 30th day September, 2024.

Jacquéline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903638

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: GEORGE BELL A/K/A GEORGE BELLE AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 10, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on October 2, 2024 in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 22, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 730 10th Avenue W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-1-007-004.000 a/k/a 01220033100700040000000

Legal Description: Lot 4, Block 2, according to the Map of J.B. Odum’s Resurvey of Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8 and 11 in Block 2 of

Butler and garrett’s resurvey of luster and Wermore’s Survey as recorded in Map Book 33, Page 68, in the Probate Office

of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 4 BLK 2 J B ODUMS RESUR OF LOTS 1 THRU 8 & 11 BLK 2 EXC R/W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903618

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALBERT SKIPWITH AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; PEGGY SKIPWITH GREENE AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 9, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on October 2, 2024 in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 22, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 3116 17th St. Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-011-010.000 a/k/a 0122003240110100000000

Legal Description: Lots 8 and 9, Bock 9, according to the Survey of Carle’s Addition to Shadyside, as recorded in Map Book 11,

Page 1, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOTS 8 & 9 BLK 9 CARLE ADD TO SHADYSIDE.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 9th day October, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903614

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: JETHROE MOORE AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, BAMA LTD; ABDUREZAK M. HUSSIEN AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; TYRONE TOLBERT AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; MIRIAM TOLBERT AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 9, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on October 2, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 22, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2812 Pike Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-008-003.000 a/k/a 0122003240030030000000

Legal Description: Lot 3, Block 5, according to the Survey of Shadyside, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 38 in the Office

of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 3 BLK 5 SHADY SIDE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 7th day September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

___________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903609

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM L. SELF AND HIS HEIRS ABD DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; MTW INVESTMENT FINANCING, LLC;

MORTGAGEAMERICA, INC.; AMERICA’S FIRST FEDERAL CREDIT UNION; STEADIVEST DEVELOPMENT, LLC;

J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 9, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on October 2, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 22, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2801 Pike Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-014-005.000 a/k/a 012200324010050000000

Legal Description: Lot 1, Block 12, according to the Survey of Shadyside, as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 38 in the Office

of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 3 BLK 5 SHADY SIDE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 7th day September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

___________________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903566

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: BD ASSET HOLDINGS, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 6, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on October 2, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 20 2nd Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-014-005.000 a/k/a 012200324010050000000

Legal Description: Lot 5 and the Western 21 feet of Lot 4, according to a plat made by the Commissioner dividing lands belonging to Robest Esmond, deceased, as shown by proceedings recorded in the Probate Office of the Jefferson County, Alabama, in Volume 52, Page 518, of deeds, etc, et seq. Said property being more particularly described as follows:

Beginning at the point of intersection of the Northern line of Tuscaloosa Avenue with the Eastern line of an alley which said alley is the first street or alley Eastward of and approximately parallel with Broad Street ( said alley extends Northward and Southward and lies between Broad Street and Spring Street) run thence Northward along the Eastern line of said alley 210 feet to the Southern line of Franklin Street or Jail Alley , thence Eastward along the Southern line of Franklin Street 50 feet, thence Southward parallel with the Eastern line of the alley first mentioned 210 feet to the Northern side of Tuscaloosa Avenue, thence

Westward along the Northern line of said Avenue 50 feet to the point of beginning a/k/a POB 109 FT S SW OF SW INTER 2ND

AVE N & 1ST ST N TH SW 50 FT S ALG 2ND AVE N TO ALLEY TH NW 210 FT S TO 2ND CT N TH NE 50 FT S TH SE 210 FT S TO POB BEING IN NE 1/4 NE 1/4 SEC 3 TP 18 R3W.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903636

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RODERICK BEDDOW AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; G. EARNEST JONES AND HIS HEIRS AND

DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 10, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on September 25, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2637 17th St Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-018-001.000 a/k/a 0122003240180010000000

Legal Description: Lot 10, Block B according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham, as recorded

in Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of the Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a LOT 10 BLK B SHADYSIDE

PARK ADD TO BHAM.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day October 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903522

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: CHARLES SANDERS, II AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; LETITIA J. SAUNDERS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 5, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on October 2, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 968 3rd St. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-1-022-016.000 a/k/a 0122003410220160000000

Legal Description: The North 45 feet of Lot 16 and the East 40 feet of the North 45 feet of Lot 15, in Block 15, according to

the Survey of North Smithfield, as recorded in map Book 1, Page 149, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama

a/k/a 45 FT OF LOT 16 & E 40 FT OF N 45 FT OF LOT 15 BLK 15 SMITHFIELD ( NORTH )

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day October, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903503

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALBERT G. CANZONERI AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 3, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on October 2, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 512 6th Ave. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-35-3-007-013.000 a/k/a 0122003530070130000000

Legal Description: Lot “K” according to Giardina’s Resurvey of Lots 9 through 13, Block 41, South Smithfield, as per map

of same recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County in Map Book 32, Page 93

a/k/a LOT K GIARDINAS RESUR OF LOTS 9 THRU 13 BLK 41 SOUTH SMITHFIELD

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day October, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903644

