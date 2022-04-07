Drew: Help with Ukraine Relief Efforts, but be careful

By Samuetta Hill Drew

The Russian invasion into Ukraine began in late February. Since that time, we have seen vivid images of the war’s devastation in daily news reporting and cable television shows. The images of destroyed cities, deceased bodies, along with women and children running, seemingly out of fear, to safer locations tugs on the heartstrings. Many people have a desire to help. They want to offer some type of relief to these millions of Ukrainians affected by the invasion. Unfortunately, their compassion is what cybercriminals count on and profit from.

This week’s article will be a first in a short series on the types of Ukrainian scams being perpetrated worldwide. Cybercriminals are using people’s compassion to line their greedy pockets. This week’s safety article will focus on phone call scams. Other Ukrainian related scams span the spectrum from text messages, emails, banner ads, fundraising, social media, cryptocurrency and yes, even dating.

Steve Weisman, a senior lecturer in law, taxation and financial planning at Bentley University runs a website titled Scamicide.com. He says that even if you’ve signed up for the federal Do Not Call list you can still get a phone call. He further states that you can never be sure as to who is really calling you. A fake charity or scammer posing as a legitimate charity may call you. Adam Levin, co-host of the “What the Hack with Adam Levin” podcast says, “The caller ID and number may even look right.”

Weisman suggests if you are called about donating to the Ukrainian crisis you should decline to donate money during a telephone call solicitation. If you feel the call may be legitimate, still hang up and research the charity. If you feel good about it, then initiate a payment yourself on their website. Note scammers also create fake charity websites so make sure you do your due diligence in your investigation.

Levin recommends you look up the relief organization through a site such as BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator or CharityWatch and read its reviews. Then, enter the URL of the charity yourself to independently confirm you are coordinating with the right organization.

Levin says pay by credit card, which offers additional layers of protection, rather than a debit card, which taps money straight from your checking account, and never donate in the form of gift cards or wire transfers. “If someone got your payment information, they are not only going to use it this time, but they are also going to use it again and again,” Levin said.

As we have seen during the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are willing to take societal issues/concerns and turn them into a scamming opportunity for their own profitable gain, so make sure you always Keep an Eye on Safety.

