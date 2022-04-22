Birmingham City Schools to Hold Spring Recruitment This Weekend

bhamcityschools.org

Birmingham City Schools will hold its Spring Recruitment Weekend on Friday, April 22 and Saturday April 23.

On Friday there will be a Meet & Greet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Pixel Room, 6200 Grand River Parkway #646 in Leeds, AL 35094.

On Saturday there will be an on-site interview & hiring event from 12 p.m.-3 p.m. at George W. Carver High School, 3900 24th St. N. Birmingham AL 35207.

The system is hiring teachers, counselors, child nutrition staff, custodians, maintenance, bus drivers, nurses, office staff and substitute teachers.

For more click here

