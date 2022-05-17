Ramsay High’s Naomi Smitherman Signs Letter of Intent with South Alabama

For The Birmingham Times

Ramsay High School Senior Naomi Smitherman Friday signed a letter of intent to play NCAA Division I basketball with the University of South Alabama, a member of the Sunbelt Conference.

Smitherman was a four-year varsity member, team captain for two years, and selected for the 2021-22 all area team and the Birmingham Jefferson County all-star team. She is also a member of Ramsay’s varsity soccer team where she played goalie.

While at Ramsay High School, Smitherman has earned a 3.7 GPA, which includes Honors and Advanced Placement class credits and has maintained enrollment in Ramsay’s Engineering Academy since her freshman year. Also, Naomi is a member of numerous clubs and organizations including but not limited to the National Honors Society, Mu Alpha Theta Honors Society, and Ramsay’s Engineering Club.

Naomi will major in mechanical engineering at the University of South Alabama. She has been accepted into 22 colleges and university with a combined scholarship total of $1.5 million.

Naomi is the daughter of Mary Smitherman, RN, sister of Noah Smitherman, granddaughter of Judge Carole and Senator Rodger Smitherman, and niece of Birmingham City Council President Pro Tem Crystal Smitherman. Naomi enjoys drawing, traveling, reading, and volunteering in her spare time.

