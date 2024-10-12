Birmingham’s Family Fun Center One Step Closer to Opening on the West Side

birminghamal.gov

The City of Birmingham approved an ordinance this week authorizing the Public Athletic, Cultural and Entertainment Facilities (PACE) board to serve as the fiscal agent for the construction of the forthcoming $15 million family fun center in West End. With today’s approval, a groundbreaking is expected within 30 days.

“This is a great day for the families of Birmingham,” said Mayor Randall L. Woodfin. “No longer will residents have to look outside our city for a safe, fun place to enjoy with loved ones. This center will not only bring new revenue to the area, but also a new, exciting energy that will invigorate the community and beyond.”

Cornell Wesley, director of Innovation and Economic Opportunity agreed: “I think about two words: relief and excitement. Relief in that it has been two years in the making. And, excitement for the community and Birminghamians at large and what this will yield, not only for the west side of Birmingham, but for the city itself.”

The family fun center will be a 20,000 sq. ft. city-owned facility featuring a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley, food court, and more. The five-member PACE board serves as a funding unit for the City of Birmingham and will lead in the hiring of contractors, vendors, etc. for this project. The city has entered into the same type of agreement with PACE for construction projects for the Regions Ball Park and Rickwood Field.

“We will walk hand and glove with our PACE board to identify our general contractor,” Wesley said. “Once the contractor has been identified it will be an 18-month build.”

