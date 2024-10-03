October 3, 2024

_____________________________

Employment

GUEST EXPERIENCE COORDINATOR

BJCC, is recruiting for a Guest Experience Coordinator, for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/03/2024

PICKLEBALL PROGRAM MANAGER

BJCC, is recruiting for a Pickleball Program Manager for information & to apply visit https://www.bjcc.org/jobs/ or send resume to careers@bjcc.org /fax resume 205-458-8530.

BT10/03/2024

LEGAL

CASE NO. CV-2024-900916

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: TIMOTHY A. MASSEY, DECEASED; GERRY E. ADAMS, DECEASED; WILLIAM G. VEITCH; CURTIS A. MASSEY, DECEASED; KENNETHA C. MASSEY; DOUGLAS R. MASSEY; CURTIS AARON MASSEY, JR.; TIMOTHY C. MASSEY; EMILY MASSEY; TERRA REED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right,

title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on February 29, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Amended Complaint and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That parcel of real property located at 1624 14th Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35204 and having a legal description of:

The East 48 feet of the West 96 feet of Lot 8, in Block 23, according to the Survey of the property of J.M. Ware, as recorded

in Deed Volume 158, Page 131, in the Office if the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, a/k/a E 48 FT OF W 96 FT

OF LOT 8 BLK 23 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The

final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is here by set for December 2, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 360, 716 Richard Arrington , Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgement of the

Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code §§ 40-10-73 ( 1975 ) et seq. or Alabama

Code §§ 40-10-83 (1975 ) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street, Birmingham, Alabama 35203.

The Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North,

Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, Al 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903607

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: MAUDE PAYNE AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 9, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on September 25, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 208 11th Ct. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-27-4-040-003.000 a/k/a 012200274040030000000

Legal Description: Lot 3 in the resubdivision of part of North Smithfield as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 13, more particularly described as follows: Commencing at a point on the North line of 11th Court, formerly Cornelia Avenue at the Southeast corner of Lot 3, Smithfield Heights as recorded in Map Book 6, Page 30, in the Office of the Probate Judge of Jefferson County, Alabama; thence in a Southerly direction along the East line of Lot 3 produced 52.4 feet to the Northern line of the Bankhead Highway; thence deflecting an angle of 106 degrees 48 minutes to the right, run a distance of 13.55 feet to a point of curve; thence in a Northwesterly direction along said curve whose radius is 150 feet, run thence along said Bankhead Highway 144.71 feet to the Southwest corner of Lot 2 in the resubdivision of the part of North Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 14, Page 13, in the Office of the Probate Judge of said County; thence in a Northeasterly direction along the Southeast line of said Lot 2, 120.2 feet; thence in a Southerly direction 92.8 feet to the point of beginning of the land herein conveyed a/k/a LOT 3 RESUBD OF A PORTION OF NO SMITHFIELD AND ADJOINING PROPERTY.

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance on the above-described land or any part thereof are hereby directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the Complaint in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of the Complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 30th day September, 2024.

Jacquéline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-900062

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: HEIRS OF ALPHONSO RIGGS, DECEASED; JOHNNIE LEVERT, DECEASED; JACKIE MCSWAIN, DECEASED; ESTELLA RIGGS; VANESSIA DEDRICK•, FREDDIE MEISTER; CALVIN RIGGS, DECEASED; ALPHONSO RIGGS, JR., DECEASED; JANEL MAYER; PORTIA COLEMAN BROWN; LARRY A. RIGGS, JR., DECEASED; ALABAMA MEDICAID AGENCY; DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY-IRS; ROYAL FURNITURE COMPANY, INC.; J.T. SMALLWOOD; JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR; JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, clatmants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or Interest in the real estate described herein,

TAKE NOTICE that on January 5, 2024, the Birmingham Land Bank Authority filed the above-styled Amended Complaint, and the Land Bank asserts that it has recorded notice of a pending quiet title and foreclosure action in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama concerning the rights and/or interests in the following real property:

That part of Lot 3, in Block 3, according to the survey of the property of J.M. Ware, as recorded in Deed Record Volume 158, page 131, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama, more particularly described as follows: Begin on the westerly line of 12th Street as shown by said plat at the most southerly and easterly comer of said Lot 3: run thence southwestwardly along the southeasterly line of said Lot 3 for a distance of 100 feet; run thence northwestwardly and parallel with the westerly line of 12th Street for a distance of 50 feet; run thence northeasterly and parallel with the southeasterly line of said Lot 3 for a distance of 100 feet to a point on the westerly line of 12th Street; run thence southeastwardly along 12th Street for a distance of 50 feet to the Point of Beginning, a/k/a SE 50 FT of NE 100 FT OF LOT 3 BLK 3 JM WARE

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE

ACTION. The final hearing on this quiet title and foreclosure action is hereby set for November 14, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., in Room 340, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North, Jefferson County Courthouse, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 40-10-73 (1975) et seq. or Alabama Code 40-10-83 (1975) et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE 5-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 North 20th Street,Birmingham, AL 35203.

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority may be contacted care of Greer B. Mallette, Christian & Small, LLP, 505 20th Street North, Suite 1800 Financial Center, Birmingham, AL 35203 at (205) 795-6588.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

Dated this the 30th day of September, 2024.

Jacqueline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903611

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: WINFIELD MADISON, ll AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; BOBBIE MADISON AND HER HEIRS AND

DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; EQUIFUNDING, INC., HEARTWOOD 88, LLC; CASCADE CAPITAL, LLC; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT PF REVENUE, J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 9, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on September 25, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 829 Arkadelphia Road W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-33-4-040-003.000 a/k/a 012200334030030000000

Legal Description: The North one-half of Lots 9 and 10, in Block 6, according to the Map of Owenton, as recorded in Map Book 2, Page 26, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama, Less and except that portion condemned by the City of

Birmingham as recorded in Real 4432, Page 186 a/k/a N 1/2 LOTS 9 & 10 BLK 6 OWNETON EXC R/W

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this 30th day September, 2024.

Jacquéline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903636

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: RODERICK BEDDOW AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; G . EARNEST JONES AND HIS HEIRS AND DEVISEES, IF DECEASED; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 10, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on September 25, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 2637 17th Ct. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35208

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-32-4-018-001.000 a/k/a 0122003240180010000000

Legal Description: Lot 10, Block B, according to the Survey of Shadyside Park Addition to Birmingham, as recorded in

Map Book 13, Page 31, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 10 BLK B SHADYSIDE PARK ADD TO BHAM

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 30th day September, 2024.

Jacquéline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903616

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: FLAGSTAR, LLC; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 9, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) on September 25, 2024, in the Probate Court of Jefferson County. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1020 5th St. W, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-2-008-043.000 a/k/a 0122003420080430000000

Legal Description: Lot 2, according to the re-survey of lots 22, 23, 24, Block 3, College Hills, as said re-survey is recorded in Map Book 19, Page 57, in the Probate Office of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a LOT 2 OF RESURVEY OF LOTS 22 23 & 24

BLK 3 COLLEGE HILLS

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 30th day September, 2024.