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ANTHONY D. JONES AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; OLIVER JONES AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; FIRST LIBERTY, TLR AL, LLC; THE SUMMIT CLUB, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 10, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on October 2, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 22, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 731 9th Ct. W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-1-012-002.000 a/k/a 01220033101200200000000

Legal Description: Lot 6, Block 10, according to the Survey of College Highlands, as recorded in Map Book 4, Page 111,

in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, 3 a/k/a LOT 6 BLK 10 COLLEGE HGLDS SUR OF COLLEGE HGLDS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day October, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903447

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WILLIAM PRUITT GRIGGS; WILLIE JONES SHEPHERD; NEVA W. NORRIS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; BARRIE ARLIE NORRIS AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on August 29, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on October 3, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1140 Bankhead Highway N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-27-4-039-014.000 a/k/a 0122002740390140000000

Legal Description: Lot 16-A, Block 24, according to the Resurvey of Lot 16, Block 24, North Smithfield, as recorded

in Map Book 52, Page 37, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 16A

RESURVEY SUBDIVISION OF LOT 16 BLK 24 NORTH SMITHFIELD.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day October, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903528

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MCRENDALL L. FINCHER AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; LULA MAE FIKES WILLIAMS AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATIONS SYSTEMS, INC., LEJON POOLE

AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 5, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)

on October 2, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 14, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 119 Lacey Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35214

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-20-3-031-005.000 a/k/a 0122002030310050000000

Legal Description: Lot 1, Block 13, according to the Survey of Martin Lockhart Survey, as recorded

in Map Book 1, Page 329, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT l BLK 13 MARTIN

LOCKHART.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day October, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903573

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ROCCO SANFILIPPO AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISESS, IF DECEASED; GEORGIA MAE SANFILIPPO AND

HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized

under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the

“Petition”) on the property described herein on September 7, 2024, in the Circuit Court o fJefferson

County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action on October 2, 2024

(the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given

that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson

County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 24 2nd Court N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-03-1-009-010.000 a/k/a 012900031009010000000

Legal Description: Begin at the intersection of the Southwesterly right-of-way line of First Place and the Northeasterly right-of-way line of Second Avenue North and run in a southwesterly direction, along the Northwesterly right-of-way line of Second Avenue North, a distance of two hundred ninety-one (291) feet to a point; thence 85 degrees 12 minutes to the right in a northwesterly direction a distance of one hundred forty-five and fifty-one one-hundredths (451.51) feet to the point of beginning (being the Northeast corner of the Salvatore Sanfilippo and Rosina Sanfilippo lot); thence continue along the last stated course a distance of sixty-eight and ninety-nine one-hundredths (68.99) feet to a point on the Southeasterly right-of-way line of Second Court, North; thence 85 degrees 12 minutes to the left in a southwesterly direction, along the Southeasterly line of Second Court, North, a distance of thirty-two and thirty eight one-hundredths (32.38) feet to a point; thence 90 degrees 00 minutes to the left in a southeasterly direction a distance of sixty-eight and seventy-five one-hundredths (68.75) feet to a point (being the Northwest corner of said Salvatore Sanfilippo and Rosina Sanfilippo lot); thence 90 degrees 00 minutes to the left in a northeasterly direction a distance of thirty-eight and fifteen one-hundredths (38.15) feet to the point of beginning; situated in the City of Birmingham a/k/a POB 58 FT S W OF S INTER OF 2ND CT N & 1 ST ST N TH S W32.4 FT S ALG 2ND CTN TH S E 68.8 S THN E 40 FT S THN W 69 FT S TO POB SECT 3 TWSP 18 RANGE 3W.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day October, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903574

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MELISSA A. MURRAY AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED, DOMINIC M. SANFILIPPO AND HIS HEIRS

AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; ALMA JEAN SANFILIPPO AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED;

INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized

under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the

“Petition”) on the property described herein on September 7, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a

Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”)on October 2, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson

County, Alabama. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 14, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North,

Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 24 2nd Avenue N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 29-00-03-1-009-009.000 a/k/a 0129000310090090000000

Legal Description: A tract of land in the Northeast quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 18, Range 3 West,

Jefferson County, Alabama, and more particularly described as follows:

Commence at the Northeast corner of Center Place (formerly High Street) and Second Avenue, thence Northeasterly along said Avenue 50 feet for a point of beginning; thence Northwesterly and parallel with Center Place 210 feet; thence Easterly 11 feet; thence Southeasterly 65 feet; thence Easterly 40 feet; thence Southeasterly 140 feet; thence

Westerly 51 feet to the Point of Beginning a/k/a POB 90.4 FT S S W OF S INTER OF 1 ST ST N & 2ND COURT N TH S W

1 1 FT S ALG 2ND COURT N TH S E 210 FT S TO 2ND AVE N TH S ALG 2 ND AVE N TH N W 145 FT S TH S W 40 FT S TH N W 63.8 FT S TO POB BEING IN NE 1/4 NE 1/4 SEC 3 TWP 18S RANGE 3W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day October, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________

CASE NO. CV-2024-903499

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO; MICHAEL F, ANDERSON AND HIS HEIR AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE;

NATIONAL COLLEGIATE STUDENT LOAN TRUST 2007-3; NATIONAL COLLEGIATE STUDENT LOAN TRUST

2007-2; DISCOVER BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the

“Petition”) on the property described herein on September 10, 2024, in the Circuit Court of

Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis

Pendens”) on October 2, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama. Notice is

hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 14, 2024 at 9:00 A.M. at the

Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 928 9th Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-35-2-022-007.000 a/k/a 0122003520220070000000

Legal Description: Part of Lots 15 and 16, in Block 4, according to the Survey of G.A. Kirk, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 3, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows:

Begin at the intersection of the northern line of Ninth (9th) Avenue North with the westerly line of Tenth (10th) Street; run thence southwestwardly along the northerly line of Ninth (9th) Avenue North for a distance of 32 feet to the point of beginning of the lot

here described; from the point of beginning thus obtained run thence northwestwardly and parallel to the easterly line of said Lot 16 for a distance of 42 feet; run thence southwestwardly and parallel to the northern line ofNinth (9th) Avenue North for a

distance of 34 feet; run thence southeastwardly and parallel to the easterly line of Lot 16 for a distance of 42 feet to the northerly line of Ninth (9th) Avenue North; run thence northeastwardly along said northerly line for a distance of 34 feet to the point of

beginning a/k/a PART OF LOTS 15 & 16 BLK4 G A KIRK SUR WARE LANDS DESC AS COMM AT NW INT 9TH AVE N &

10TH ST N THENCE SW ALONG 9TH AVE N 32 FT TO POB THENCE NW 42 FT SW 34 FT SE 42 FT NE 34 FT TO BEG

SEC 35 TP 17 S R 3W.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 7th day October, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/10/2024

___________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given

that Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for Demolition of

Old Robinson Elementary Abatement and Demolition at 8400 1st Ave S, for the State of Alabama and the

City of Birmingham, AL 35206, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract.

All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify

Exford Architects.

Ingle Demolition & Salvage, Inc.

P.O Box 306

Adamsville, AL 35005

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for Harold Martin Lab and Classroom Renovations at Jefferson State Community College at 2601 Carson Road, Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and the Jefferson State Community College, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the architect McKee and Associates of Montgomery, AL.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Controlled Entrance Upgrades for Blount County Schools: Hayden Elementary, Hayden Primary, Hayden Middle, Locust Fork Elementary, Southeastern School, Susan More Elementary, Blountsville Elementary, Cleveland High and Cleveland Elementary at Blount County for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Blount, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT010/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Parking Lot for Chelsea High School at Chelsea AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bennett Building, Contractor, has completed the Contracts for BCS Security Enclosure Reno – II A, II B, II C Birmingham, AL for Birmingham City Schools and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Assoc.Inc. during this period.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman

Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Classroom Additions for Chelsea

Park Elementary School at Chelsea, AL, for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, Owner(s), and have

made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise

in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract Improvement of Carver Ave at

Tarpley Park, for the State of Alabama, and the City of Birmingham Owners, and have made request

for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham, Architect, Southeastern

Sealcoating, Contractor, 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224.

BT10/10/2024

________________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract Improvement of Gold Lot at

Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center, for the State of Alabama, and the City of Birmingham Owners, and

have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials,

or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham, Architect, Southeastern

Sealcoating, Contractor, 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224.

BT10/03/2024

________________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract for Bessemer Storm Shelter/Police

Precinct Pavement Rehab Project at City of Bessemer, for the State of Alabama, and the City of Bessemer

Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor,

materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Sidney H, May Civil Engineer,

Architect, Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor, 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224.

BT10/10/2024

____________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Section 39-1 as amended by H275, Code of Alabama, 1977, notice is hereby given that Badger

Building, contractor, has completed the Contract for Renovations to Bethel Baptist Church Parsonage and have made

request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Architecture Works LLC during this period.

BT10/10/2024

___________________________________

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Addition to Fieldhouse for Chelsea High School Football at Chelsea AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites land development contractors to bid on site work at Oak Hill and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email jdapogny@growthbyncrc.com to request site plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites homebuilding contractors to bid on new homes at Oak Hill, Woodlawn and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email gmowatt@growthbyncrc.com to request architectural plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the ARPA FUNDED Caldwell Park / 26th Street South Drainage Improvements Capital Projects No. ENG. – 2022 – 017 will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham Alabama until 2:00 p.m. (CDT),10-18-2024 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The City of Birmingham is a recipient of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Fiscal Recovery Funds”) pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and intends to fund, in part or in whole, the cost of this contract using Fiscal Recovery Funds. As such, the selected contractor must comply with the terms of ARPA, regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Award Terms and Conditions applicable to the Fiscal Recovery Funds, and such other guidance as Treasury has issued or may issue governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

All bidders must have a UEI (Unique Employee Identification) number issued by the U.S. General Services Administration to be eligible to bid on ARPA funded project. UEI numbers can be obtained by signing up at http://sam.gov. Registration is not required to obtain a UEI number.

All bidders are required to submit a Debarment form completed by a company principal and included inside the sealed bid envelope. The bidders UEI number must be provided on the Debarment form.

