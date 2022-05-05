Students Have Until June 1 To Apply For Birmingham Promise Scholarships

dcwins.com

Seniors in Birmingham City Schools must complete their Birmingham Promise scholarship applications by June 1 to ensure they have an opportunity to attend college tuition-free.

Birmingham Promise provides up to four years of tuition assistance for graduates of Birmingham City Schools. The scholarships can be used at any public two-year or four-year college or university in Alabama. The program also provides students with coaches to help them succeed in college.

“Even if seniors aren’t sure of their post-graduation plans, we urge them to complete this application,” said Samantha Williams, executive director of Birmingham Promise. “You can complete the application and ultimately choose not to accept tuition assistance from Birmingham Promise. Completing the application just makes sure you keep this option on the table.”

Birmingham Promise urges students to act now to make sure they meet the deadline. The application requires students to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form, which is commonly referred to as FAFSA.

Starting this year, the state of Alabama requires high school seniors to complete FAFSA in order to graduate. Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan said that is an added reason for students to move quickly to meet the FAFSA requirement and apply for Birmingham Promise as well.

“We encourage all of our students to pursue their dreams for college and career,” Dr. Sullivan said. “By completing the FAFSA and applying for Birmingham Promise, students can secure a pathway to make their dreams come true.”

Since 2020, Birmingham Promise has provided tuition assistance or coaching services to 800 Birmingham graduates.

Birmingham Mayor Randall L. Woodfin, whose administration launched Birmingham Promise, encouraged parents, grandparents and others to make sure all city seniors take advantage of the program.

“Birmingham Promise is a program that is supported by the city and by the corporate community with one goal: Giving our students the college and career opportunities they deserve,” Mayor Woodfin said. “Our promise is that if students do their part by finishing high school, money will not be the obstacle that keeps them from going to college. But they need to take the first step by completing those applications by June 1.”

The application for Birmingham Promise can be found here. Help with the application process and the FAFSA form will be available throughout May. Students and parents can also call 205-843-5967 for assistance.

For more information, visit www.birminghampromise.org.

