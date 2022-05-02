Princeton Baptist Medical Center to Commemorate 100 Years tonight

tenethealth.com

Princeton Baptist Medical Center will hold a Centennial Celebration, on Monday, May 2, to commemorate 100 years of serving the Birmingham area as well as communities across central Alabama.

The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the hospital’s East Expansion Atrium at 701 Princeton Avenue Southwest in Birmingham.

The hospital was the first of four Birmingham area Baptist hospitals and opened its doors in the West End community on Jan. 20, 1922.

“We are proud to mark this milestone by reflecting on our hospital’s legacy and embracing the exciting things that are in store for our team,” said Princeton Baptist CEO Mike Neuendorf.

At tonight’s event, the hospital will be presented with a Congressional Proclamation introduced on the floor of the House of Representatives by Congresswoman Terri A. Sewell on April 27, recognizing Princeton Baptist’s 100 years of service. A collection of historical memorabilia, including medical instruments, nurses’ uniforms, and photographs dating back to the hospital’s earliest days, will be on display in the atrium.

Speakers at the event include Jim Foyt and Regina Yarbrough, R.N., chairman and vice chairman, respectively, of the Baptist Health System Board of Trustees; Councilor Crystal Smitherman of the Birmingham City Council, who will present the hospital with a proclamation from the city, and Saumya Sutaria, M.D., chief executive officer of Tenet Healthcare, the hospital’s parent company.

Also speaking are Bruce Burns, M.D., chief of staff, Princeton Baptist Medical Center; Mike Neuendorf, the hospital’s chief executive officer, and Donald Williamson, M.D., president and CEO of the Alabama Hospital Association. Pre-recorded videos with comments from Rep. Sewell and Randall Woodfin, mayor of Birmingham, will be shown.

“This event will be a wonderful occasion to celebrate Princeton Baptist Medical Center’s long and distinguished legacy of caring for our community, as well as an opportunity to recognize and remember all the dedicated nurses, physicians, other caregivers, and staff who have upheld our values and mission so honorably over the last 100 years, just as they continue to do today,” said Neuendorf.

The original 90-bed hospital, originally named Birmingham Infirmary, has grown to become a full-service medical center with 505 licensed beds serving approximately 53,000 patients annually and delivering 522 babies in 2021. Built on Christian principles that are still present in its daily operations, the hospital has maintained its mission to extend the healing ministry of Christ through holistic, people-centered health care throughout its 100-year history.

The history of the Ida V. Moffett School of Nursing, which is also celebrating its centennial, is closely woven with that of the hospital given its first class of students were admitted to Birmingham Infirmary. Princeton Baptist continues to offer a residency program allowing students to learn more about the medical field in a hands-on environment.

Following remarks from the guest speakers, there will be a presentation of Century of Caring, a video specially created to celebrate the hospital’s centennial.

“This year is more than a time to just celebrate, but it is a time to honor the unwavering commitment of those employees who have served and continued to serve our community,” Neuendorf said.

