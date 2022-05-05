People, Places and Things

GWEN DERU







HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY…to all of the mothers and the ‘mother figures!’





TODAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



**CINCO DE MAYO with DANNY HAMMONS, JERROD ATKINS & RICKY TATE at The Nick.



**BRIAN KELLEY at Iron City.



**LIVE KARAOKE SHOWCASE hosted by LOGAN THE ENTERTAINER, every Thursday at Ruth’s Place in Irondale, 2404 Derby Way. DJ MOSE STOVALL is on crowd control.



**EVERY THURSDAY HAPPY HOUR, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at the Kappa Komplex, 45 6th Avenue South.



**KARAOKE, 5-9 p.m. at Courtyard Alabaster Bar and Grill.



**TASTEMAKER THURSDAY – Every Thursday at Blaze Ultra Lounge, 228 Roebuck Plaza Drive, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m. with DJ Ace Twon (95.7 JAMZ) in the mix hosted by Audio Life and GMC Promo.



**THIRSTY THURSDAY at Hookah 114 17th Street No.



**THIRD THURSDAY BLUES JAM, 7 p.m. at True Story Brewing.



**TEQUILA THURSDAY at the Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**THROW BACK THURSDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge, 3801 Richard Arrington, Jr., Blvd.





FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**MAMA SAID KNOCK YOU OUT at the StarDome Comedy Club.



**TRIBUTE TO JOE AND TANK featuring KUNTRY SOUL at Perfect Note.



**THE BAND KAROLINA with KAYDEE MULVEHILL at The Nick.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.



**FREE HOOKAH FRIDAYS at Blu Onyx, 10 p.m.



**AFRO CARIBBEAN NIGHTS (Every Friday Night) at Ash’s on 2nd, 7 p.m. until with Reggae, Afro Beats, Dancehall and Top 40 Hits.



**FIREBALL FRIDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**FRIDAY NIGHT RAP, Every 1st and 3rd Friday at Crescent Cultural Center, 1121 Tuscaloosa Avenue, W.





SATURDAY…



**SPRING FLING MARKET, 1-5 p.m. at Ross Bridge



**SATURDAYS IN THE GARDENS at Birmingham Botanical Gardens.



**WINE DOWN HAPPY HOUR, 4 p.m.- 9 p.m. at Saferoom Lounge Bar.



**MS. JOHNNIE AND THE JAMMERS Live After Five, 7-10 p.m. at Bistro on 19th located at 109 19th St. N., Bessemer. EVERY 2nd and 4th SATURDAY!!



**SOLD OUT SATURDAYS at the Blu Onyx Every Saturday.



**CIROC SATURDAYS at Blu Onyx.



**LOCAL MAN & LEFT ON RED at The Nick.



**TRIBUTE TO R&B 70s-80s w/DEE BRADLEY at Perfect Note.





HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!!!





SUNDAY…



**WORSHIP AT THE SIXTH, 9:30 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Baptist Church.



**WOODLAWN STREET MARKET, 12 p.m. at Woodlawn Street Market.



**FOODIES, BEATZ, VIBEZ, 2-9 p.m. at 604 Bar & Lounge at 604 9th St. No.



**SAINT AETHER HOMECOMING SHOW w/ BROTHA JOSH, VON MAUR + VAMPIRE MANSION at The Nick.



**2 SEXY SUNDAY at the Blu Onyx, 8- 12 p.m.



**SUNDAY FUNDAY for the grown Folks Kickback at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.



**MOTHER’S DAY with DEE BRADLEY at the Perfect Note.





MONDAY…



**EVERY MONDAY is MONSLAYYY – THE CARIBBEAN WAY, 8 p.m. at the Vault with TRINI and BRENT TRINI-FRESH PIERRE. FREE.



**BIRMINGHAM BANDSTAND at The Nick.





TUESDAY…



**INDUSTRY NIGHT TUESDAY at Blu Onyx, 8 p.m.



**EVERY TUESDAY – TRUE STORY BREWING JAZZ SESSIONS, 7- 10 p.m., 5510 Crestwood Blvd.



**TASTY TUESDAYS at Platinum of Birmingham.



**EVERY TUESDAY LIT AND JAZZ with DAVID TALLEY AND FRIENDS, 7 p.m. at Lit on 8th, 518 Rev. Abraham Woods Blvd.



**FAT TUESDAY at Tha Vibe Bar & Lounge.







WEDNESDAY…



**INTERFAITH NOONDAY PRAYER SERVICES every Wednesday, Noon at Linn Park in Downtown Birmingham.



**WEDNESDAYS WEEKLY JAZZ JAM, 7- 10 p.m. at True Story Brewing Company, 5510 Crestwood Blvd. Food until 9 p.m. Music until 10 p.m. and Drink until 11 p.m.



