Medicaid extension in Alabama will reduce maternal mortality, say area leaders

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Leaders from across Birmingham and other areas in the state this week applauded Alabama’s new extension of postpartum Medicaid coverage that will reduce maternal mortality and improve health for families across the state, they say.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law this month the fiscal 2023 General Fund budget that includes $8.5 million to bolster postpartum care and reduce maternal mortality rates.

These funds will extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers in Alabama, providing them access to health care for 12 months post-delivery. Mothers on Alabama Medicaid now lose their coverage and access to care just 60 days after childbirth.

Alabama has the nation’s third-worst maternal death rate. Each year, nearly 40 new mothers in the state die within one year after delivery. The toll on Black mothers is nearly three times that of white moms.

Robyn Hyden, executive director of Alabama Rise, a Montgomery-based nonprofit, which focuses on policy to help those suffering with poverty, said the Medicaid extension will “save and improve lives” and urged Alabama Medicaid to extend the care further.

“[This extension] will help reduce long-standing racial disparities in health care that have plagued our state for generations. It also will promote more stable families, vibrant communities and a healthier future. This is an important step closer to the day when all Alabamians can get the health care they need to survive and thrive,” Hyden said.

Rachel Bunning, vice president of external affairs for the Women’s Foundation of Alabama said the extension of Medicaid for mothers will give 30,000 moms access to “necessary follow-up care,” which is an important move to address the maternal health crisis in Alabama.

“This crucial first step toward expanded coverage not only benefits women and their children but entire communities because we know when women succeed, families thrive, and communities grow,” Bunning said.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) gave states an incentive to increase Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months via a state plan amendment.

Dalia Abrams, program operations executive director for BirthWell Partners Community Doula Project, said she directly sees the need for the care the funding will provide.

“Our doula program supports these families during pregnancy, labor, birth and the early postpartum period. We see firsthand the importance of continued medical coverage for the health of mothers, and by extension, for the health of their babies. This major step toward equity will play a big part in addressing disparities in maternal and infant health outcomes,” Abrams said.

Mary Spears, who works in communications for the Capshaw, Alabama-based United Women of Color, said new mothers have to focus on forming closeness with their children during the first year after birth.

‘We hope that this is the first step of many to ensure that mothers who bear children and are eligible for SOBRA Medicaid have access to affordable, reliable health care. During the first year of their newborn child’s life, bonding and infant brain development should be top concerns for mothers, not worrying about health care needs.”

Birmingham nurse Lindsey Harris, who also serves as president of the Alabama State Nurses Association, said the extension of care will allow new mothers to focus on what’s important, instead worrying about finances.

“Alabama nurses have experienced mothers who once the coverage ends have neglected to seek care for themselves as the focus shifts to caring for the infant and not themselves as now, they must pay for health care needs out of pocket. This expansion of coverage will allow mothers to remain in the care of the maternal health care provider to ensure optimal wellness,” Harris said.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

