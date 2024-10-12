Virta Health, Alabama Football Great, Raise Awareness of Type 2 Diabetes and Obesity in Birmingham

The Birmingham Times

Nearly 100 Birmingham community members gathered together at CityWalk last week to raise awareness of type 2 diabetes and obesity in partnership with Virta Health, Alabama Goodwill, Birmingham District 5 City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn, and former Alabama football legend, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who played seven seasons in the NFL.

Attendees participated in a clothing drive with Alabama Goodwill, “Nutrition Knockout” wheel of fortune educational game, enjoyed live music and food, and heard from a mix of guest speakers about the importance of building healthy communities in Birmingham.

Clinton-Dix said he was raised by a single parent mom where his grandfather was his father figure. “He had diabetes and still has diabetes. He was very active in my life, but it was tough to watch him go through it every day.”

“I think about all the great things I’ve done and accomplished in my life, but the one thing I can’t buy is time,” Clinton-Dix said. “Health and wealth is important for your time. If you can’t take care of yourself, you’re not going to live for a long time. That’s what I’m passionate about is taking care of myself so I can live a long and healthy life.”

Kevin Kumler, Virta Health President, said his organization is on a mission to reverse type 2 diabetes and obesity in one billion people with the help of national partners like AutoZone to Birmingham-based companies including Regions Bank.

“Birmingham is an incredibly resilient city, with the resources and the grit to fight back against diabetes and obesity,” Kumler said. “We’ve helped members lose over 40,000 pounds in Birmingham and across the state – and these are life-changing results we want to bring to more Alabamians.”

O’Quinn said the city of Birmingham wants to do its part. “We’re trying to build out our infrastructure to give residents the opportunity to exercise easily and connect with their community,” he said. “We are grateful to have important partners like Virta who are helping our City employees live healthier lifestyles.”

Virta Health is the leader in diabetes reversal and sustainable weight loss. Through a combination of personalized nutrition, technology, and expert support, Virta empowers members to build longer, healthier lives—while reducing or eliminating the need for medications. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Virta’s mission is to reverse diabetes and obesity in one billion people with its nutrition-first approach. For more information, visit www.virtahealth.com

