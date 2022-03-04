Birmingham Water Works to host career fair on Fri. and Sat. at Harbert Center

Birmingham Water Works to host career fair on Fri. and Sat. at...

bwwb.org

The Birmingham Water Works is hosting a career fair on Fri. and Sat. for approximately 100 open positions that include customer service representatives, meter readers, maintenance workers, engineers, water treatment operators, executive assistants, project coordinators, and more.

Hours for the Career Fair at the Harbert Center in downtown are 12 pm until 4 pm on Friday and 9 am until 1 pm on Saturday. Job seekers are encouraged to pre-register at www.bwwb.org.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate for Birmingham-Hoover metropolitan area sits at 2.6 percent as of December 2021, below the national average of 4.0 percent.

“While Birmingham is a tight labor market, we offer competitive pay and benefits and comprehensive training. Applicants will have the opportunity to join an award-winning team with room for advancement,” said Rick Jackson, Public Relations Manager of Birmingham Water Works. “We’re a great place to work as evidenced by the high percentage of employees who stay with us 10, 20, and 30 plus years.”

Approximately 33 percent of Birmingham Water Works employees have between 10 and 20 years of service, while 17 percent of the workforce has worked for the utility for more than 20 years.

The Harbert Center is located at 2019 4th Ave. North, Birmingham AL 35203

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

