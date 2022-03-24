Birmingham Trailblazers Recognized During Women’s History Month

For The Birmingham Times

In the celebration of Women’s History Month, V.I.R.T.U.E. Inc., a community-based nonprofit empowering women in leadership, announced its cohort of 2022 TrailblazHers. This year, the organization recognized entrepreneurs, startups, and women in business throughout Birmingham, AL.

“We’re on a mission to equip, empower and motivate leaders, especially women in leadership,” said V.I.R.T.U.E. Inc. Founder Deidra Green. “We would just like for you to applaud the TrailblazHers and celebrate each for their works, what their doing in the marketplace and the mark they’re making on the earth.”

For over a decade V.I.R.T.U.E. Inc. has been successful in developing programs and events that give a profound impact to the community. This includes the TrailblazHers – a selection of women who are changemakers, innovators and influencers. The 2022 TrailblazHers include:

Nadia Gramby, CEO and Owner of Crown of Glory Birth Services

Gramby is currently studying at the National College of Midwifery and attaining clinical training through preceptorship. She is a doula, childbirth educator, placenta encapsulation specialist, and doula business strategist.

Kim Lee, Founder and CEO of Forge

Lee’s passion for service-based business, hospitality, community, and economic growth of the city drove her to open Forge – a coworking space in the heart of Downtown Birmingham.

Rashada LeRoy, Founder and CEO of LRY Media Group

Since the founding of LRY Media Group LeRoy has had the honor of producing several major events for companies and organizations such as Alabama 200, Birmingham Freedom Festival, Morehouse Tuskegee Classic, and most recently the 2022 World Games. She is also the creator and artistic director of lōb jewelry, a jewelry line consisting of pieces that journey from Africa to Alabama.

Darlene Wilson, Founder and Managing Principal of RAM Firm

Wilson is a distinct representative of how Birmingham Businesses operate given effective and efficient leadership of their organization. She is the Managing Principal of RAM Firm and Director of Classic Business Connect. Both companies focus on filling gaps through knowing your numbers and being compliant.

Dorian Kendrick, Founder and CEO of Dorian Gabrielle Consulting

As a millennial Dorian emphasizes the importance of an online presence. She understands the market’s shifting trends and focuses on growing organizational visibility. She is the founder of Dorian Gabrielle Consulting, an agency that focuses on branding, marketing, and strategic communications.

Whitney Brantley, Founder and CEO of Whitney B. Events

Brantley is an Event Planner and Wardrobe Stylist for her company Whitney B Events + Styling, where she truly believes that every event is a chance to create, “your moment” and that when you truly feel good in your dress that reflects on the outside. She decided to create this business because it merged two of her passions, fashion and events, which was something not commonly seen.

Megan Williams, Founder and CEO of Alex Ever After

Williams developed Alex Ever After, which provides unique kids clothing and apparel. She holds diverse professional experience in public relations, events management, retail, and the non-profit sector.

Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis, Family Medicine Physician

Doctor Celeste MD is a Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician and a leading expert in urgent care. She is a nationally recognized speaker, Amazon Best Selling Author, and consultant whose passion centers around empowering her patients and providing excellence in health care. She is also a sought-after media expert regarding seasonal allergies, influenza, hypertension, COVID19 and preventative care.

Tanesha Sims-Summers, CoFounder of Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn Co.

Coined as Birmingham’s favorite snack, Naughty But Nice Kettle Corn specializes in unique sweet and salty kettle corn blends. Their small batch, kettle-to-hand process allows for the freshest snack possible. They help celebrate life’s sweet moments, whether it’s a wedding, employee engagement celebration or a family movie night.

Tanisha Snell, Founder and CEO of Evolve Npo and Tanisha Snell Photography

Snell uses photography and other creative spaces like social media as a gateway of being and allowing her creativity to flow. She introduces others to the simplicity, vastness, and beautifully unique things all around us by way of perspectives.

Ursula Smith, Founder and CEO of Ursula Smith Dance

For nearly two decades, dancer, choreographer, and teacher Ursula Smith has used her gifts to enrich the local dance scene, her students of all ages, and Birmingham as a whole. An established artistic leader and presence in the dance community, Ursula is a pioneer for her generation, a respected teacher to many, and an inspiration to those she meets. Her passion and drive are evident through her dance and her teachings, which reflect the life she lives.

V.I.R.T.U.E. Inc. featured the women through profile highlights in commercials on Fox 6 and social media, where individuals were able to learn details of each person’s journey to success. To view and support the TrailblazHers visit @VirtueIncorporated on Facebook or @Virtue.Inc on Instagram.