**OPEN BAR WEDNESDAY, 8 p.m. at Blu Onyx.





NEXT THURSDAY…



**READ THE BIRMINGHAM TIMES. Catch up on the news!



**THURSDAY NIGHT WORKOUTS with Live Females at the Blu Onyx.



** TRIBE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS TOUR at The Nick.





NEXT FRIDAY…



**QUE’S BAR & GRILL GROOVIN’ on 19th Street in Ensley.



**LIT FRIDAYS WITH RIPCORD, 8 p.m. – 2 a.m. at 4501 Gary Avenue in Fairfield.

**R&B NIGHT WITH DEIRDRE GADDIS at Perfect Note.



**WITCH’S WALL with WIEUCA+BLACK PLASTIQUE at The Nick.





NEWS TO USE…



IT’S DERBY TIME….



**DISTRICT 9 BRINGS DERBY DAY TO BIRMINGHAM – Join Councilor LaTonya Tate, District 9, this Saturday, 2 p.m. at Ensley Tuxedo Ballroom, 2001 Avenue D. FREE and Open to the Public. Come dressed to impress and enjoy food and entertainment with the community.



**THE BRUNCH DERBY EDITION on Saturday, at Michael’s Restaurant featuring live band FLY DAVE AND THE PARTY ROCKERS, DJ CHRIS COLEMAN and DJ DIRTY VEGAS mixing live. The A-List Networking Group LLC, G. Ramsey and Royalty Entertainment brings you the most anticipated event of the Spring Season at Michael’s Restaurant with three party areas: The Rooftop at BAR Sebastian, Inside the Restaurant and The Courtyard, 2-7 p.m. with Brunch and Mimosas served 2-4 p.m. Dress to impress at this High Fashion event.



AND MORE…



**AAF BIRMINGHAM AND AMA MAY MEMBERSHIP MIXER…Join the American Advertising Federation Birmingham and the American Marketing Association Birmingham, Wednesday, 5:30 – 8 p.m. at Paper Doll in a celebration of YOU. FREE. Get information about membership, ask the board questions and see what benefits a membership brings.



**WHAT’S NEXT…Join the Alabama Media Professionals, May 14, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Homewood Public Library for a workshop to look at the changing journalistic world. Find out how communications fields are evolving and what professionals can do to stay ahead. Speakers are EUNICE ELLIOTT, DANA “LADY WOO” WOODRUFF, JARVIS ESCOTT, STARR DUNIGAN, CHAUNDRA DAVIS and CECILIA WOOD who will share their experiences with hyper-local media, movement journalism, podcasting, marketing.





AT VULCAN PARK AND MUSEUM…



**BIRMINGHAM WALKING TOURS has one scheduled at Forest Park on May 15 and the Historic Loft District on May 21. The tours are fun for all ages and cover a variety of topics including local history, architectural styles and influences, preservation efforts and city planning/design and just maybe, a little bit of gossip.



**VULCAN’S 118th BIRTHDAY BASH is June 5th, 1- 5 p.m. Enjoy the afternoon full of entertainment, guest appearances, performances and more.





FOR THE YOUTH…



**BACK TO BASICS – A YOUTH SUMMIT, 12 – 2 p.m., Saturday, at Legion Field. A space where young people may give voice to their reality and obtain the necessary resources to build a future free of violence and illegal drugs. For info on panelists, Q&A session, and employment opportunities, call 205-254-2391.



**SUMMER CAMP – Birmingham Park and Recreation Summer Camp, June 6 – July 30, ages 5 – 12. Educational enrichment, athletics, arts and crafts and more! Call 205-254-2303 for information on a camp near you.



**KIDS AND JOBS…The City of Birmingham Mayor’s Office Division of Youth Services with WBRC FOX 6 2022 Kids & Jobs Program is launched for summer jobs for hundreds of Birmingham youth to work through the summer. EXPOSURE (14 & 15 years old) – Participating students will receive first-time exposure to the workplace. FUTURE EXECUTIVE (16 – 24 year Old) – Provides high school and college students ages with an introduction to the workforce and a chance to explore various professions. For more information, call (205) 320-0679.





AT SIXTH AVENUE BAPTIST CHURCH



…SEE YOU AT THE SIXTH …



**EVERY MONDAY MORNING MEDITATION WITH PASTOR CANTELOW, 7:15 a.m. Contact the church at (205) 321-1136 or (205) 321-1137.





FOR OUTDOORS LOVERS…



AT THE BIRMINGHAM BOTANICAL GARDENS…



**SEE AROUND THE GARDENS: PEONIES – Peonies are blooming letting us know that it is Springtime.



**ART IN THE GARDENS has an artists’ reception Friday, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Check the website for more.