Jacquéline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

CASE NO. CV-2024-903643

THE BIRMINGHAM LAND BANK AUTHORITY, a Public Corporation,

NOTICE OF FINAL HEARING BY PUBLICATION

TO: ALBERTA DAVIS, DECEASED AND HER HEIRS AND DEVISEES; MARION JEAN DAVIS; WILANA R. DAVIS A/K/A WILLANIA ANDERSON; TED D. DAVIS; MARCUS DAVIS; ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE; TRUSTMARK NATIONAL BANK; J.T. SMALLWOOD, JEFFERSON COUNTY TAX COLLECTOR, JEFFERSON COUNTY, ALABAMA; CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA; and any and all other unknown heirs, claimants or interested parties claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described herein,

The Birmingham Land Bank Authority (the “Land Bank”), a public corporation organized under the laws of the State of Alabama, filed a Petition to Quiet Title and Foreclosure (the “Petition”) on the property described herein on September 10, 2024, in the Circuit Court of Jefferson County and recorded a Notice of Pending Quiet Title and Foreclosure Action (the “Lis Pendens”) in the Probate Court of Jefferson County, Alabama on September 25, 2024. Notice is hereby given that a final hearing was set to be heard on November 6, 2024 at 9:30 A.M. at the Jefferson County Courthouse, Courtroom 670, 716 Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard, North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203. The property that is the subject of this hearing is described as follows:

Property Address: 1032 1st St. N, Birmingham, Alabama 35204

Tax Parcel ID No.: 22-00-34-1-008-008.000 a/k/a 012200342100800080000000

Legal Description: The South 1/2 of Lots 15 and 16, in Block 30 North, according to Dr. Joseph R. Smith’s Addition to Birminghm, called Smithfield, as recorded in Map Book 1, Page 149, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Jefferson County, Alabama a/k/a S 1/2 LOTS 15 & 16 BLK SMITHFIELD ( NORTH ).

ANY PERSON WITH A PROPERTY INTEREST IN THE ABOVE PROPERTY IS HEREBY NOTIFIED THAT THEY MAY LOSE SUCH INTEREST, IF ANY, AS A RESULT OF THE ABOVE-REFERENCED QUIET TITLE AND FORECLOSURE ACTION. The judgment of the Court may result in title to the property vesting in the Birmingham Land Bank Authority. Any person who proves to the Court’s satisfaction a right to redeem the property pursuant to Alabama Code 1975 40-10-83, et seq. may redeem the property pursuant to those statutes within five (5) days after the appropriate Order on Final Hearing is issued. FAILURE TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY AND PRESENT PROOF OF REDEMPTION TO THE CIRCUIT COURT WITHIN THE FIVE-DAY PERIOD MAY RESULT IN A LOSS OF THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED by the undersigned Clerk of Court that publication of this notice be made once a week for three consecutive weeks in The Birmingham Times, a newspaper of general circulation in Jefferson County, Alabama, and that all persons to whom this notice is addressed and any and all persons claiming any title to, interest in, or lien or encumbrance

on the above described land or any part thereof are here by directed to plead, answer or otherwise respond to the complaint

in this cause before the hearing date or a judgment by default may be rendered against them it being intended that this

notice shall be used to perfect service against all parties who cannot be personally served with a copy of this complaint.

The address of the Birmingham Land Bank Authority is City Hall, 710 20th Street North, Birmingham, Alabama 35203 and may be contacted care of the City of Birmingham Law Department at 205-254-2117.

Signed this the 30th day September, 2024.

Jacquéline Anderson Smith, Circuit Clerk

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Jared Building Company Inc., Contractor, has completed the contract for Harold Martin Lab and Classroom Renovations at Jefferson State Community College at 2601 Carson Road, Birmingham, AL for the State of Alabama and the Jefferson State Community College, Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify the architect McKee and Associates of Montgomery, AL.

Jared Building Company, Inc.

3232 Highway 28

Columbiana, AL 35051

10/03/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Controlled Entrance Upgrades for Blount County Schools: Hayden Elementary, Hayden Primary, Hayden Middle, Locust Fork Elementary, Southeastern School, Susan More Elementary, Blountsville Elementary, Cleveland High and Cleveland Elementary at Blount County for the State of Alabama and the (County) of Blount, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT010/03/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman Construction LLC , Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of New Parking Lot for Chelsea High School at Chelsea AL for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Bennett Building, Contractor, has completed the Contracts for BCS Security Enclosure Reno – II A, II B, II C Birmingham, AL for Birmingham City Schools and have made request for final settlement of said contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Charles Williams & Assoc.Inc. during this period.

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Williford Orman

Construction LLC, Contractor, has completed the Contract for Construction of Classroom Additions for Chelsea

Park Elementary School at Chelsea, AL, for the State of Alabama and the City of Chelsea, Owner(s), and have

made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise

in connection with this project should immediately notify Lathan Associates Architects PC.

Williford Orman Construction LLC

PO Box 1985

Pelham, AL 35124

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract Improvement of Carver Ave at

Tarpley Park, for the State of Alabama, and the City of Birmingham Owners, and have made request

for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in

connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham, Architect, Southeastern

Sealcoating, Contractor, 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224.

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract Improvement of Gold Lot at

Birmingham Jefferson Civic Center, for the State of Alabama, and the City of Birmingham Owners, and

have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials,

or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify City of Birmingham, Architect, Southeastern

Sealcoating, Contractor, 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224.

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE OF COMPLETION

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that

Southeastern Sealcoating, Inc.,Contractor, has completed the Contract for Bessemer Storm Shelter/Police

Precinct Pavement Rehab Project at City of Bessemer, for the State of Alabama, and the City of Bessemer

Owners, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor,

materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Sidney H, May Civil Engineer,

Architect, Southeastern Sealcoating, Contractor, 1330 Adamsville Industrial Parkway, Birmingham, AL 35224.

BT10/03/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites land development contractors to bid on site work at Oak Hill and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email jdapogny@growthbyncrc.com to request site plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT10/03/2024

INVITATION TO BID

Growth Builders invites homebuilding contractors to bid on new homes at Oak Hill, Woodlawn and Shadowbrook. Interested contractors should email gmowatt@growthbyncrc.com to request architectural plans and scope. MWDBEs certified by ADECA or BCIA are encouraged to apply.

BT10/03/2024

THE WATER WORKS BOARD OF THE CITY OF BIRMINGHAM

CAHABA PUMP STATION INTAKE STRUCTURE REPAIR AND REHABILITATION

BWWB Project Number: P.03750

Capital Budget Number: BI-5

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Bids for the Repair and Rehabilitation of the Cahaba Pump Station Intake Structure Project will be received by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham Engineering Department, Attn: Chief Engineer Hattye McCarroll. P.E., 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222 until 10:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday October 15, 2024. Bids received after said time will be rejected and returned unopened.

Construction of Cahaba Pump Station Intake Structure Repair and Rehabilitation Project includes but not limited to the following scope of work:

1. Mobilization and demobilization.

2. Repair and rehabilitate defects in the concrete on the Cahaba Pump Station motor deck, valve room, intake room, and exterior walls. This includes removal, surface preparation and installation of repair materials on deteriorated areas and cracks as indicated on the drawings and as required in the specifications.

Bids shall be based on a lump sum plus contingency allowance items as indicated in the Bid Form.

Bidding Documents may be examined at the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, AL; and the office of Arcadis U.S., Inc., 1143 1st Ave. South, Birmingham, AL.

