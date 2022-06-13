‘Sensational Summer Learning’ Begins Today in Birmingham City Schools

www.bhamcityschools.org

Beginning today, students throughout Birmingham City Schools will have continued opportunities for academic growth and enrichment with the district’s Sensational Summer Learning initiative.

The district, local schools and several community partners will offer classes ranging from engineering and coding to music, dance and exercise. Schools also will offer classes to help kindergartners prepare for school. The state-mandated camps for literacy and numeracy will be available in addition to traditional grade recovery programs.

“School districts around the country have faced challenges with learning loss because of the disruptions of COVID-19. In Birmingham City Schools, we want our scholars to recover any losses they may have experienced, and we want them to reach their highest potential,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.

Academic Officer Dr. Jermaine Dawson said his team set a goal of providing variety in enrichment programs while offering engaging classes to help recover learning.

“Students have different styles of learning, and we must meet them where they are and give them the tools to succeed,” Dawson said.

Sensational Summer Learning begins every day at 8 a.m. starting June 13. All programs are free. Click here for more information on summer learning.

