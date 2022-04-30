Freelancer Solomon Crenshaw Jr. Receives Top Alabama Media Award

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham-based freelance writer Solomon Crenshaw Jr. has been named Communicator of Achievement of Alabama Media Professionals.

That distinction puts Crenshaw in the running for the national Communicator of the Achievement of the NATIONAL FEDERATION OF PRESS WOMEN, the parent organization of AMP. Additionally, seven of his works from 2021 were recognized in AMP’s communications contest including five that appeared in the Birmingham Times and three of those were for first place.

“Solomon Crenshaw Jr. is one of the most versatile and talented freelance journalists in the state who can write breaking stories, profiles, game stories and government meetings with equal skill,” said Birmingham Times Executive Editor Barnett Wright. “Not only that, but he takes photos and shoots his own videos.”

Five of his articles earned first place, which puts each in consideration for NFPW honors at its national convention this summer. His work appears as well in Birmingham Watch (www.birminghamwatch.org); Alabama NewsCenter and Starnes Media. Here’s a list of his honored works with a link to each.

First-place Feature Story – (The Birmingham Times) Print-based Newspaper Alabama A&M Bulldogs Wideout to Honor Grandmother Who Died of COVID https://lnkd.in/enfFkBRV

First-place Specialty Articles — (The Birmingham Times) History One-on-one with Pulitzer winner John Archibald whose debut memoir comes out March 9 https://lnkd.in/ehN7fBtC

First-place Specialty Articles – (birminghamwatch.org) Government or Politics ‘Can-Do Cal’ Takes a Customer-Focused Approach to New Job as Jefferson County, Alabama County Manager https://lnkd.in/e3vV48r4

First-place Specialty Articles – (The Birmingham Times) Sports How Alabama A&M Bulldogs Quarterback Aqeel Glass Became One of HBCU’s Best https://lnkd.in/eSBK4yu4

First-place Single Photograph – (birminghamwatch.org) News or Feature Photo Petelos, Tony Petelos Says Goodbye to Jefferson County Manager Post https://lnkd.in/envnXf-e

Second-place Personality Profile – (The Birmingham Times) More than 500 Words Leonard Smoot Coaches Miles College to National Golf Title https://lnkd.in/e_xPRkfq

Third-place Specialty Articles – (The Birmingham Times) History Birmingham Police: Meet the First 5 Female Captains to Serve at Same Time https://lnkd.in/e4nCDMc2

