HBCU Football Roundup: Miles Looks to Remain Unbeaten in SIAC on Saturday

By Donald Hunt | For The Birmingham Times

Miles College seems to be on a roll. The Golden Bears (2-2, 2-0) have won their last two games and will look to keep the winning streak going when they host Central State (1-3, 1-1) on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 4 p.m.

Miles picked up an impressive 33-13 victory over Allen University last week receiving a huge performance from running back Jonero Scott who had a game-high 179 yards on 26 attempts. Scott also had a 20-yard touchdown run and will certainly be a player to watch in this contest. Scott is the second leading rusher in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) with 352 rushing yards with 4.4 yards per carry.

On defense, the Golden Bears are led by linebacker William Hardy and defensive back Jeremiah Hudson-Davis. Hardy leads the team in total tackles with 29 and Hudson-Davis is second on the team with 24.

In other action in the SIAC, Tuskegee University (1-3, 1-1) will visit Morehouse College (1-3, 1-2) on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. Tuskegee University is coming off a 27-13 win over Edward Waters last week.

The Golden Tigers’ wide receiver Reggie Brigman has been a big part of the team’s passing game. Brigman has 15 catches for 271 yards this season.

In the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), Alabama State (2-2, 1-0) will entertain Florida A&M (2-2, 0-0) on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. The Hornets posted a 26-21 win over Bethune-Cookman last week. ASU will battle a FAMU squad that has one of the best HBCU football teams in the country. The Rattlers are ranked No. 2 in this week’s HBCU Football Coaches Poll.

Alabama A&M (2-2, 0-0) will face Jackson State (3-2, 1-0) on the road Saturday, Oct. 5 with a 4 p.m. kickoff The Bulldogs will return to the gridiron after their game with Florida A&&M was postponed due to Hurricane Helene last week. The game has been rescheduled for Friday, November 29 in Tallahassee, Florida.

