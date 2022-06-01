Birmingham Plans To Halt Construction Near World Games Venues

By Ryan Michaels

The Birmingham Times

Birmingham City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance which will temporarily halt some residential and construction projects near venues hosting events during The World Games 2022.

This applies to the areas that include Protective Stadium; UAB; CrossPlex and Legion Field.

The work and permit suspension includes the construction, enlargement, and demolition of all structures as well as utility related permits and other various permits, according to the city.

This temporary construction halt was approved mostly to ensure that the Games, which the U.S. Department of Homeland Security recently said required the highest level of security, happen safely, according to Chaz Mitchell, Mayor Randall Woodfin’s chief of operations.

“It’s just a safety concern that we want to alleviate right now,” Mitchell said.

The first phase of the suspension begins on June 21. Construction permits and work for the suspended areas may resume on July 18. All permit activities and inspections will continue as normal citywide except for the temporary suspension within the designated restricted area.

The Games will be held July 7-July 17.

City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said safety is important because of the number of people expected for The World Games and on-site at construction projects.

As of last month, more than 350,000 tickets have been sold for The Games that will feature 3,600 athletes from more than 100 countries at locations in more than 25 venues around the greater Birmingham metropolitan area.

Other areas that will see a temporary halt in construction include Central Downtown; Avondale Park; Sloss Furnaces and Birmingham Southern.

An exception may be granted if halting the construction project will cause significant damage or if an emergency necessitating a construction repair is needed.

The temporary stop also comes alongside other recent announcements related to transportation through the duration of the Games, including extensive road closures which are also meant to contribute to the safety of Games attendees, and a new system of three bus lines which will operate during the Games.

During the World Games, a remote permit office will be identified for all normal permitting activities. For more information, call 205-254-2252 or 205-254-2904 to speak a Plans Examiner or visit birminghamal.gov/bhamready.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

