Birmingham to Celebrate 50 Years of the BJCC Concert Hall and Theatre on Saturday

The Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex (BJCC) celebrates the 50th anniversary of the BJCC Concert Hall and Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the plaza outside the Concert Hall.

The BJCC Concert Hall and Theatre officially opened its doors on October 3, 1974. The venue’s rich history has included performances from renowned artists like Ray Charles, Tina Turner, Bruce Springsteen, Kirk Franklin and Kevin Hart.

“This celebration is not just a commemoration of the past but a heartfelt thank you to the generations who have supported us throughout the years,” said Tad Snider, CEO of the BJCC. “We invite everyone to join us as we honor our shared history and look forward to many more years of bringing outstanding entertainment to Birmingham.”

In addition to the festivities, the Birmingham Children’s Theatre will be offering free tickets to the first 10 families who visit its tent for the 11 a.m. production of Peter & the Wolf during the 50th anniversary celebration. For those who arrive after, a discount code for 25 percent off tickets will be available as a token of appreciation.

The BJCC is home to two exhibition halls with 220,000 square feet for trade shows and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment venues, including a concert hall, stadium, and the state’s largest arena. The BJCC campus also includes the Uptown Entertainment District, The Westin Birmingham Hotel and the 757-room Sheraton Birmingham. The BJCC will soon welcome a new 9,380-seat amphitheater, set to open in summer of 2025.

For more about the event, visit https://www.bjcc.org/about/concert-hall-theatre-50th-anniversary/.