Prime Contractor bidders may obtain one complete set of Bidding Documents on or after September 9, 2024, from the office of the Chief Engineer of The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham upon payment of a $300.00 deposit by company check or by certified check and signing a nondisclosure statement. No personal checks or any other form of payment except as noted will be accepted. This deposit shall be refunded in full to each prime contractor bidder upon the return of the Bidding Documents in a reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Additional sets of Bidding Documents for prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors or dealers may be obtained upon payment of said $300.00 deposit and signing a nondisclosure statement. This deposit shall be refunded less the costs of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within 10 days after the bid opening. Company check or Certified check for documents shall be made payable to The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama, 35222 and mailed to the Attn: Hattye McCarroll P.E.; Chief Engineer. No additional charge will be made for delivery via UPS ground. Those requesting shipment of documents via carriers other than UPS ground will be made at the requesting firm’s expense. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available to any Bidder. Neither the OWNER nor the ENGINEER will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including any addenda, obtained from other sources. No Bidder may withdraw or alter a bid within 60 calendar days after the actual date of the bid opening.

A mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit will be held at 10:00 a.m. local time on Thursday September 26, 2024, at OWNER’s Cahaba Pump Station Museum, located at 4012 Sicard Hollow Rd, Birmingham, AL 35243. All prospective Bidders and interested parties are required to attend the pre-bid conference. The purpose of the pre-bid conference is to raise questions pertaining to the Bidding and Contract documents and for the OWNER or its representatives to clarify any points. HUB Resource Engagement Form (HUB Form 3) must be completed and included with all sealed bids for construction contracts with the BWWB. Bids will NOT BE ACCEPTED from any Prospective Bidder who does not attend the mandatory Pre-Bid Conference.

Each bid shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check, drawn on an Alabama Bank, or bid Bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid not to exceed $50,000.00 in the form and subject to conditions provided for in the Specifications.

The successful Bidder will be required to furnish a Performance Bond and a Payment Bond each in an amount equal to 100 percent of the Contract Award.

Bidders shall comply with all statutory requirements in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders. Bids will only be received from Contractors who are licensed by the State of Alabama.

Contract time of commencement and completion will be in accordance with the Agreement.

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham (“BWWB”) has adopted a voluntary Historically Underutilized Business (“HUB”) Program designed to encourage the participation of HUB firms in construction projects. To that end, the BWWB will never exclude any firm from participation in, deny any person benefits of, or otherwise discriminate in connection with the award and performance of BWWB contracts based on racial, gender, social, or economic status.

It is the intent of the BWWB to foster competition among contractors, suppliers and vendors that will result in better quality and more economical services for the BWWB. Under this program, the BWWB has established a goal of 30% participation of HUB firms for services required for BWWB construction projects. The BWWB’s stated goal will not be the determining factor in construction contract awards; rather bidders must demonstrate compliance with the Good Faith Efforts, more particularly outlined in the HUB Program, toward meeting said goal.

Failure on the part of a bidder to fully submit the information required herein may be considered by the BWWB in evaluating whether the bidder is responsive to bid requirements.

Alabama Code §31-13-9 (1975) provides that as a condition for the award of any contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, a business entity or employer that employs one or more employees within the state of Alabama shall provide documentation of enrollment in the E-Verify program.

Each Prospective Bidder must complete, as a condition for the award of any Contract by The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham, the Certification Regarding Debarment in Section 00 20 10. The Certification must be complete in its entirety and must be included with the Prospective Bidder’s Bid (NO EXCEPTIONS).

Legislature of Alabama Act 2013-205 grants the Alabama Department of Revenue (ADOR) the authority to issue certificates of exemption from sales and use taxes for construction projects for certain governmental agencies. Pursuant to Act 2013-205, Section 1(g) the Contractor accounts for the sales tax not included in the Bid Form by submitting an Accounting of Sales Tax-Attachment to BWWB Bid Form. Failure to provide an accounting of sales tax shall render the bid non-responsive. Other than determining responsiveness, sales tax accounting shall not affect the bid pricing nor be considered in the determination of the lowest responsible and responsive bidder. After Notice of Award, Contractor and Subcontractor licensed by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must comply with ADOR requirements for making an application for qualification of the exemption and are responsible for ADOR reporting requirements for the duration of the project.

If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded to the Bidder with the best price on the best terms for the OWNER, who has neither been disqualified nor rejected pursuant to these Contract Documents, and whose Bid based on an evaluation by the OWNER indicates that the award will be in the best interest of the Project and will result in the lowest overall cost to the OWNER for completion of the project. If a Contract is to be awarded, it will be awarded within 90 calendar days after the day of the opening of bids.

The OWNER reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, the right to waive irregularities or to accept any proposal deemed to be in the best interest of the OWNER.

Owner:

The Water Works Board of the City of Birmingham

3600 First Avenue North

Birmingham, Alabama 35222

Hattye McCarroll, PE

Telephone number (205) 244-4182

Engineer:

ARCADIS, U.S., Inc.

1143 1st Ave South, Suite 109

Birmingham, Alabama 35233

Mr. Yahya Majali, PE

Telephone number (205) 545-1504

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the ARPA FUNDED 2300 WENONAH OXMOOR ROAD DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham Alabama until 2 o’clock p.m. (CDT), OCTOBER 11, 2024 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The City of Birmingham is a recipient of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Fiscal Recovery Funds”) pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and intends to fund, in part or in whole, the cost of this contract using Fiscal Recovery Funds. As such, the selected contractor must comply with the terms of ARPA, regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Award Terms and Conditions applicable to the Fiscal Recovery Funds, and such other guidance as Treasury has issued or may issue governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

All bidders must have a UEI (Unique Employee Identification) number issued by the U.S. General Services Administration to be eligible to bid on ARPA funded project. UEI numbers can be obtained by signing up at http://sam.gov. Registration is not required to obtain a UEI number.

All bidders are required to submit a Debarment form completed by a company principal and included inside the sealed bid envelope. The bidders UEI number must be provided on the Debarment form.

The Principal Items of Work related to this project are below (refer to bid documents for the complete list):

Description Unit Amount

Mobilization LS 1

Geometric Controls LS 1

Remove Existing 36” CMP LF 80

Remove Existing Grate Inlet EA 1

Remove Existing Manhole/Junction Box EA 1

36” Storm Sewer Pipe, Class III, Wall B,

Reinforced Concrete (Complete In Place) LF 36

36” Storm Sewer Pipe, High Performance,

Dual Wall, Polypropylene (Complete In Place) LF 66

30” Storm Sewer Pipe, High Performance,

Dual Wall, Polypropylene (Complete In Place) LF 309

Inlet, Precast or Cast-In-Place, Yard Inlet

(Complete In Place) EA 1

Inlet, Precast or Cast-In-Place, ALDOT Type C,

Modified (Complete In Place) EA 3

Headwall, Precast for 36”, Class III, Wall B,

Reinforced Concrete Pipe (Complete In Place) EA 1

Cast-In-Place Reinforced Concrete Flume LF 20

Traffic Control LS 1

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “ARPA FUNDED 2300 WENONAH OXMOOR ROAD DRAINAGE IMPROVEMENTS”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – ARPA FUNDED 2300 Wenonah Oxmoor Road Drainage Improvements”. Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (6) the Contractor’s Completed Debarment Form, (7) and Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., October 16, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 City Hall, delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on FRIDAY, October 4, 2024, at 2:00 PM (CST) in Conference Room 220 City Hall.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT10/03/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jeff Orr on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 04, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jeff Orr at jeorr@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB North Pavilion

10th Floor AHU-9 Upgrade

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: H245015

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of upgrades to the existing AHU-9 on the 10th floor of the UAB North Pavilion building as well as modifications to ductwork serving the 5th floor. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical new work and associated demolition to facilitate the installation of new equipment. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $500,000 and $600,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 04, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jeorr@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 11, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning October 04, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is October 29, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jeff Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on October 29, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on October 16, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/03/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: September 13, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the Professional Services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Jefferson County Commission General Services Commissioning Agent

PROJECT LOCATION: Various locations throughout Jefferson County

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: October 10, 2024, 2:00 P.M.

