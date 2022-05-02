Birmingham Native, Alabama St. Student Awarded Wells Fargo Scholarship

By Kenneth Mullinax/ASU

Iyanah Scarbrough, a native of Birmingham and Alabama State University honor student who has worked numerous jobs to help her stay in school full-time, has received a scholarship that will lessen her financial burden as she prepares to graduate this week and fulfill her dream of helping at-risk kids.

Scarbrough is recipient of the 2022 Wells Fargo HBCU College Completion Scholarship Program, which is sponsored by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). Scarbrough, a criminal justice major who holds a 3.8 GPA, said winning the scholarship gives her “peace of mind.”

“To win this scholarship means the world to me because I am now assured that all of my bills to ASU will be taken care of and I can take part in my upcoming graduation program,” Scarbrough said. “This also enhances my faith in humankind because it shows me that there are people who care about advancing the college careers of students just like me. I have to thank Wells Fargo, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund staff and ASU’s Office of Career Services, which made me aware of this scholarship opportunity.”

The criminal justice major is presently working part-time as a substitute teacher in Montgomery, which allows her to help educate and by example, influence at-risk youth, which she says is her ‘calling’ in life.

“I hope to one day make a difference in the lives of others, especially our youth. At some point, I want to start my own nonprofit organization to cater to the advancement of underprivileged youth,” she said.

Attending Alabama State University has not only given her a great education, but it has also opened many doors for her, Scarbrough said.

“Our ASU and this scholarship are playing a key role in shaping me into being a successful person in the future. Because of all the wonderful things that ASU has provided me, I can only hope that one day I will be in a position to also bring help, encouragement, and assistance to another student in need of a hand up. I cannot express my gratitude enough to the University and to its office of Career Services,” Scarbrough explained.

Watch Scarbrough’s TMCF acceptance video by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/s2aKOw2AMQ0

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