** STORYTIME AT THE GARDENS is Fridays for preschool-age children designed to promote a love of reading, creativity and gardening while gaining the benefits of visiting the Gardens and being outdoors.



GO PUBLIC GARDENS DAYS are May 6-14 at 10 a.m. and May 15 at 11 a.m. This is a 10-day initiative of the American Public Gardens Association.



**BIRMINGHAM ROSE SHOW is May 7, 1-5 p.m. and May 8, 1-4 p.m. with the Birmingham Rose Society presenting its annual Rose show on Mother’s Day weekend. Open to the public.



**ALABAMA BONSAI SOCIETY SPRING SHOW is May 14, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and May 15, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. where you can explore trees on display and for sale while you enjoy the live demonstrations by a bonsai master and vendors selling pots, tools and soil. Free to the public.



**HOUSEPLANT PROPAGATION is May 27, 3:30 p.m. and 28, 6 p.m. Learn the art and science of houseplant propagation.



**SUMMER CAMPS is May 31- July 29 for age 4- 6th grade with fun themes such as Monet’s Gardens, Wild and Wonderful and Summer Gardeners: From Bees to Trees.





FOR FOOD AND MUSIC LOVERS AND MORE…RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER…JUNE IS NATIONAL SOUL FOOD MONTH….right around the corner… Here is a little for getting you started looking for food recipes and articles on food and plenty of good food…



**CCDN FOOD HUBWEDNESDAY, Every Wednesday of each month in Fountain Heights Old Sardis Baptist Church, 1240 4th Street North, 10 – noon. For more, www.communitycaredn.org.



**ROSS BRIDGE FARMERS MARKET, May 13, 4 p.m.



FOR MUSIC LOVERS…



**KEITH SWEAT, MONICA, TAMAR BRAXTON, GINUWINE and SILK, June 5 at Legacy Arena. This is Birmingham R&B Music Experience.



**CARIBBEAN FOOD AND MUSIC FESTIVAL – THE RISE OF THE PHOENIX – The Central Alabama Caribbean American Organization’s festival with the theme ‘The Rise of the Phoenix’ for this year’s Caribbean Food and Music Festival is June 11 at the DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer. The Caribbean festival kicks off at 11 a.m. There is a parade at noon starting at the Bessemer Railway Museum ending at the park. Some of the performers are JUNKANOO BAND of performers from the Bahamas, REVOLUTION BAND and the PANSONIC STEEL BAND. Vendors, dance performances and an African drumming presentation will be a part of this annual event. The festival is scheduled during the month of June in recognition of Caribbean American Heritage Month.



**JUNETEENTH CELEBRATIONS are coming in June. Look for more!



FOR FILM LOVERS…



**MAY AT SIDEWALK with the MAY BOOK + FILM CLUB –MAY 11- BOOK: BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN by ANNIE PROUIX and FILM: BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN with private screening and discussion on June 14, 7 p.m.



**SIDEWALK’S STUDENT WEEKEND is May 13-15. All students can celebrate the end of the semester with Sidewalk with a valid student ID, report card or yearbook.



**COMING SOON: Family Book + Film Club for families with children of all ages. Read the book individually or as a family activity and to the cinema for a private screening and discussion with parents and kids. Family Book + Film Club meets at 10 a.m. Teen Book + Film Club is for teens in middle school and high school to read YA books and come to the cinema to view the film and discuss both works. Teen Book + Film Club will meet at 12:30 p.m. Both clubs will meet on June 4, June 18, July 9 and July 23.



**FILMMAKER HAPPY HOUR is May 19th every 3rd Thursday, 5-7 p.m. with Movie Trivia at 7-9 p.m.



**SIDEWRITE deadline is extended to May 23. If you have a screenplay that you would like to submit to the screenplay competition, enter now. Accepting short and feature-length screenplays with award for Best Alabama Screenplay, Best Short Screenplay and Best Feature Screenplay.



FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION LOVERS…



**ALABAMA HISTORICAL 2023 GRANT PROGRAM – The State Historic Preservation Office has opened its 2023 Grant Program. Historic sites meeting the eligibility can submit applications now through June 30, 4 p.m. Grants will be awarded to public or nonprofit entities that own and operate sites in Alabama that reflect an education based mission and concentrate on educational programming. Preference will be given to properties built before 1840 – 1943 that are listed in or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, historic school structures and any property built after 1943 that contributed to the civil rights movement. For more and to submit an official Historic Sites Grant application, go to ahc.alabama.gov/resources/grants.aspx.



COMING SOON…



**JULY 7-17, 2022 – THE WORLD GAMES are coming. Look for more!



Well, that’s it. Tell you more ‘next’ time. People, Places and Things by Gwen DeRu is a weekly column. Send comments to my emails: gwenderu@yahoo.com and thelewisgroup@birminghamtimes.com.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