This project consists of planning, managing, performing, and reporting on commissioning of mechanical systems for Jefferson County facilities. The scope consists of Commissioning Services on an as requested basis for building systems including Air Handling Units, Chillers, Boilers, Water Heaters, Fire Alarm, Fire Protection, VAVs, Pumps, Normal Power, Emergency Power, Building Automation Systems, Building Envelope, Security, Documentation Review, Equipment Start-up and Seasonal Testing.

Each piece of equipment will be signed off as functional and complying with NEBB Commissioning Requirements. Reports for each piece of equipment will be provided. The full project scope includes engineering services on an as-needed basis. The Engineer shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to review connection details according to the applicable guidelines.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Introduction. Name, address and brief description of the firm.

2. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

3. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firm’s understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

4. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, and date that each person joined the firm. Include personnel resumes.

5. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project. Include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, and client contact information.

6. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information.

7. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance. Provide Professional and General Liability Insurance information including limits.

8. Litigation history. Provide information regarding your Professional Service Litigation history including a list of lawsuits in which your firm was a named party, as defendant of plaintiff, within the last 20 years.

9. Include statement of DBE status. State whether your firm is a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, including minority, women or disabled veteran owned. Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT10/03/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Chris Hodges, on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35294 until 4:00 PM CDST, Monday, October 7th, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with PDF duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies in PDF format may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager at cjhodges@uabmc.edu and cc’d the Architect at tim.anson@greshamsmith.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB ED EXPANSION – PHASE 1 & 2

FOR THE UAB HOSPITAL

At The

University of Alabama at Birmingham

1802 SIXTH AVENUE SOUTH, BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA 35233

UAB PROJECT # H225027

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The Project consists of a newly constructed 36,000 SF three story addition within the existing North Pavilion drive at the corner of 18th Street and 6th Avenue, creating a new Emergency Department entrance at 6th avenue, and renovations within the functioning Hospital building. The three story addition and work within existing Hospital space will consist of:

• Emergency Department waiting room, triage, exam, isolation, resuscitation, behavioral health, and radiology spaces.

• Expanded lab and trauma services.

• 2 Elevators, mechanical space with new HVAC and Domestic Water equipment.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to limit disturbances, coordinate shutdowns, and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff, due to connection points being made to the existing buildings. The Prime General Contractors, Mechanical Subcontractors (HVAC), Plumbing Subcontractors, and Electrical Subcontractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type healthcare projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

The estimated construction cost is between $40,000,000 and $45,000,000.

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR, MECHANICAL SUBCONTRACTOR (HVAC), PLUMBING SUBCONTRACTOR, AND ELECTRICAL SUBCONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractors, Mechanical (HVAC) Subcontractors, Plumbing Subcontractors and Electrical Subcontractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM CDST, Monday, October 7th, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to Theresa.Ashley@greshamsmith.com, copy Tim.Anson@greshamsmith.com and cjhodges@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor and subcontractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about Thursday, October 10th 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Gresham Smith,

2222 Arlington Ave South, Suite 202,

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-298-9200

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, CMD Group by ConstructConnect, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is currently scheduled for Tuesday, November 19th 2024 at 2:00 PM CDST at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Chris Hodges, Project Manager, Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Boulevard, Birmingham, Alabama, 35249, until 12:00 Noon. After 12:00 Noon of the date of the bid opening proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 P.M. on November 19th 2024, (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshall’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held on Friday, October 18th, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/03/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

In accordance with 24 CFR 91.105(d) and 91.520 the City of Birmingham, Alabama (hereinafter referred to as “the City”) has prepared its Program Year (PY) 2022 Proposed Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024.

The Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report includes a summary of programmatic accomplishments and an assessment of progress toward the priorities identified in the City’s U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) PY 2020-2024 approved five-year strategic plan and PY 2023 Action Plan.

Citizens, public agencies, and other interested parties are invited to submit written comments regarding the CAPER. The CAPER is available on the City’s website-Community Development Department webpage at https://cobcd.com/ The report is also available for inspection at the address listed below between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, except legal holidays. The City encourages citizens to review and provide written comments on the report by mail or email. All comments should be submitted in writing on or before Friday, September 27, 2024, by 4:00 p.m. to the following address:

Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, Director

Community Development Department

City of Birmingham, Alabama

710 North 20th Street, Room 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

The City will consider all timely written views and comments received in developing its Final PY 2023 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report.

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the ARPA FUNDED Caldwell Park / 26th Street South Drainage Improvements Capital Projects No. ENG. – 2022 – 017 will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham Alabama until 2:00 p.m. (CDT),10-18-2024 at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2rd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The City of Birmingham is a recipient of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Fiscal Recovery Funds”) pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and intends to fund, in part or in whole, the cost of this contract using Fiscal Recovery Funds. As such, the selected contractor must comply with the terms of ARPA, regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Award Terms and Conditions applicable to the Fiscal Recovery Funds, and such other guidance as Treasury has issued or may issue governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

All bidders must have a UEI (Unique Employee Identification) number issued by the U.S. General Services Administration to be eligible to bid on ARPA funded project. UEI numbers can be obtained by signing up at http://sam.gov. Registration is not required to obtain a UEI number.

All bidders are required to submit a Debarment form completed by a company principal and included inside the sealed bid envelope. The bidders UEI number must be provided on the Debarment form.

The Principal Items of Work related to this project are below (refer to bid documents for the complete list):

Description Unit Amount

Mobilization . LS. 1

Removal of Existing 36” RCP. Culvert. LF. 551

Removal of Existing 30” Brick / RCP. Culvert. LF. 145

60” RCP. CL. III Storm Drain LF. 124

48” RCP. CL. III Storm Drain LF. 545

Description Unit Amount

42” RCP. CL. III Storm Drain LF. 1608

72” Type M Manhole each 6

60” Type M Manhole each 7

48” Type M Manhole each 6

Stone Backfill cy. 48227

Asphalt Binder Layer (424B) syip. 2400

Heavy Duty Asphalt sf. 84032

Traffic Control LS. 1

Solid Sod syip. 3700

30” Combination curb & Gutter LF. 300

Standards 4” Concrete Sidewalk syip. 300

Concrete Pavement syip. 320

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name ARPA FUNDED Caldwell Park / 26th Street South Drainage Improvements Capital Projects No. ENG. – 2022 – 017. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time.