The Principal Items of Work related to this project are below (refer to bid documents for the complete list):

Description Unit Amount

Mobilization . LS. 1

Removal of Existing 36” RCP. Culvert. LF. 551

Removal of Existing 30” Brick / RCP. Culvert. LF. 145

60” RCP. CL. III Storm Drain LF. 124

48” RCP. CL. III Storm Drain LF. 545

Description Unit Amount

42” RCP. CL. III Storm Drain LF. 1608

72” Type M Manhole each 6

60” Type M Manhole each 7

48” Type M Manhole each 6

Stone Backfill cy. 48227

Asphalt Binder Layer (424B) syip. 2400

Heavy Duty Asphalt sf. 84032

Traffic Control LS. 1

Solid Sod syip. 3700

30” Combination curb & Gutter LF. 300

Standards 4” Concrete Sidewalk syip. 300

Concrete Pavement syip. 320

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name ARPA FUNDED Caldwell Park / 26th Street South Drainage Improvements Capital Projects No. ENG. – 2022 – 017. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time.

No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – ARPA FUNDED Caldwell Park / 26th Street South Drainage Improvements Capital Projects No. ENG. – 2022 – 017” . Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (6) the Contractor’s Completed Debarment Form, (7) and Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., October 16, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 City Hall, delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on 10-11-2024 at 10:00am. The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received at:

Lawson State Community College

Facilities Conference Room, 2915 Wilson Road SW, Birmingham, AL 35221

UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time, Wednesday, October 23, 2024

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for:

ADULT EDUCATION BUILDING RENOVATION

DAVIS ARCHITECTS PROJECT #4005

ACCS PROJECT # 2023 076

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference to be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time in Facilities Conference Room, 2915 Wilson Road SW, Birmingham, AL 35221.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Community College System in an amount not less than five (5)

percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance

and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at :

Davis Architects, 120 23rd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect (Engineer) upon deposit of $ 200.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 1 set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama Community College System

Courtney Pittman, AIA

Architect/Engineer

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jared Sparks on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 12:00 PM Central Time, October 18, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jared Sparks at jmsparks@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Medical Education Building

3rd Floor Security Operations Center Demo Project

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: UH241490

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the demolition of 2,400 SF of existing office space on the 3rd floor of the UAB Medical Education Building to create a shelled space for a future security operations center fit-out. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 12:00 PM Central Time, October 18, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jmsparks@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 21, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning October 21, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is November 05, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jared Sparks, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on November 05, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on October 23, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the ARPA FUNDED BRT & District 3 Sidewalk Improvements project will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m. (CDT) on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2nd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The City of Birmingham is a recipient of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Fiscal Recovery Funds”) pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and intends to fund, in part or in whole, the cost of this contract using Fiscal Recovery Funds. As such, the selected contractor must comply with the terms of ARPA, regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Award Terms and Conditions applicable to the Fiscal Recovery Funds, and such other guidance as Treasury has issued or may issue governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

All bidders must have a UEI (Unique Employee Identification) number issued by the U.S. General Services Administration to be eligible to bid on ARPA funded project. UEI numbers can be obtained by signing up at http://sam.gov. Website User Registration is not required to obtain a UEI number.

All bidders are required to submit a Debarment Form completed by a company principal and include it inside the sealed bid envelope. The bidders UEI number must be provided on the Debarment Form.

The primary Items of Work related to this project are:

Base Bid: 4” Concrete Sidewalk – 5,000 SY, 18” Curb & Gutter –

700 LF, ADA Curb Ramps – 20, Handrail – 850 LF

Alternate 1: 4” Concrete Sidewalk – 2,500 SY, 18” Curb & Gutter – 700 LF,

ADA Curb Ramps – 10

Alternate 2: 4” Concrete Sidewalk – 2,700 SY, 18” Curb & Gutter – 200 LF,

ADA Curb Ramps – 10

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “ARPA FUNDED BRT & District 3 Sidewalk Improvements”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – ARPA FUNDED BRT & District 3 Sidewalk Improvements. Contractors shall write his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid on the outside of the sealed bid envelope.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C, and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (6) the Contractor’s Completed Debarment Form, (7) and Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., October 23rd, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 of City Hall or delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on October 16th, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. in Room 220 of City Hall.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: August 27, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Mel Bailey Criminal Justice Center District Attorney Office Renovation

PROJECT LOCATION: 801 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Lower Level and 1st Floor, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: October 24, 2024, 2 P.M.

This project consists of design and construction of the District Attorney Office located on the lower level and first floor of the Mel Bailey Criminal Justice Center. The overall project is for remodeling of the entire suite.

The full design scope includes the development and preparation of programming and conceptual plans, space designs, plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction and warranty phase administration for private and open office space, meeting rooms, and support space. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of interior architecture spaces and replacement with new interior architectural design and new finishes, new systems design (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, fire alarm, technology, and telecommunications), and office systems furnishings design and specification.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and the coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firms understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, date that person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project, include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, client contact information.

5. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information. It is imperative that the technology consultant have previous experience in recording, storing and retrieving job applicant screening and testing data.

6. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

7. Include statement of DBE status. Is your firm a “Disadvantaged Business Enterprise”; Minority, women or disabled veteran-owned enterprise? Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE

SUMMONS: IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

DIVISION OF ST. THOMAS AND ST. JOHN

TJ Sutton Enterprises, LLC, Plaintiff v. Gerald Toliver, individually, Blue Water Staffing Company, Phenom Management Group, LLC, Allez, LLC, GT Capital Management Group, Jerry Baptiste, individually, J. Anthony Properties, LLC, and J Anthony Staffing Company, LLC, Defendants. Case No. ST-2024-CV-00105, Action for Breach of Contract, Unjust Enrichment, Breach of Good Faith and Fair Dealing, and Declaratory Judgment.

TO: ALLEZ, LLC ( BOLD )

Within the time limited by law (see note below) you are hereby required to appear before this Court and answer to a complaint filed against you in this action and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment by default will be taken against you as demanded in the complaint for ACTION FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT, UNJUST ENRICHMENT, BREACH OF GOOD FAITH AND FAIR DEALING, AND DECLARATORY JUDGMENT.

Witness my hand and the Seal of this Court this 14th day of February, 2024.

By: TAMARA CHARLES Clerk of the Court

Michael L. Sheesley, Esq., Attorney for Plaintiff, Michael L. Sheesley LLC, Condo Torre Del Mar, Apt 2201, 1477 Ashford Ave, San Juan, PR 00907, Telephone: (412)972-0412, Email: michael@sheesley-law.com.

NOTE: The defendant, if served by publication or by personal service outside the jurisdiction, is required to file his answer or other defense with the Clerk of this Court, and to serve a copy thereof upon the attorney for the plaintiff within thirty (30) days after the completion of the period of publication or personal service outside of the jurisdiction.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Christopher Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 24, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at chodges@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Hospital – Russell Ambulatory Center/Medical Education Building

M115 Hyperbaric Pressurized MedAir

for the University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: UH240846

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of removal and replacement of air compressors and vacuum pumps for use in the Hyperbaric area on the first floor. The project also includes removal of old and installation of new pads for the equipment. A service line will be installed to provide service from the basement to the first floor. The scope includes, but is not limited to, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing work, core drilling of existing floors and walls, and medical gas certification.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating facility. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.) The estimated construction cost is between $500,000 and $600,000.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 24, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification,

on or about October 31, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Stacy Williams

205-870-1876

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is November 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeffry Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on November 21, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Friday, November 8 at 10 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jared Sparks on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 12:00 PM Central Time, October 18, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jared Sparks at jmsparks@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Medical Education Building

3rd Floor Security Operations Center Demo Project

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: UH241490

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the demolition of 2,400 SF of existing office space on the 3rd floor of the UAB Medical Education Building to create a shelled space for a future security operations center fit-out. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 12:00 PM Central Time, October 18, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jmsparks@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 21, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning October 21, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is November 05, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jared Sparks, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on November 05, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on October 23, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

10/10/2024

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Willow Wood Recreation Center Renovations at 5312 Georgia Road Birmingham, AL 35212 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 PM, Thursday October 31, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 2:10 PM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday October 22, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Willow Wood Recreation Center Renovations. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 2:00 PM, October 31, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

( Use Jefferson County Housing Authority logo here )

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

SUSPENDED

JEFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

601 Pecan Street

Warrior, Alabama 35160

(205) 647-9605

Effective October 17, 2024 at 5:00 PM

The Jefferson County Housing Authority’s (JCHA) Warrior Office will no longer be accepting applications for the following sites:

Warrior Courts, Chelsea Gardens, Northeast Jefferson Villa, Dixi Manor, and Faucett Homes in Trafford until further notice.

( Use Equal Housing Opportunity logo here )

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Lewis Park Renovation at 6600 Interlaken Avenue Birmingham, AL 35212 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 3:00 PM, Thursday October 31, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 3:10 PM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday October 22, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Lewis Park Renovation. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 3:00 PM, October 31, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Germania Park Upgrades and Improvements at 3000 Pearson Avenue S.W. Birmingham, AL 35211 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 1:00 PM, Thursday October 31, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 1:10 PM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday October 22, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Germania Park Upgrades and Improvements. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 1:00 PM, October 31, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Oxmoor Park Upgrades at 2354 Wenonah Oxmoor Road Birmingham, AL 35211 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 9:00 AM, Thursday October 24, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 9:10 AM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 9:00 AM on Tuesday October 15, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Oxmoor Park Upgrades. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 9:00 AM, October 24, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for Wiggins Park Renovations at 3301 Jefferson Avenue S.W. Birmingham, AL 35211 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 10:00 AM, Thursday October 24, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 10:10 AM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday October 15, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: Wiggins Park Renovations. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 10:00 AM, October 24, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

INVITATION TO BID

Sealed bids for McMahon Park Harris Pool Repairs at 2720 Avenue W, Birmingham, AL 35208 will be received by the City Architect in Room 220 Birmingham City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 11:00 AM, Thursday October 24, 2024. Sealed bids will receive a time and date label to indicate timely receipt. All sealed bids received upon or prior to the stipulated time and date will then be publicly opened and read aloud in Conference Room 215 City Hall at approximately 11:10 AM.

All bids must be on a lump sum basis. Bids are to be submitted in duplicate on the Proposal Form provided with specifications. No pre-qualification of bidders will be conducted prior to receiving bids.

