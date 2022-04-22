“My Jeffco” App Allows Residents in Parts of County to Report Issues from Phone

jccal.org

Jefferson County has released a new app called “My Jeffco” that is now available in app stores for both IOS and Android phone users. The app lets citizens in unincorporated parts of the County report issues such as potholes, sewer issues, and more. It also has an extensive database of frequently asked questions and answers that is searchable to help citizens find information quicker on the go. Download link here.

“The Commissioners asked us to develop this for citizens and it was a part of our strategic plan,” said County Manager Cal Markert. “Our IT department did a great job of working with Rock Solid and our team to make the app something that truly integrates with our different departments.”

“We leveraged technology and provided a platform to engage with citizens and deliver effective and efficient services in a timely manner,” added Sri Karra, Jefferson County Chief Information Officer. “We are hoping to grow this integration and improve the app and how it functions as we learn more about how citizens use it.”

Jefferson County contracted with Rock Solid Technologies a software engineering company based in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Austin, Texas to create the application. The company has more than 200 employees and serves clients in more than 30 countries.

Founded in 1819, Jefferson County is the most populated county in the State with more than 670,000 residents. Commission meetings are listed on the county website calendar at jccal.org and can be watched live, along with all Planning and Zoning Board meetings.

