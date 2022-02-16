Want To Do Business in Jefferson County? Here’s How To Register

jccal.org

The Jefferson County Commission Purchasing Division will have a special event, “How To Do Business with the Jefferson County Commission” at 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on February 23, 2022, at the Linn-Henley Research Library in the Richard Arrington Jr. Auditorium.

The purpose is to help those interested in doing business with the county learn more about registering, setting up a vendor profile, and how to qualify as a disadvantaged business enterprise if interested. There will be special guests in attendance to answer questions:

–Alabama Licensing Board of General Contractors

–Alabama MBDA Business Center

–Birmingham Construction Industry Authority (BCIA)

–Jefferson County Commissioners

–Representatives from various departments in Jefferson County

Seating is limited for the event so ask all that are interested in attending RSVP by registering at http://www.jccal.org/purchasingevent, or email pacaservices@jccal.org.

What is PACA? The Purchasing Association of Central Alabama main objective is to assist public entities large and small in the State of Alabama to conserve tax revenue through a joint bidding process and discounts on volume purchases. This is accomplished by competitively soliciting bids and proposals and awarding contracts for commonly purchased products and services. Partnership is open to all government or public entities within the State of Alabama that are subject to the State of Alabama Competitive Bid Law and agree to be governed by the provisions of the intergovernmental agreement.

