June 1 Deadline Nears For Birmingham Promise scholarship Applications

dcwins.org

Time is running out for Birmingham City Schools’ Class of 2022 to submit scholarship applications to Birmingham Promise and lock in the opportunity to go to college tuition-free starting next fall.

The deadline for applications is June 1.

“The long Memorial Day weekend is a great time for any students who have not submitted their applications to sit down with their families, complete any paperwork and get it submitted to Birmingham Promise,” said Samantha Williams, executive director of Birmingham Promise. “An investment of a couple of hours this weekend can provide these students with a lifetime of opportunities.”

Birmingham Promise scholarships provide up to four years of study at any two-year or four-year college or university in Alabama, and they cover any tuition and mandatory fees not covered by other financial aid. All graduates of Birmingham City Schools are eligible, but to receive assistance, they must complete the Birmingham Promise application and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

The application for Birmingham Promise can be found here. Help with the application process and the FAFSA form will be available throughout the weekend. Students and parents can call 205-843-5967 or email info@birminghampromise.org for assistance.

“Our message to Birmingham’s graduating class is simple: With Birmingham Promise, you’ve got a way to further your education and pursue your dreams,” Williams said. “Please don’t miss out on this opportunity.”

For more information, go to www.birminghampromise.org.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