No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – ARPA FUNDED Caldwell Park / 26th Street South Drainage Improvements Capital Projects No. ENG. – 2022 – 017” . Contractors shall write on the outside of the sealed bid envelope his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number as well as the name of the company submitting the bid.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (6) the Contractor’s Completed Debarment Form, (7) and Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that his bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., October 16, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 City Hall, delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on 10-11-2024 at 10:00am. The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT10/03/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received at:

Lawson State Community College

Facilities Conference Room, 2915 Wilson Road SW, Birmingham, AL 35221

UNTIL 2:00 PM Local Time, Wednesday, October 23, 2024

at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read for:

ADULT EDUCATION BUILDING RENOVATION

DAVIS ARCHITECTS PROJECT #4005

ACCS PROJECT # 2023 076

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference to be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, at 10:00 AM Local Time in Facilities Conference Room, 2915 Wilson Road SW, Birmingham, AL 35221.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to Alabama Community College System in an amount not less than five (5)

percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance

and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at :

Davis Architects, 120 23rd Street South, Birmingham, AL 35233

Bid Documents may be obtained from the Architect (Engineer) upon deposit of $ 200.00 per set, which will be refunded in full on the first 1 set issued to each general contract bidder submitting a bonafide bid, upon return of documents in good condition within ten days of bid date. Other sets for general contractors, and sets for subcontractors and dealers, may be obtained with the same deposit, which will be refunded as above, less cost of printing, reproduction, handling, and distribution.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Architect (Engineer) or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

Alabama Community College System

Courtney Pittman, AIA

Architect/Engineer

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed bid packages for Bid 24-04-05 Annual Pipe Bid” will be received in the Purchasing Department of the Birmingham Water Works Board, located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, until 10:00 a.m. (CST), Friday, October 4th, 2024, at which time and place they will publicly open and read. All potential bidders must receive an executed copy of the applicable “Receipt of Bid” Sheet, with a time stamp, from the BWWB Purchasing Department before their bid package may be considered responsive. The bid packages must be delivered or mailed to the BWWB Purchasing Department, which is located at 3600 First Avenue North, Birmingham, Alabama 35222, by 10:00 am, October 4th, 2024. The bid packages must be directed to the attention of the Interim Purchasing Manager, LyTonja Levert, and marked in the lower left-hand corner of the envelope as follows: “Bid 24-04-05 Annual Pipe Bid”. Bid packages may be obtained through our website at www.bwwb.org or by emailing lateasha.watkins@bwwb.org.

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

In The Superior Court of Dawson County

State of Georgia

Civil Action

File No. 2024-AD-002-A

IN RE: Abigail Binkley,

A minor child.

Petition of Wanda Fay Fields

And Jimmy Don Fields

TO: Chris Brinkley, Father of the above-named Child

By order for service by publication dated the 22nd day of May 2024, you are

hereby notified that on the 6th day of March 2024, Dee Anne Dial, Esq., filed

a Petition for Adoption and Termination of Parental Rights as to A.B and A.B.

This matter has been set for final hearing on the 10th day of October, 2024

at 9:00 a.m. in the Superior Court of Dawson County located at Dawsonville

Courthouse, Dawsonville, Georgia.

WITNESS, the Honorable Amber Sowers, Judge of said Court, this the 12th

day of September, 2024.

Justin Power, Clerk

Dawson County Superior Court

Dawson County, Georgia

BT10/03/2024

PUBLIC NOTICE

The manufactured dwelling located at 4631 Elfreth Johnson Rd is now abandoned and will be sold by private sealed bid auction. To inspect the dwelling and submit a sealed bid, call Diana Valdez, 205-968-1640 ext. 3, by 9:00 am on September 26, 2024. The dwelling community owner may bid on the dwelling. Bids will be unsealed, and the winning bidder will be announced on October 10, 2024, at 9:00 am at the dwelling location noted here.

1. Lot 52 William Dean

BT10/03/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Jared Sparks on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 12:00 PM Central Time, October 18, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the UAB Project Manager Jared Sparks at jmsparks@uabmc.edu and cc’d to sheywood@ghafari.com and mfreeman@ghafari.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Medical Education Building

3rd Floor Security Operations Center Demo Project

University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

Project No.: UH241490

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of the demolition of 2,400 SF of existing office space on the 3rd floor of the UAB Medical Education Building to create a shelled space for a future security operations center fit-out. The scope of work includes architectural, electrical, and mechanical demolition. The construction budget is anticipated to be between $100,000 and $200,000.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Controls and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating hospital. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.)

B. PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime General Contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 12:00 PM Central Time, October 18, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request sent by email or scanned into an email to sheywood@ghafari.com, copy mfreeman@ghafari.com and jmsparks@uabmc.edu. Any addenda to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification, on or about October 21, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location beginning October 21, 2024:

Architect:

Ghafari Associates

2170 Highland Ave S

Suite 220

Birmingham, AL 35205

Phone: 205-203-4611

Contact: Scott Heywood

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at; ALGX Digital Plan Room, http://www.algraphics.com, 2801 5th Ave, South, Birmingham, AL 35233: Dodge Data & Analytics, http://www.construction.com, 2860 S State Hwy 161, Ste 160 #501, Grand Prairie, TX 75052-7361; at the AGC Internet Plan Room, 5000 Grantswood Road Suite 100, Irondale, AL 35210; at the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority, http://www.bcia1.org, 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35222; and at the Construction Market Data, http://www.cmdgroup.com, 30 Technology Pkwy, South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092-2912.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is November 05, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

On the date of the bid opening, bids may be hand delivered or received by Express Service mail to the Office of Jared Sparks, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on November 05, 2024 (the date and time set for the receipt of bids) will be returned unopened.

Nonresident Prime Contractor Bidders:

Under Section 39-3-5, Code of Alabama, 1975, nonresident prime contractor bidders must accompany any written bid documents with a written opinion of an attorney licensed to practice law in such nonresident prime contractor bidder’s state of domicile as to the preferences, if any or none, granted by the law of the state to its own business entities whose principal place of business are in that state in the letting of any or all public contracts. Resident prime contractors in Alabama, as defined in Section 39-2-12, are granted preference over nonresident prime contractors in awarding of contracts in the same manner and to the same extent as provided by the laws of the state of domicile of the nonresident.

Fire Alarm Work:

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A (the ACT), of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid evidence of licensure as required by the ACT by including with the bid submittal a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference is currently scheduled to be held at 1:00 PM CST on October 23, 2024 at UAB Hospital Facilities 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS

The City of Birmingham gives notice that sealed bids for the ARPA FUNDED BRT & District 3 Sidewalk Improvements project will be received by the City Engineer in Room 220, City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama until 2:00 p.m. (CDT) on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at which time and place they will be publicly opened and read in Conference Room 220, 2nd Floor City Hall, Birmingham, Alabama. The award of this Contract will be made pursuant to Alabama Code: 39-1-1, et seq. (Public Works)

The City of Birmingham is a recipient of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (“Fiscal Recovery Funds”) pursuant to the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (“ARPA”) and intends to fund, in part or in whole, the cost of this contract using Fiscal Recovery Funds. As such, the selected contractor must comply with the terms of ARPA, regulations issued by the U.S. Department of the Treasury (“Treasury”) governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds, the Award Terms and Conditions applicable to the Fiscal Recovery Funds, and such other guidance as Treasury has issued or may issue governing the expenditure of monies distributed from the Fiscal Recovery Funds.

All bidders must have a UEI (Unique Employee Identification) number issued by the U.S. General Services Administration to be eligible to bid on ARPA funded project. UEI numbers can be obtained by signing up at http://sam.gov. Website User Registration is not required to obtain a UEI number.

All bidders are required to submit a Debarment Form completed by a company principal and include it inside the sealed bid envelope. The bidders UEI number must be provided on the Debarment Form.