Under the Alabama State Code, Section 39-2-4, as amended by Act #97-225, it is required for any contract exceeding $50,000 that the Bidder submit with his bid, either a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond, executed by a surety authorized and qualified to make bonds in Alabama, payable to the City of Birmingham, in an amount (subject to a maximum of $50,000.00) equal to five percent (5%) of the bid. In order for a bid to be considered, it must be accompanied by an acceptable bid bond or cashier’s check.

Any bid submitted for an amount of $50,000 or more, the bidder must be a licensed general contractor in the State of Alabama in accordance with Section 34-8, of the Alabama State Code. Contractor’s license number shall appear on the outside of the envelope used to submit bid.

A Performance Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount and a Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bond in the amount of 100% of the contract amount will be required from the successful bidder at the signing of the contract. Also, proof of insurance will be required when the contract is signed. The City will review bonds and insurance and execute the contract within twenty (20) days unless the successful contractor agrees to an extension in writing.

A Pre-bid Conference to review and discuss the project will be held at 11:00 AM. on Tuesday October 15, 2024 in Conference Room 220-Birmingham City Hall 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203. Attendance at the Pre-bid Conference is MANDATORY and shall be deemed a consideration of a bidder’s responsiveness, in addition to any other stipulations.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com/. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Since award may not be made within thirty (30) days, no bid may be withdrawn for a period of sixty (60) days after the date of the bid opening.

The City reserves the right to reject any or all bids submitted, and to waive any informalities.

IMPORTANT BIDDER INFORMATION

Bidders are expected to prepare their bid to include all necessary material, labor, bonds, permits, overhead, profit, taxes, insurance, etc. costs. It is not the City’s obligation to bring mistakes/omissions in bid to bidder’s attention. If after bid opening, a bidder determines he has a mistake in bid, he may seek withdrawal of his bid without forfeiting his bond, if the request is in writing within three (3) work days after the bid opening, and is accompanied by clear and convincing evidence of the mistake.

All cashier’s checks or bid bonds will be returned immediately after bids are checked and tabulated to all except the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders. Bid bonds shall be returned to the three (3) lowest bona fide bidders when the contract is signed, and performance and payment bonds and insurance are furnished by the successful bidder. If award is not made within fifteen (15) days after bid opening, all bid guarantees will be returned except for those of the potentially successful bidders. If after sixty (60) days, no award has been made, all bids shall be rejected, and the potentially successful bidder’s guarantee will be returned unless the bidder agrees in writing to a time extension. If a time extension is effected, bidder may substitute any cashier’s check for a satisfactory bid bond.

Any contract resulting from this Invitation to Bid shall not be assignable without prior written consent of the City. Under no conditions shall the contract be assigned to an unsuccessful bidder whose bid was rejected as non-responsive and/or non-responsible.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to the project. Under this Program, the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (MBE/DBE) is encouraged on a voluntary basis. The Construction Industry Authority established a system of floating MBD/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBD/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies. Additional information about this Program is contained in the Project Manual and may be obtained from the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 3600 4th Avenue, South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 (Telephone: 205-324-6202). For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and business will apply.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked: McMahon Park Harris Pool Repairs. Bids may be hand-delivered to Room 220 City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama, or mailed to: City of Birmingham Department of Capital Projects, Architectural Division, Room 220 City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. Bids sent by any express carrier (Federal Express, UPS, Airborne, etc.) must specify delivery to Room 220 City Hall.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Architect on or before 11:00 AM, October 24, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered.

Gary C. Ohlman, City Architect

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

HOUSING AUTHORITY BIRMINGHAM DISTRICT

NOTICE OF

INVITATION FOR BID (IFB) No. B25005

Solid Waste Removal Services

AGENCY CONTACT PERSON

Kozette Todd, Procurement Analyst

Telephone: (205)521-0762

TDD/TTY: 800-548-2546

HOW TO OBTAIN THE RFP DOCUMENTS ON THE E-PROCUREMENT MARKETPLACE

1. Access ha.internationaleprocurement.com (no “www”).

2. Click on the “Login” button in the upper left side.

3. Follow the listed directions.

4. If you have any problems in accessing or registering on the Marketplace, please call customer support at (866)526-9266.

PRE-BID CONFERENCE

Thursday, October 3, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

DEADLINE TO SUBMIT QUESTIONS

Monday, October 14, 2024, 3:00 PM CT

BID SUBMITTAL RETURN DEADLINE

Thursday, October 24, 2024, 4:00 PM CT

1826 3rd Avenue South, Birmingham, Al 35233

[Section 3, Minority- and/or women-owned businesses are encouraged to respond]

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that on Sept 16, 2024 U-Haul Company of Northern Alabama will Sell under the contractual landlords lien process by Online auction the following storage units. The goods to be sold are generally described as household goods.

WILL BE Sold Online at Storageauctions.com

1588 Carson Rd, Fultondale, AL: 390 Elizabeth Morgan

1632 Center Point Pkwy, Birmingham, AL:1023 Shawneise Knight

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

ITB# 5-25 “Chiller Removal and Installation”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 (CST) p.m. on 10/30/2024, for “Chiller Removal and Installation”.

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx

Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Joy McDowell.

