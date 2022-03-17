Sharpe-Jefferson: No Pain, No Change

By Keisa Sharpe Jefferson

We often try to avoid it or numb it. Or even more common, flat out deny it even exists. But for better or worse … pain will be a part of our life journey. And I’m not referring to the physical pain that can sometimes be easily seen and repaired.

I’m referring to the emotional pain that we can’t readily see, the pain that keeps us bound to self-limiting beliefs, the pain that’s triggered by loss or change, the pain produced by unfavorable outcomes.

Sometimes we have a way of knowing that it’s on the way. Other times, we’re completely blindsided. Either way, the result can feel the same – devastation, depression and/or deep despair.

So, if we know this emotional pain is inevitable in our lives…. why do we always feel so utterly unprepared or unwilling to deal?

I have a belief. One of the main products of our pain is something we like even less than the temporary discomfort it produces. That something is change.

If we reframe our mindset, we can use deep, emotional pain to catapult us into our next big chapter through the change it brings. Simply put, it beckons for us to deal with something that’s been dormant.

Remember that I’m a life change strategist. So, I extract the fruit in every life opportunity, including the painful experiences that come our way.

My simple word to you is when confronted with these painful experiences, embrace it bravely and see it differently. Then enact a plan to heal.

Here are some key points to consider:

Emotional pain always bangs hardest and loudest at the onset. Time and wise counsel will help you manage and heal.

Your experience, although unique to you, is not unique as a whole. Someone has lived through it and made it successfully to the other side. Make sure you plan your strategy to heal with this optimistic fact in mind.

Ask for help. People can serve a vital role in your recovery, but you must be vulnerable enough to let them into your experience to assist.

The bottom line is that emotional pain will undoubtedly produce change. Embrace the lesson your life is yearning to teach you.

Make it work for your good.

As always, know I’m cheering for you.

Coach K

