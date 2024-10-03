Deidra ‘Dee’ Green’s Ministry of Hope and Breast Cancer Prevention

By Keisa Sharpe | For The Birmingham Times

First Lady Deidra “Dee” Green is widely known for her ministry at More Than Conquerors Faith Church (MTC) in Southwest Birmingham and as a founder of VIRTUE Inc., an organization that brings a message of restoration and hope to women through various channels, including community events.

Now “Lady Dee,” as she’s affectionately known by her congregants, has been tapped to be the Ambassador for the 2024 Sistah Strut, an annual event held at Birmingham’s Legion Field, courtesy of Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies (BBBB), held last week on Saturday, September 28.

BBBB, founded by Brenda Phillips-Hong, is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to supporting people with breast cancer, as well as providing education and promoting early detection of breast cancer in minority, low-income, and underserved communities. Among other things, the organization works with local healthcare providers to cover mammogram costs for women and men, and it assists with transportation to treatment for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Green said she was honored to take on the role as Sistah Strut Ambassador especially knowing the number of women who have battled the disease, including a young woman who worked with her husband, More Than Conquerors Faith Church Pastor Steve Green.

“Robin was an administrative assistant that was working for [Pastor Green] during that time,” said MTC First Lady Green. “Robin was newly married with kids when she was diagnosed with a very aggressive form of breast cancer. We, [her church family], made a promise to her that we would do what we can to raise awareness of this disease, [even though she lost her battle with it], and promote early intervention as it relates to breast cancer. And that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Deidre Green’s organization, VIRTUE, or Vessels Imparting and Restoring Temples to Uncontestable Excellence, is almost 20 years old, founded in 2005, just before Robin’s diagnosis.

“Robin was so dear to us and to the ministry. Her story touched not only me but other women in the ministry,” said First Lady Green, adding that Robin’s impact led to fervent outreach.

“As we began to talk to women, I actually found that so many women in the African American community hadn’t had a mammogram and weren’t doing breast self-exams. They didn’t know anything about it,” added Green, who is a registered nurse by profession.

In her day-to-day interactions with women of color, Green encourages them to focus on three areas pertaining to their health, she said: “I call them three keys—Know your body and know what’s normal for you. Know your family history. And test according to what your doctors recommend.”

Virtuous Community Outreach

To raise awareness, First Lady Green’s organization has instituted several creative, unique programming and events. VIRTUE hosted “Here’s the Scoop” in early September at the MTC campus and partnered with other organizations to bring awareness to women’s health issues, including breast cancer.

“We partnered with the city [of Birmingham] last year, and we had national artist [and Mobile, Alabama, native] Jamie Bonfiglio create a mural in City Hall,” said Deidre Green.

Visitors were able to view that mural, entitled “Women on the Journey,” which was dedicated to breast cancer fighters, survivors, and thrivers, from mid-October to December 2023 at the Birmingham City Hall Exhibit Hall. More on that story here.

And that’s not all, as VIRTUE also helps women who are underserved or uninsured with access to mammograms and makeover sessions, provides transportation to and from appointments, and assists with childcare, along with other financial assistance.

Rooted in the Magic City

Deidre Green was born and raised in the Collegeville and Fountain Heights communities of Birmingham. She’s a graduate of A. H. Parker High School and later went to Tuskegee University, in Tuskegee, Alabama, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing. Immediately after graduating from college, she moved to Georgia and worked in her profession before moving back to Birmingham in 1995. She and Pastor Green have been married for 28 years and have a total of seven children in their blended family.

As part of her ministry, Deridre Green provides encouragement to anyone battling health challenges.

“God knows right where you are. Nothing takes God by surprise. And God is able to do anything,” she said.

And for those specifically battling breast cancer or facing a negative diagnosis, Green shares why examinations are important for women of all ages.

“Breast cancer is not a respecter of persons. It knows no racial divide. [It’s important] to recognize this, even if you’re young. I have a goddaughter who’s 18 now, and the doctor found a little benign mass in her breast [when she was 15]. It just doesn’t discriminate—even if you’re 15-years-old. So, it’s just as important for a young person as it is an older woman to understand her body,” she said.

“We’re praying that we’ll see a cure for breast cancer in our lifetime, but until then, we’ll continue to push toward awareness and testing,” said First Lady Green.

For more information about Brenda’s Brown Bosom Buddies (BBBB) and Sistah Strut, visit www.brendasbrownbosombuddies.org; about VIRTUE Inc., visit https://www.facebook.com/VIRTUEIncorporated; and More Than Conquerors Faith Church, visit More Than Conquerors Faith Church – Welcome.

