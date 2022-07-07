Sharpe-Jefferson: We Won’t Be Moved

By Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson

What does independence mean to you?

We are just past the Independence Day holiday this week and I can’t help but reflect on what the holiday truly means. We have the freedom to celebrate freedom. Think about that for a moment. I don’t take it lightly.

And I often ponder the meaning of Independence Day – the deserving and celebrated freedom of our nation. And really with its passing, we’ve reached another milestone.

Rewind two years ago, just after the onset of COVID, we were in the process of dialing back gatherings and family get-togethers. We were overly concerned about the onset of this health crisis (and rightfully so). We were personally concerned about how it would affect us and our families (and rightfully so). We were frustrated with conflicting information and treatment options (and rightfully so).

And if you were to be honest … did you not think it was the worst thing we’ve ever had to deal with at the time? My mind went there.

Well turns out, it wasn’t the worst thing ever. In fact, we survived it. What it proved to me is that, in spite of the toughest circumstances, we won’t be moved.

As a life coach, I extract the life lessons out of circumstances.

Here’s what I have surmised: Challenging life circumstances can’t hinder us. But when we retool, re-strategize and re-energize, we become battle-ready in order to endure and overcome what lies ahead. Once we take a deep breath and analyze the reality of our situation, we can better weather any storm it presents and craft a plan to overcome it.

A winning tradition is part of our history. Quite simply, as long as we’re here, we have to understand the victory that lies there. I’m not overlooking the fact that we’ve been through tough times, which has been excruciatingly painful for some.

But you – we – won’t be moved. We will get through it. The next time a challenge confronts you I admonish you to remember these gems. Be encouraged and make the most of your summer.

As always, I’m cheering for you.

Keisa Sharpe-Jefferson is a life coach, author and speaker. Her column appears each month online and in The Birmingham Times. You can contact Keisa at keisasharpe@yahoo.com and visit http://www.allsheanaturals.com for natural hair and body products.

Share this: Print

Google

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