The primary Items of Work related to this project are:

Base Bid: 4” Concrete Sidewalk – 5,000 SY, 18” Curb & Gutter –

700 LF, ADA Curb Ramps – 20, Handrail – 850 LF

Alternate 1: 4” Concrete Sidewalk – 2,500 SY, 18” Curb & Gutter – 700 LF,

ADA Curb Ramps – 10

Alternate 2: 4” Concrete Sidewalk – 2,700 SY, 18” Curb & Gutter – 200 LF,

ADA Curb Ramps – 10

Bid documents are open to public inspection in the Office of the City Engineer, Room 220 City Hall, 710 20th Street, North Birmingham, AL 35203.

Bid documents may be viewed and purchased through the City of Birmingham online plans room site at https://www.birminghamplanroom.com under the project name “ARPA FUNDED BRT & District 3 Sidewalk Improvements”. Any cost for reproduction shall be the responsibility of bidders.

Prospective bidders are advised to check their source of bid documents frequently for any addenda to the bid documents. It is the bidder’s responsibility to bid on the correct set of bid documents.

Bids shall be accompanied by a cashier’s check drawn on an Alabama bank, or a bid bond executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama, in an amount equal to 5% of the bid (subject to a maximum of $10,000) and payable to the City of Birmingham. Bid bonds of the three (3) lowest bidders will be held for a period of ninety (90) days unless bidders agree, in writing, to a longer period of time. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids and for a period of ninety (90) days thereafter.

A performance bond equal to 100% of the contract amount and a payment bond equal to 100% of the contract amount will be required of the successful bidder. Said bonds shall be executed by a surety company duly authorized and qualified to make such bonds in the State of Alabama.

Liability insurance certificates shall be required of the successful bidder and such certificates shall list the City of Birmingham, its officials, agents, and employees as additional named insured.

Only bids submitted by General Contractors licensed in the State of Alabama in accordance with Title 34, Chapter 8 of the Code of Alabama (1975 as amended) will be considered.

Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “SEALED BID – ARPA FUNDED BRT & District 3 Sidewalk Improvements. Contractors shall write his or her State of Alabama general contractor’s license number and the name of the company submitting the bid on the outside of the sealed bid envelope.

The sealed bid envelope shall contain the following documents: (1) the Form of Proposal, (2) the Authorization to execute the Form of Proposal, (3) bid bond, (4) MBE/DBE Form A, Form C, and Form D, (5) a copy of the Contractor’s State of Alabama General Contractor’s License, (6) the Contractor’s Completed Debarment Form, (7) and Addendum Acknowledgement.

Special attention is called to the applicability of the Birmingham Plan-Construction Industry Program to this project. Under this Program the utilization of Minority Business Enterprises and Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (“MBE/DBE”) is encouraged. The Construction Industry Authority establishes a system of floating MBE/DBE goals which may differ from year to year and project to project. Overall, these goals shall not be less than the historical participation of MBE/DBE’s in construction projects of the City and its agencies.

Bidders may contact the Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA) to request additional information about the required MBE/DBE forms by contacting the Executive Director, Birmingham Construction Industry Authority at 601 37th Street South, Birmingham, AL, 35222; telephone (205) 324-6202 or info@bcia1.org. For federally funded contracts, the provisions of the President’s Executive Order 11246 and federal agency regulations requiring affirmative action to achieve employment and utilization of minority persons and businesses, and the Davis-Bacon Act provisions are applicable.

As a matter of public policy, the City of Birmingham agrees to make opportunities available to the maximum extent possible, to actively include Historically Underutilized Business Enterprises (HUBE’s) such as architectural firms, engineering firms, investment banking firms, other professional consultant services providers, and construction contractors as part of business, economic and community revitalization programs.

It is the bidder’s responsibility to make sure that the bid is in the possession of the City Engineer on or before 2:00 p.m., October 23rd, 2024. Bids received after this time will not be considered. Bids can be dropped into the Bid Box located in Room 220 of City Hall or delivered to the City Engineer in Room 220 City Hall.

A MANDATORY PRE-BID CONFERENCE will be held on October 16th, 2024, at 3:00 p.m. in Room 220 of City Hall.

The City of Birmingham reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality in any bid.

Jesse P. Miller, PE

City Engineer

BT10/03/2024

ADVERTISEMENT FOR A/E REQUEST FOR STATEMENT OF QUALIFICATIONS

DATE: August 27, 2024

FROM: Jefferson County Commission

General Services Department, Room 1

716 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North

Birmingham, Alabama 35203

RE: REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

The General Services department on behalf of the Jefferson County Commission is conducting the A/E services selection process for the described Project.

PROJECT TITLE: Mel Bailey Criminal Justice Center District Attorney Office Renovation

PROJECT LOCATION: 801 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd. North, Lower Level and 1st Floor, Birmingham, Alabama 35203

PROJECT ESTIMATED CONSTRUCTION BUDGET: TBD

DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSIONS: October 24, 2024, 2 P.M.

This project consists of design and construction of the District Attorney Office located on the lower level and first floor of the Mel Bailey Criminal Justice Center. The overall project is for remodeling of the entire suite.

The full design scope includes the development and preparation of programming and conceptual plans, space designs, plans and specifications, preparation of bid documents, assistance in the bid process, and construction and warranty phase administration for private and open office space, meeting rooms, and support space. Architectural and Engineering design services shall include plans for comprehensive demolition of interior architecture spaces and replacement with new interior architectural design and new finishes, new systems design (mechanical, electrical, plumbing, fire protection, fire alarm, technology, and telecommunications), and office systems furnishings design and specification.

General requirements: The A/E shall be responsible for the professional quality, technical accuracy, and the coordination of the engineering and design work; construction documents shall be signed and “sealed” by the responsible registered professional architect(s) and engineer(s).

The A/E shall coordinate with the appropriate public utility companies and commissions, if required, to prepare connection designs according to the applicable guidelines. Submissions shall be prepared (and revised and resubmitted, if necessary) for securing approvals, class of service, permits, and service hook-ups.

The work shall comply with all applicable City of Birmingham, Jefferson County, State of Alabama, federal codes and regulations. The work shall also comply with any applicable utility provider, construction industry and ASHRAE standards, requirements, and guidelines.

The work shall conform with the “to be established” project budget and scope, once finalized, throughout planning, design, and construction.

The A/E shall make site visits, attend meetings, produce meeting minutes, make presentations, utilize the services of consultants, and submit required deliverables as necessary to execute specific parts of the work ‘to be established’ and in the Contract and the Scope of Work for the project. The A/E will be available to perform optional construction phase services at the agreed upon rate, if requested by the Jefferson County Commission.

If you would like to be considered for this Project, please provide one (1) complete copy of your documentation to our office by the deadline indicated above. Minority, women and disabled veteran-owned enterprises (DBE) are encouraged to apply. Significant local participation is recommended for engineering services for firms outside the State of Alabama. All qualification submissions shall be made in hard copy, bound 8 1/2 x 11 format. Electronic files may be submitted in addition to hard copy. Electronic submissions are to be in PDF format transmitted via a USB drive delivered to our office by the deadline indicated above. Electronic files are not required but are preferred.

Please include the following items in your packet:

Identify each specific qualification request identifiable by associated item numbers and tabbed accordingly below:

Qualification Package

1. Approach. A general statement of the firm’s approach to each of the project packages with particular focus on distinguishing characteristics or services.

2. Work proposed to be performed. A discussion of the firms understanding of the scope of services to be provided and the major work tasks to be performed.

3. Key personnel. A list of the proposed project team assigned to this project and their roles, previous related experience, education, date that person joined the firm.

