4th Annual Magic City Fashion Week Schedule of Events

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

Season IV: The World Is Watching June 9 – 12 at The Birmingham Museum of Art

Thursday | June 9 | 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Birmingham Museum of Art

SZN IV continues with an immersive art + fashion experience hosted by basic. and Forecast Salon in collaboration with the Birmingham Museum of Art.

Featuring a cocktail hour, dance performances by local groups Notinee & Formations Dance Co, and music by DJ Coco, and concludes with runway shows by Sari Drapiér Diana Thomas Rawlings of Draped2Nines, a Billy Reid show with style influencer Randall Porter, a drag show by local queens, basic., and a hair-centric performance from Forecast Salon.

Guests will enjoy an interactive experience highlighting the vibrant creative culture of the Magic City. Doors open at 5 p.m. Runway shows begin promptly at 7 p.m.

Friday | June 10 | 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Birmingham Museum of Art

In partnership with the Museum of Art’s Art After Five, Splashed by DKG presents the 4th Annual Emerging Designer Runway Competition. Featuring a cocktail hour and community art activities, title runway shows from previous winners Kenya B. and Calechie, and introducing collections from our six emerging designers. Designers will compete for bragging rights and a prize package worth 10K to further their career.

The evening concludes with the newest collection from our founder Splashed by DKG and the grand finale event to find the next top brand.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Runway shows begin at 7 p.m.

Saturday | June 11 | 12 to 4 p.m.

The Gallery at The Pizitz

Magic City Fashion Week is hosting a local makers’ market for its designers and makers at The Gallery at The Pizitz for Shop Local Day. Shop Local Day encourages the community to support and shop with local brands. Our goal is to encourage city-wide shopping with emerging brands to increase business awareness, traffic, and sales.

Lakeview, 7 p.m.

Following Shop Local Day and in partnership with Central Alabama Pride, Magic City Fashion Week will join the 2022 Pride Parade in Lakeview. We invite guests to walk with us in unity and solidarity.

All attendees are encouraged to wear clothing that speaks to a cause they are passionate about; specifically in regards to inclusivity, equality, and human rights.

Sunday | June 12

Linn Park

Join us in Linn Park for Central Alabama Pride’s annual PrideFest to round out a weekend of fashion, art, culture, and unity.