A mandatory pre-bid conference will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at 10:00 am (CST) in Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE FOR BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-10-04: Water Pitchers and Filters” will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Monday, October 14th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. All potential bidders must receive an executed copy of the applicable “Receipt of Bid” Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWWB Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWWB Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, by 10:00 am, October 14th, 2024. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Interim Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid 24-10-04: Water Pitchers and Filters”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org or by emailing stephon.seward@bwwb.org.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-12-13: Ion Chromatography System (IC/HPLC) ” will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. All potential bidders must receive an executed copy of the applicable “Receipt of Bid” Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWWB Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWWB Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, by 10:00 am, October 15th, 2024. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Interim Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid 24-12-13: Ion Chromatography System (IC/HPLC) ”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org.

BT10/10/2024

__________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for “Bid 24-12-14: Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer” will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. All potential bidders must receive an executed copy of the applicable “Receipt of Bid” Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWWB Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWWB Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, by 10:00 am, October 15th, 2024. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Interim Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid 24-12-14: Total Organic Carbon (TOC) Analyzer” Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org or by emailing derleda.abrom@bwwb.org.

BT10/10/2024

________________________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for “Bid 24-04-06: Inductively Coupled Plasma System/Mass Spectrometer (ICP/MS)” will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. All potential bidders must receive an executed copy of the applicable “Receipt of Bid” Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWWB Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWWB Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, by 10:00 am, October 15th, 2024. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Interim Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid 24-04-06: Inductively Coupled Plasma System/Mass Spectrometer (ICP/MS)” Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org or by emailing lateasha.watkins@bwwb.org.

BT10/10/2024

____________________

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for “Bid 24-04-07: Purge and Trap Sample Preparation Systems” will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Tuesday, October 15th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. All potential bidders must receive an executed copy of the applicable “Receipt of Bid” Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWWB Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWWB Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, by 10:00 am, October 15th, 2024. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Interim Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid 24-04-07: Purge and Trap Sample Preparation Systems.” packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org or by emailing lateasha.watkins@bwwb.org.

BT10/10/2024

___________________

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the ARPA FUNDED Hagood Drainage Improvements project will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m. (CDT) on Friday, October 25th, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The City of Birmingham is a recipient of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Fiscal Recovery Funds”) pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and intends to fund, in part or in whole, the cost of this contract using Fiscal Recovery Funds. As such, the selected contractor must comply with the terms of ARPA, regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Award Terms and Conditions applicable to the Fiscal Recovery Funds, and such other guidance as Treasury has issued or may issue governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

All bidders must have a UEI (Unique Employee Identification) number issued by the U.S. General Services Administration to be eligible to bid on ARPA funded project. UEI numbers can be obtained by signing up at http://sam.gov. Website User Registration is not required to obtain a UEI number.

All bidders are required to submit a Debarment Form completed by a company principal and include it inside the sealed bid envelope. The bidders UEI number must be provided on the Debarment Form.

The primary Items of Work related to this project are:

Base Bid: 18” RCP Class III (809 linear feet), 48” Storm Manhole (4 each),

AF Storm Inlet (4 each), #57 Stone (500 cubic yards)

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “ARPA FUNDED Hagood Drainage Improvements”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – ARPA FUNDED Hagood Drainage Improvements. Contractors shall write his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid on the outside of the sealed bid envelope.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C, and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (6) the Contractor’s Completed Debarment Form, (7) and Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., October 25th, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 of City Hall or delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on October 18th, 2024, at 10:00 AM. in Room 220 of City Hall.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

NOTICE

Request for Proposal (RFP) for Eviction Prevention Initiative

City of Birmingham, AL

I. Introduction

The City of Birmingham is seeking proposals from qualified organizations to design and implement a comprehensive Eviction Prevention Initiative aimed at reducing evictions and improving the financial stability of renters. This initiative will focus on eviction prevention, providing financial education, and offering services to enhance long-term housing security.

II. Objective

The primary objective of this initiative is to:

• Prevent evictions and homelessness.

• Provide resources and tools to improve renters’ financial stability.

• Promote sustainable, long-term housing security within the community.

III. Scope of Work

The selected organization(s) will be responsible for the following tasks but not limited to:

1. Eviction Prevention Services:

• Emergency Financial Assistance: Provide funds for rental arrears, utilities, and other housing-related needs to prevent evictions.

• Legal Assistance: Partner with legal aid services to offer representation and guidance for tenants facing eviction.

• Tenant-Landlord Mediation: Facilitate communication between tenants and landlords to resolve conflicts and prevent eviction filings.

2. Financial Stability and Education:

• Financial Counseling: Offer one-on-one counseling sessions for renters focusing on budgeting, debt reduction, and improving credit scores.

• Workshops and Seminars: Provide group workshops on financial literacy, including money management, homeownership readiness, and building savings.

• Workforce Development: Collaborate with local agencies to connect renters to job training, skill development, and employment opportunities that improve income levels and stability.

3. Community Outreach & Engagement:

• Awareness Campaigns: Promote the availability of eviction prevention services through social media, community events, and partnerships with local organizations.

• Partnerships with Landlords: Encourage partnerships with landlords to establish fair lease agreements, flexible payment plans, and explore alternatives to eviction.

4. Data Collection and Reporting:

• Track and report metrics such as the number of evictions prevented, the number of renters receiving financial assistance, and the success rate of financial stability programs.

• Evaluate the long-term impact of the initiative on housing stability.

