Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival Returns to Birmingham in August

lrymediagroup.com

After a two-year hiatus, due to COVID-19, the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival will be returning Saturday, August 27 to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District Downtown. Since 2003, the festival has remained one of the most anticipated events of the summer bringing together artists, vendors, and the entire community for food, fun and tons of entertainment.

The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival is organized and managed by Urban Impact, Incorporated, a non-profit 501c3 organization and is FREE and open to the public.

“I am excited about the frenzy that’s buzzing around the return of the in-person Taste of Fourth Avenue Jazz Festival,” says Carla Youngblood, operations director for Urban Impact Birmingham. “It has been a staple here in the Historic Fourth Avenue District for years and we look forward to welcoming everyone back.”

As a hub for Black commerce and culture during the days of segregation, the historic 4th Avenue Business District is one-of-a-kind. The district set the scene for the tastemakers of yesterday and stands today as a testament to the resilience of a people.

Seeking to celebrate the spirit of the district, the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, inspired by the “Taste of Chicago,” launched the first Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival in 2003. Now approaching its 19th year, this one-day event has become a popular summer staple and continues to be presented at no cost to attendees, in collaboration with Urban Impact, Inc. and the Taste of 4th Avenue, Inc’s Board.

“Now more than ever it is time to create new memories with our loved ones,” says Dr. Leah Tucker, executive director of the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame and president of the Taste of 4th Avenue, Inc. “The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival provides the perfect opportunity to do so with live jazz performances to uplift our spirits. We invite everyone to attend this family friendly event, and put some joy back in our lives.”

Nationally-recognized and homegrown artists that have performed on the mainstage include: Bobbi Humphrey, Kim Waters, Ben Tankard, Norman Brown, Euge Groove, Ronnie and Deborah Laws, Michael Ward, Joey Summerville, Dee-Lucas, the Birmingham Heritage Band, Bo Berry, Daniel “Jose” Carr, Lonnie Liston Smith, Roy Ayers and the Brass-A-Holics.

To learn more about the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival including festival line-up, vendor and volunteer applications, visit www.4thavenuejazz.org. The jazz festival can also be found on Instagram and Facebook.

After a two-year hiatus, due to COVID-19, the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival will be returning Saturday, August 27 to Birmingham’s Historic 4th Avenue District Downtown. Since 2003, the festival has remained one of the most anticipated events of the summer bringing together artists, vendors, and the entire community for food, fun and tons of entertainment.

The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival is organized and managed by Urban Impact, Incorporated, a non-profit 501c3 organization and is FREE and open to the public.

“I am excited about the frenzy that’s buzzing around the return of the in-person Taste of Fourth Avenue Jazz Festival,” says Carla Youngblood, operations director for Urban Impact Birmingham. “It has been a staple here in the Historic Fourth Avenue District for years and we look forward to welcoming everyone back.”

As a hub for Black commerce and culture during the days of segregation, the historic 4th Avenue Business District is one-of-a-kind. The district set the scene for the tastemakers of yesterday and stands today as a testament to the resilience of a people.

Seeking to celebrate the spirit of the district, the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, inspired by the “Taste of Chicago,” launched the first Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival in 2003. Now approaching its 19th year, this one-day event has become a popular summer staple and continues to be presented at no cost to attendees, in collaboration with Urban Impact, Inc. and the Taste of 4th Avenue, Inc’s Board.

“Now more than ever it is time to create new memories with our loved ones,” says Dr. Leah Tucker, executive director of the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame and president of the Taste of 4th Avenue, Inc. “The Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival provides the perfect opportunity to do so with live jazz performances to uplift our spirits. We invite everyone to attend this family friendly event, and put some joy back in our lives.”

Nationally-recognized and homegrown artists that have performed on the mainstage include: Bobbi Humphrey, Kim Waters, Ben Tankard, Norman Brown, Euge Groove, Ronnie and Deborah Laws, Michael Ward, Joey Summerville, Dee-Lucas, the Birmingham Heritage Band, Bo Berry, Daniel “Jose” Carr, Lonnie Liston Smith, Roy Ayers and the Brass-A-Holics.

To learn more about the Taste of 4th Avenue Jazz Festival including festival line-up, vendor and volunteer applications, visit www.4thavenuejazz.org.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

