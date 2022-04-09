UAB to break ground on new $78M genomics building on Monday, April 11

uabnews.edu

The University of Alabama at Birmingham will break ground for the new $78 million-plus Altec/Styslinger Genomic Medicine and Data Sciences Building at 11 a.m., Monday, April 11.

The genomics building will accelerate advancements in precision medicine, informatics and data sciences — areas that represent the future of modern health care.

The event will take place on the site of the new building, on 7th Ave. between 19th and 20th Streets. The event will be livestreamed on UAB’s Facebook page.

The ceremony will include senior leaders from UAB, UAB Medicine, the Heersink School of Medicine, the Board of Trustees of the University of Alabama System and representatives of state and local governments, including Governor Kay Ivey.

The 175,000-square-foot building will bring together researchers, equipment and staff for the Hugh Kaul Precision Medicine Institute, the Informatics Institute, the Bill L. Harbert Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and translational scientists from many different disciplines to increase national and global competitiveness of both UAB and the state of Alabama in research, innovation, commercialization and economic development.

The project is being funded through $50 million from the state of Alabama via the Public School and College Authority — the largest-ever investment from the state in a university facility. An additional $5 million from Jefferson County leaders also support the project, as do funds supplied by UAB donors Altec/Styslinger Foundation and Marnix and Mary Heersink.