4. Relevant experience. A statement of the firm’s relevant experience, including a brief description of projects similar in scope and size as the proposed project, include project title, dates work was performed, construction value, client contact information.

5. List of Proposed Engineers/Technology Consultants. Provide a list of proposed engineers/technology consultants the firm plans to use for each specific package for this project. Include their statements of qualifications, profiles and lists of previous experience with projects similar in scope, value, size, and current client contact information. It is imperative that the technology consultant have previous experience in recording, storing and retrieving job applicant screening and testing data.

6. Certificate of Insurance. Submit copy of firm’s certificate of insurance.

7. Include statement of DBE status. Is your firm a “Disadvantaged Business Enterprise”; Minority, women or disabled veteran-owned enterprise? Include statement of DBE status for each identified sub consultant/engineer listed for each package if applicable.

All questions regarding this project and submittal of the Statement of Qualifications shall be directed to Andy Olds, Committee Chair at email address andy.olds@jccal.org. Any contact with the selection committee team members other than Mr. Olds or his designee may disqualify the firm’s proposal from consideration.

BT10/03/2024

( Use Jefferson County Housing Authority logo here )

PUBLIC HOUSING APPLICATIONS

SUSPENDED

JEFFERSON COUNTY HOUSING AUTHORITY

4501 Little Drive

Bessemer, AL 35068

(205) 426-8950 or (205)426-8948

Effective @ 4:00 P.M. Thursday, October 10,2024 The Jefferson County Housing Authority’s (JCHA)

Bessemer Office will no longer be accepting applications for the 3 bedroom units following sites:

Terrace Manor I & II, and Oak Ridge

( Use Equal Housing Opportunity logo here )

BT10/03/2024

______________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

The public hearing for The City of Birmingham’s draft application to HUD’s Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing (PRO Housing) grant program is scheduled for Monday, September 30, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. It will be held at 710 North 20th Street, Room 215, Birmingham, AL 35203, with both in-person and remote participation options available. The hearing will focus on Birmingham’s draft application, which aims to address barriers to housing development and improve community housing initiatives. The draft can be reviewed on the City’s Community Development Department website (https://cobcd.com/) or at 710 North 20th Street, Room 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203.

Public Comment Period:

• Written comments are strongly encouraged and should be submitted by Thursday, October 10, 2024, at 4:00 p.m. to allow staff adequate time to compile feedback.

• Oral testimony will be accepted during the public hearing on September 30, 2024.

• Submit comments via email to housingandcommunityinfo@birminghamal.gov or by mail to 710 North 20th Street, Room 1000, Birmingham, AL 35203. Please include “PRO Housing Grant Application” in the subject line.

Participation Options:

• Remote Participation: Attendees can join the hearing via Zoom using the following link: https://birmingham.webex.com/birmingham/j.php?MTID=m7b114a76b4259c5421b16acf66898c51, or by dialing +1-415-655-0002 or +1-312-535-8110 (Toll-Free), using Meeting Access Code: 2493 484 7949.

• In-Person Attendance: The hearing will be held at 710 North 20th Street, Room 215, Birmingham, AL 35203, on Monday, September 30, 2024, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Accessibility and Interpretation Services:

• Individuals with disabilities who wish to participate in the hearing can request auxiliary aids or services by contacting the City of Birmingham Community Development at least three business days in advance.

• Language interpretation services are available upon request, with three working days advance notice.

Following the public comment period and hearing, the City of Birmingham staff will review and revise the draft application as needed, to submit the final application to HUD by October 15, 2024. This grant represents a significant opportunity for the city to advance its housing strategies and address essential community housing needs.

For additional questions or assistance, individuals can contact

Dr. Meghan Venable-Thomas, Director

Community Development Department

City of Birmingham, Alabama

710 North 20th Street, Room 1000

Birmingham, AL 35203

BT10/03/2024

LEGAL NOTICE

PROBATE COURT OF JEFFERSON COUNTY

Pursuant to the provisions of Title 17, Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Code of Alabama 1975, notice is hereby given that a Presidential General Election will be held at polling places on in Jefferson County, Alabama on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. The Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. A public test of voting machines will be held at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2024, at the Jefferson County Operations Center located at 520 Medco Road, Birmingham, AL 35217.

The above general election, will be held for the following offices:

President of the United States

United States Representative – Districts 6, 7

Supreme Court Chief Justice

Supreme Court Associate Justice – Places 1-4

State of Court of Civil Appeals – Place 1-3

State Court of Criminal Appeals – Place 1-3

Public Service Commission President

State Board of Education Member- Districts 3, 7

Circuit Court Judge- Places 5-9, 13, 15, 18, 27

District court Judge- Places 3, 6, 8, 9, 11, 12

Probate Judge-Place 1 & 2

Circuit Clerk-Birmingham & Bessemer Divisions

Jefferson County Treasurer

Jefferson County Deputy Treasurer, Bessemer Division

Assistant Tax Collector-Bessemer Division

Jefferson County Board of Education Districts 1, 2

Constables, Jefferson County- Districts 15, 52, 55, 56, 57, 58, 60

Statewide Amendment 1

James P. Naftel, II

Judge of Probate

Chief Election Official, Jefferson County

BT10/03/2024

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

AUDITING SERVICES

Services Required: Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama, Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit community service organization. Our agency will require auditing services for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2024. This audit will be conducted in accordance with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards (GAAS), Government Auditing Standards, Single Audit Act Amendments of 1996 and Title 2 U.S. Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) Part 200, Uniform Administrative Requirements, Cost Principles, Audit Requirements for Federal Awards (Uniform Guidance) and ADECA audit policy.

Questions pertaining to this RFP should be directed to:

Name: Nicholas Brown

Title: Chief Fiscal Officer

Entity: Community Action Agency of Northeast Alabama Inc.

Address: 1481 McCurdy Ave S, Rainsville, AL 35986

Phone: (256) 638-4430 x 110

Deadline for RFP submission: 2:00 pm CST, October 17, 2024

Bid Opening: 2:30 pm CST, October 17, 2024

BT10/03/2024

NOTICE

SUMMONS: IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

DIVISION OF ST. THOMAS AND ST. JOHN

TJ Sutton Enterprises, LLC, Plaintiff v. Gerald Toliver, individually, Blue Water Staffing Company, Phenom Management Group, LLC, Allez, LLC, GT Capital Management Group, Jerry Baptiste, individually, J. Anthony Properties, LLC, and J Anthony Staffing Company, LLC, Defendants. Case No. ST-2024-CV-00105, Action for Breach of Contract, Unjust Enrichment, Breach of Good Faith and Fair Dealing, and Declaratory Judgment. TO: ALLEZ, LLC

Within the time limited by law (see note below) you are hereby required to appear before this Court and answer to a complaint filed against you in this action and in case of your failure to appear or answer, judgment by default will be taken against you as demanded in the complaint for ACTION FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT, UNJUST ENRICHMENT, BREACH OF GOOD FAITH AND FAIR DEALING, AND DECLARATORY JUDGMENT.

Witness my hand and the Seal of this Court this 14th day of February, 2024.

By: TAMARA CHARLES Clerk of the Court

Michael L. Sheesley, Esq., Attorney for Plaintiff, Michael L. Sheesley LLC, Condo Torre Del Mar, Apt 2201, 1477 Ashford Ave, San Juan, PR 00907, Telephone: (412)972-0412, Email: michael@sheesley-law.com.