IV. Proposal Requirements

Proposals should include the following sections:

1. Organization Overview:

• Brief history and mission of your organization.

• Experience in delivering Eviction Prevention or financial education programs.

• Organizational capacity to deliver the services outlined in the RFP.

2. Project Approach:

• Detailed description of how the organization will implement eviction prevention and financial stability services.

• Timeline of activities and milestones.

• Partnerships and collaborations with local service providers, legal aid, and landlords.

3. Staffing and Key Personnel:

• Resumes and qualifications of key staff responsible for the implementation of the initiative.

• Experience in housing programs, financial education, and outreach.

4. Budget Proposal:

• Detailed budget for the project, including staffing, administrative costs, and program expenses.

• Explanation of how funds will be allocated to specific services.

5. Performance Measurement:

• Metrics and benchmarks to evaluate the success of the initiative.

• Plan for reporting progress to the City of Birmingham.

6. References:

• Contact information for three references familiar with the organization’s work on similar projects.

V. Proposal Scoring Criteria

The evaluation and selection of proposals will be based on a thorough assessment of each proposal’s ability to demonstrate sustainability and innovative models while meeting the objectives of the Eviction Prevention Initiative. Proposals will be scored using the criteria listed below, with a total possible score of 100 points.

1. Experience and Organizational Capacity (20 points)

• Demonstrated experience in providing housing stability, eviction prevention, and financial education services.

• Capacity to deliver the proposed services effectively, including staffing, resources, and relevant partnerships.

2. Project Approach and Implementation Plan (30 points)

• Quality and feasibility of the approach to eviction prevention and financial stability programs.

• Clarity and detail of the implementation plan, including timelines, milestones, and key activities.

• Demonstrated innovation and creativity in addressing housing stability.

3. Partnerships and Community Engagement (15 points)

• Strength and relevance of partnerships with landlords, community organizations, legal aid, and other stakeholders.

• Demonstrated ability to engage the community and promote outreach effectively.

4. Budget and Cost Effectiveness (15 points)

• Reasonableness of the budget relative to the proposed services and scope of work.

• Effective allocation of funds to maximize impact and reach of the initiative.

• Alignment of budget with program goals and objectives.

5. Performance Measurement and Reporting (10 points)

• Quality and clarity of proposed metrics and benchmarks to measure program success.

• Plan for regular reporting and tracking of program outcomes and impact.

6. Alignment with City Priorities (10 points)

• Extent to which the proposal aligns with the City of Birmingham’s Eviction Prevention goals, especially eviction prevention and financial education.

• Focus on addressing the needs of the most vulnerable renters.

7. Innovation and Sustainability (10 points)

• Degree of innovation in the proposed solution to address Eviction Prevention challenges.

• Plan for sustaining the initiative beyond the funding period to ensure long-term impact.

Total Possible Points: 100

IX. Selection Process

Proposals will be reviewed and scored by a committee of city staff and housing experts. The highest-scoring proposal(s) will be selected for further negotiation and potential award. However, the City of Birmingham reserves the right to award multiple contracts or reject all proposals if they do not meet the City’s objectives.

VII. Submission Instructions

Proposals must be submitted to the Community Development Department by 4:00 p.m. on November 12, 2024. Proposals received via email or fax will not be accepted.

Submission Address (By mail or hand delivery):

Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, Director

Community Development Department

710 20th Street North

Room 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

Copies of the complete Request for Consultant Proposals can be obtained in person at the address above or downloaded from the City’s website at https://cobcd.com/. For further inquiries, contact Randi Foy at Randi.Foy@birminghamal.gov or call 205-254-2309.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

2025-2030 HUD CONSOLIDATED PLAN AND HOUSING PLAN & ANALYSIS OF IMPEDIMENTS TO AND ASSESSMENT OF FAIR HOUSING CHOICE

REQUEST FOR CONSULTANT SERVICE PROPOSALS

This Request for Proposal (RFP) invites consultants to apply for one or both of the following components, with each part requiring a separate narrative, budget, and evaluation:

• PART I: 2025-2030 HUD Consolidated Plan and Housing Plan

• PART II: 2025-2030 Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice

The City of Birmingham, through its Community Development Department, is requesting proposals for consulting services to assist in the preparation of the 2025-2030 HUD Consolidated Plan and the 2025-2030 Analysis of Impediments/Assessment of Fair Housing Choice, in accordance with HUD regulations and guidelines. The Consolidated Plan documents must cover the period from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2030, and must be submitted in final form to the Community Development Department for approval no later than May 2, 2025. The Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing documents must also cover the same period and meet the same submission deadline. Both documents will focus on the service area within the corporate city limits of Birmingham, Alabama.

Submission Information:

Consultant Service Proposals must be submitted to the Community Development Department no later than 4:00 p.m. on November 12, 2024. Proposals received via email or fax will not be accepted.

Submission Address (By mail or hand delivery):

Community Development Department

710 20th Street North, Room 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

Copies of the complete Request for Consultant Proposals can be obtained in person at the address above or downloaded from the City’s website at https://cobcd.com/. For further inquiries, contact Randi Foy at Randi.Foy@birminghamal.gov or call 205-254-2309.

BT10/10/2024

______________________________

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

