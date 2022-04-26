Parks And Greenway Advocates Celebrate New Trail Network in Birmingham

By Alabama NewsCenter Staff

Advocates for expanding Alabama’s walking and biking trails celebrated Earth Day last week by stepping out on the newest section of a growing trail network in Birmingham, and turning earth for the next segment.

Staff, board members and supporters of the nonprofit Freshwater Land Trust officially cut the ribbon on the Hugh Kaul Trail, a section of the Red Rock Trail System that is expanding across Jefferson County. Joining them were public and private partners in the project, including Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson and Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson.

The new Hugh Kaul Trail segment, formerly known as the Jones Valley Trail Extension, links the popular Rotary Trail, which connects to downtown and Railroad Park, with the vibrant Avondale neighborhood to the east.

But why stop there? On a beautiful Friday spring morning, the group combined the ribbon-cutting with a groundbreaking for the next section of the Hugh Kaul Trail, which will extend east, from the heart of Avondale at 41st Street to the Continental Gin Complex, home to neighborhood hotspot Cahaba Brewing Company. Officials hope to complete the segment in time to greet locals and international visitors arriving in the city for The World Games 2022, set for July.

Indeed, the Hugh Kaul and Rotary trails roll directly past several craft breweries in the city – including the newest location for Ghost Train Brewing Company – with even more just a few blocks away from the route. The Hugh Kaul Trail also takes walkers and bikers past other attractions, including Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark and the Pepper Place shopping and entertainment district. In coming years, walking and biking advocates envision the trail’s extension farther east into the revitalizing Woodlawn and East Lake neighborhoods and on to Ruffner Mountain nature preserve. Looking in the opposite direction, advocates also dream of the day the trail will connect to the Kiwanis Vulcan Trail below Vulcan Park and Museum and extend farther west, ultimately connecting to Red Mountain Park, linking three marquee greenspaces in metro Birmingham.

Woodfin praised the project and the multiple benefits it provides, from connectivity to recreation to the health benefits of encouraging people to get out and enjoy walking and biking on area trails.

“We know that having the ability to continue to connect people to our environment, continuing to be intentional about more outdoor space and connectivity and health and economic development, and tying all of that together has been a labor of love,” Woodfin said.

Rusha Smith, Freshwater Land Trust executive director, said, “The ultimate reason we do this is so that everyone in our county can have a green space within a mile of their home. That is our goal.

“You will see and meet people and interact with people on a trail that you would never have the opportunity to get to interact with if you were in your car. All you have to do is come walk down the Hugh Kaul Trail and meet your other community members. It is so exciting and one of the reasons we love Birmingham,” Smith said.

The Hugh Kaul Trail was made possible with support from the Hugh Kaul Foundation, which was created by Birmingham timber magnate and former state legislator Hugh Kaul. He died in 1991. The Alabama Power Foundation is also a supporter of the Freshwater Land Trust and its Red Rock Trail System initiative.

“Trail projects of this magnitude aren’t possible without committed community partners,” said Carolyn Buck, the land trust’s Red Rock Trail System director.

The trust is now working with consultants to update the Red Rock Trail System’s 10-year master plan for a bicycle and pedestrian network throughout Jefferson County. Once complete, trust officials said they plan to aggressively pursue more opportunities to expand the Red Rock system, working with both public and private partners.

To date, nearly 130 miles of walking and biking trails have been completed out of a master plan that envisions 750 miles of trails, bike paths and sidewalks across the county. Learn more about the Red Rock Trail System and master plan here. Learn more about the Freshwater Land Trust here.