NOTE: The defendant, if served by publication or by personal service outside the jurisdiction, is required to file his answer or other defense with the Clerk of this Court, and to serve a copy thereof upon the attorney for the plaintiff within thirty (30) days after the completion of the period of publication or personal service outside of the jurisdiction.

BT10/03/2024

ADVERTISEMENT for BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATION

And NOTICE of INTENT to RECEIVE BIDS

from PREQUALIFIED BIDDERS

Pre-qualification submittals will be received by the Owner’s Representative/Project Manager, Christopher Hodges on behalf of Office of the Chief Facilities Officer, UAB Medicine, University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama Board of Trustees at UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, AL 35249 until 4:00 PM Central Time, October 24, 2024. The original and two (2) flash drives with duplicates of submittals are required for pre-qualification approval; however, email transmission copies may be transmitted to the Project Manager at chodges@uabmc.edu and copied to rachelh@bparchitects.com to expedite the review process with a hard-copy of the submittal and two flash drives to be delivered within 24 hours.

UAB Hospital – Russell Ambulatory Center/Medical Education Building

M115 Hyperbaric Pressurized MedAir

for the University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama

UAB Project No.: UH240846

A. SCOPE OF WORK:

The project consists of removal and replacement of air compressors and vacuum pumps for use in the Hyperbaric area on the first floor. The project also includes removal of old and installation of new pads for the equipment. A service line will be installed to provide service from the basement to the first floor. The scope includes, but is not limited to, electrical, mechanical, and plumbing work, core drilling of existing floors and walls, and medical gas certification.

The work will be performed under a single Prime General Contractor who will coordinate the work of this project. Particular and specific care will be required to coordinate complex shutdowns, limit disturbances and follow strict Infection Control and Interim Life Safety Measures (ICRA/ILSM) requirements for the protection of patients, family, and staff. The Prime General Contractors seeking to be pre-qualified will require experience with similar size and type hospital projects performed in and adjacent to an operating hospital environment and with the implementation and maintenance of infection control measures, interim life safety measures, coordinating shutdowns, and maintaining a clean and organized job site in an operating facility. The General Contractor must have experience with representative projects as a General Contractor (not as a Construction Manager, Program Manager, etc.) The estimated construction cost is between $500,000 and $600,000.

B. PRIME CONTRACTOR BIDDER PRE-QUALIFICATIONS:

Prime contractor bidders interested in submitting a proposal must apply for pre-qualification and must be licensed under the Provision of Title 34, Chapter 8, and Code of Alabama, 1975. A copy of current Alabama Contractors license is to be included in pre-qualification submittal.

Only prime contractor bidders who have completed the pre-qualification process and that have been approved will be eligible to submit a bid/perform work for the Project. Prospective Bidder’s Pre-qualification Package must be received by the Owner’s Project Manager no later than 4:00 PM Central Time, October 24, 2024 after which no further requests will be considered.

Pre-qualification Requirements Information Package may be obtained from the Architect upon letterhead request. Any addendums to the prequalification requirements will be issued to documented prime contractors only.

The pre-qualification procedure is intended to identify responsible and competent prime contractor bidders relative to the requirements of the Project. Each prospective prime contractor bidder will be notified of the results of the pre-qualification,

on or about October 31, 2024.

The Owner reserves the right to waive technical errors in applications, extend or abandon the pre-qualification process, should the interests of the Owner appear to be promoted thereby.

Progress Design and Construction Documents:

Prior to the pre-qualification deadline, project progress plans and specifications may be examined at the following location:

Architect:

Birchfield Penuel Architects

2805 Crescent Avenue, Suite 200

Birmingham, Alabama 35209

Ms. Stacy Williams

205-870-1876

C. BIDS BY PRE-QUALIFIED PRIME GENERAL CONTRACTOR BIDDERS

Documents:

After notice to pre-qualified bidders is given, the pre-qualified prime contractor bidders may obtain bid documents from the Architect (see address above) upon deposit of $100.00 per set. The deposit is refundable in full on the first two (2) sets issued to each prime general contractor bidder upon return of documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening. Additional sets for pre-qualified prime contractor bidders, subcontractors, vendors, or dealers may be obtained upon payment of the same deposit. The deposit for additional sets shall be refunded less the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution, upon return of the documents in reusable condition within ten (10) days after bid opening.

Bid documents will be available at the following locations after notice to pre-qualified bidders is given. Drawings and specifications may be examined at the Office of the Architect; and electronically at ConstructConnect and Dodge Data & Analytics.

Bonds:

A certified check or bid bond payable to the University of Alabama at Birmingham in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000 must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Statutory Labor and Material Payment Bonds will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Bids:

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms or copies thereof furnished by the Architect. No bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of ninety (90) days. The Owner reserves the right to reject bids if such action is determined to be in the best interest of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to revoke pre-qualification of any bidder in accordance with Section 39-2-12, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended in 1997 (by Act 97-225). The Bid Date is November 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM Central Time at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, UAB Hospital Planning, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35294. Bids shall be clearly identified on the exterior of the package with the bidder’s name, address, State license number, the name of the project being bid, time and place of the bid opening. Sealed bids shall be properly identified.

Proposals may be hand delivered or received by mail on the date of the bid opening at the Office of Jeffry Orr, Project Manager Facilities and Capital Projects, 2020 Building, 2020 University Blvd, Birmingham, Alabama 35233, until 12:00 noon. After 12:00 noon of the date of the bid opening, proposals must be hand delivered and presented at the bid opening. Sealed proposals shall be submitted in triplicate and shall be properly identified. All proposals received after 2:00 p.m. on November 21, 2024 will be returned unopened.

Fire Alarm Work

In accordance with Title 34, Chapter 33A, of the Code of Alabama 1975, bidders for fire alarm work of this project, if any, must include with their bid, evidence of licensure as required by the act, by including with the bid submittal, a valid State Fire Marshal’s permit.

D. PRE-BID CONFERENCE

A mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held Friday, November 8 at 10 am at UAB Hospital Facilities, 2020 University Blvd., Birmingham, Alabama 35233. It is mandatory that all pre-qualified prime contractor bidders attend the Pre-Bid Conference.

BT10/03/2024

INVITATION FOR BIDS

3-25 “ASPHALT (PLANT-MIX)” JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM(CST) p.m. on MONDAY, OCTOBER 7TH, 2024 .

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention Ericka Andrew.

A virtual pre-bid conference will be held on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 10:30 AM CST via MICROSOFT TEAMS. Our office is located at Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodations please call 205-325-1810.

BT10/03/2024

______________________________

INVITATION FOR BIDS

7-25 “ASPHALT (EMULSIONS)”

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Bids will be received by the Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Agent Michael D. Matthews, Ph.D., C.P.M. , until 4:00 PM(CST) p.m. on MONDAY, OCTOBER 7TH, 2024 .

All Solicitation information including forms, and specifications are available for download free at https://jeffcobids.jccal.org/Search.aspx Interested parties must meet bidder requirements and qualifications as specified in the bid documents on or before the date that the bids are due.

All questions must be submitted in writing to procurementservices@jccal.org attention DoMonique Andrews.

A virtual and in-person pre-bid conference will be held on Friday, October 4, 2024, at 9:30 AM CST via MICROSOFT TEAMS. Our office is located at Suite 830 of the Jefferson County Main Courthouse. For special accommodations please call

205- 325-1810.

BT10/03/2024

